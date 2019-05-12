Today
Bach Cantata 112
What: St. Matthew's Gallery Choir and instrumentalists will perform Bach’s Cantata No. 112 during the Unity Service.
When: 10-11 a.m. May 12
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-556-5636, bit.ly/2JdKcb2
Choir Showcase
What: The annual Choir Showcase will feature local church choirs, praise and worship teams and contemporary Christian groups, with a special performance from national recording artist Yolanda Adams and hosted by Tia Brewer.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 12
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $12-$37+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
Piccolo Preview
What: Join Mayor Tecklenburg in West Ashley to celebrate the 2019 Piccolo Spoleto Festival with impromptu musical selections with festival participants and supporters in attendance.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 13
Where: West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Ste. 11, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-3900, bit.ly/2VL57ct
Tuesday
Melanie Henley Heyn
What: Spoleto Festival USA's last preseason discussion will feature soprano Melanie Henley Heyn who will perform the title role in “Salome.”
When: 5:30 p.m. May 14
Where: The Murray Center, 14 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-579-3100, bit.ly/2UZZuCy
Author Talk
What: Jennifer Palmieri will discuss her book “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World.”
When: 5:30 p.m. May 14
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2J9o7LQ
Wednesday
‘Prop Master Revisited’
What: Artists, educators, and curators will examine the impact of the exhibition in Charleston and discuss how museum exhibitions, collections, and programs play a role in social justice 10 years after the installation “Prop Master” examined the Gibbes collection and its collecting habits in the context of race, class and gender. Adam Parker of The Post and Courier will moderate the discussion.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 15
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 members and students/faculty; $15 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2E7DIrd
Music Chats
What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra.
When: 6 p.m. May 15
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3660
Book Signing
What: Chris Covert will discuss "Never Missed: Lessons Learned from Forty-Five Years of Running Without Missing a Day," the book he wrote with his father, Mark Covert. A book signing will follow the discussion.
When: 7 p.m. May 15
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, http://bit.ly/2PWME7d
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
‘Classical Gods’
What: Chee-Hang See, pianist with Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio and Beethoven’s Archduke Trio, will be joined by Yuriy Bekker and Norbert Lewandowski for an concert of music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Felix Mendelssohn.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 15
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2VCgOSE
Thursday
Quilters Meeting
What: Patchwork Gals meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.
When: 10:30 a.m. May 16
Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: http://bit.ly/2CoWPvZ
Opening Reception
What: The Halsey Institute will host a reception to celebrate the opening of Jennifer Wen Ma's site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light.”
When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 16
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/cryjoypark
‘Awakening of Ancestors’
What: This program from Rev. Matthew Rivers and Christal Heyward will include music education about Lowcountry spirituals and their history, styles and meaning.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 16
Where: St John's Episcopal Chapel, 18 Hanover St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-720-3600, bit.ly/2VOuHNK
Friday
History Day
What: The third Friday of every month, The Charleston Museum offers a special program for homeschooling families. This month, students will explore the Dill Sanctuary, paint with pluff mud and create sculptures inspired by the artist Andy Goldsworthy.
When: 10-11 a.m. May 17
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Free with $5-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VkqT7r
Author Series
What: This event will include Richard Gergels’ new book, “Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring,” a three-course lunch and a cash bar.
When: 11:30 a.m. May 17
Where: Halls Signature Events at No. 5 Faber, 5 Faber St., Charleston
Price: $32-$64
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2Vo7Wkf
Piccolo Reception
What: Join Mayor Tecklenburg in Charleston to celebrate the 2019 Piccolo Spoleto Festival with impromptu musical selections with festival participants and supporters in attendance.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 17
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2H8o2FJ
Book Launch Party
What: Come celebrate the release of “Expansia” by Sharon J. Kunkel. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served. An introduction and book reading will be followed by a book signing.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 17
Where: The Retreat at The Lively Indigo Run, 9255 Blue House Road, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: sharonjkunkel.author@gmail.com, bit.ly/2JryRoe,
Spring Concert
What: The Goose Creek Spring Concert Series takes place on Fridays in May and will include music and food vendors on site.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 17
Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2LvYvuC
Bad Idea Art Show
What: Tua Lingua will celebrate rejection, resilience and error with an art show made up of previously rejected pieces.
When: 6-11:30 p.m. May 17
Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W. Surrey Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2DWPyUS
Saturday
Wordcrafters
What: This writing workshop will include discussion, sharing work and writing exercises.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18
Where: Barnes & Noble, 7620 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2LDsMrw
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2WwYJCD
Sidewalk Book Sale
What: Gently used books, books on CD and DVDs will be available for purchase.
When: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 18
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George
More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3630
Intro to Scratchboard
What: Artist Stephen Herchak will lead an introductory class on scratchboard techniques. Students must bring a printed reference of more than one high-contrast black-and-white image.
When: 1-4 p.m. May 18
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2H9FbPv
Spring Spectacular
What: A cappella men's chorus Palmetto Vocal Project will hold a spring concert.
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 18
Where: Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 646-303-7920, bit.ly/2Vt1qsF
Artist Talk
What: Exhibiting artist Jennifer Wen Ma will talk about her newly opened site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light.”
When: 2 p.m. May 18
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 18
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc
‘Mary, Queen of Scots’
What: The King's Counterpoint presents a concert event that traces the life and times of Mary, Queen of Scots, including choral works of the day and readings from her letters and poems.
When: 6 p.m. May 18
Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 216-217-7721, bit.ly/2J9eBYS
