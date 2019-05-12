kingscounter2.jpeg (copy)

The King's Counterpoint will perform a concert May 18 at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church that traces the life and times of Mary, Queen of Scots, including choral works of the day and readings from her letters and poems. 

Today

Bach Cantata 112

What: St. Matthew's Gallery Choir and instrumentalists will perform Bach’s Cantata No. 112 during the Unity Service.

When: 10-11 a.m. May 12

Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-556-5636, bit.ly/2JdKcb2

Choir Showcase

What: The annual Choir Showcase will feature local church choirs, praise and worship teams and contemporary Christian groups, with a special performance from national recording artist Yolanda Adams and hosted by Tia Brewer.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 12

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $12-$37+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Monday

Piccolo Preview 

What: Join Mayor Tecklenburg in West Ashley to celebrate the 2019 Piccolo Spoleto Festival with impromptu musical selections with festival participants and supporters in attendance.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 13

Where: West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Ste. 11, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-3900, bit.ly/2VL57ct

Tuesday

Melanie Henley Heyn

What: Spoleto Festival USA's last preseason discussion will feature soprano Melanie Henley Heyn who will perform the title role in “Salome.”

When: 5:30 p.m. May 14

Where: The Murray Center, 14 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-579-3100, bit.ly/2UZZuCy

Author Talk

What: Jennifer Palmieri will discuss her book “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World.”

When: 5:30 p.m. May 14

Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2J9o7LQ

Wednesday

‘Prop Master Revisited’

What: Artists, educators, and curators will examine the impact of the exhibition in Charleston and discuss how museum exhibitions, collections, and programs play a role in social justice 10 years after the installation “Prop Master” examined the Gibbes collection and its collecting habits in the context of race, class and gender. Adam Parker of The Post and Courier will moderate the discussion.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 15

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 members and students/faculty; $15 nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2E7DIrd

Music Chats

What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra.

When: 6 p.m. May 15

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3660

Book Signing

What: Chris Covert will discuss "Never Missed: Lessons Learned from Forty-Five Years of Running Without Missing a Day," the book he wrote with his father, Mark Covert. A book signing will follow the discussion.

When: 7 p.m. May 15

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, http://bit.ly/2PWME7d

Sound of Charleston 

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 15

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

‘Classical Gods’

What: Chee-Hang See, pianist with Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio and Beethoven’s Archduke Trio, will be joined by Yuriy Bekker and Norbert Lewandowski for an concert of music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Felix Mendelssohn.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 15

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2VCgOSE

Thursday

Quilters Meeting

What: Patchwork Gals meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.

When: 10:30 a.m. May 16

Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: http://bit.ly/2CoWPvZ

Opening Reception

What: The Halsey Institute will host a reception to celebrate the opening of Jennifer Wen Ma's site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light.”

When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 16

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/cryjoypark

‘Awakening of Ancestors’

What: This program from Rev. Matthew Rivers and Christal Heyward will include music education about Lowcountry spirituals and their history, styles and meaning.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 16

Where: St John's Episcopal Chapel, 18 Hanover St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-720-3600, bit.ly/2VOuHNK

Friday

History Day

What: The third Friday of every month, The Charleston Museum offers a special program for homeschooling families. This month, students will explore the Dill Sanctuary, paint with pluff mud and create sculptures inspired by the artist Andy Goldsworthy.

When: 10-11 a.m. May 17

Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: Free with $5-$25 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VkqT7r

Author Series 

What: This event will include Richard Gergels’ new book, “Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring,” a three-course lunch and a cash bar.

When: 11:30 a.m. May 17

Where: Halls Signature Events at No. 5 Faber, 5 Faber St., Charleston

Price: $32-$64

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2Vo7Wkf

Piccolo Reception

What: Join Mayor Tecklenburg in Charleston to celebrate the 2019 Piccolo Spoleto Festival with impromptu musical selections with festival participants and supporters in attendance.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 17

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2H8o2FJ

Book Launch Party

What: Come celebrate the release of “Expansia” by Sharon J. Kunkel. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served. An introduction and book reading will be followed by a book signing.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 17

Where: The Retreat at The Lively Indigo Run, 9255 Blue House Road, Ladson

Price: Free

More Info: sharonjkunkel.author@gmail.combit.ly/2JryRoe

Spring Concert

What: The Goose Creek Spring Concert Series takes place on Fridays in May and will include music and food vendors on site.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 17

Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2LvYvuC

Bad Idea Art Show 

What: Tua Lingua will celebrate rejection, resilience and error with an art show made up of previously rejected pieces.

When: 6-11:30 p.m. May 17

Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W. Surrey Drive, North Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2DWPyUS

Saturday

Wordcrafters

What: This writing workshop will include discussion, sharing work and writing exercises.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18

Where: Barnes & Noble, 7620 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2LDsMrw

Writing Group

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18

Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville

More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2WwYJCD

Sidewalk Book Sale

What: Gently used books, books on CD and DVDs will be available for purchase.

When: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 18

Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George

More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3630

Intro to Scratchboard

What: Artist Stephen Herchak will lead an introductory class on scratchboard techniques. Students must bring a printed reference of more than one high-contrast black-and-white image.

When: 1-4 p.m. May 18

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2H9FbPv

Spring Spectacular

What: A cappella men's chorus Palmetto Vocal Project will hold a spring concert.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 18

Where: Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 646-303-7920, bit.ly/2Vt1qsF

Artist Talk

What: Exhibiting artist Jennifer Wen Ma will talk about her newly opened site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light.”

When: 2 p.m. May 18

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Murder Mystery 

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 18

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc

‘Mary, Queen of Scots’

What: The King's Counterpoint presents a concert event that traces the life and times of Mary, Queen of Scots, including choral works of the day and readings from her letters and poems.

When: 6 p.m. May 18

Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 216-217-7721, bit.ly/2J9eBYS

