Today
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Author Chat
What: Local author Miki Bennett will discuss her two contemporary women’s fiction titles and her artistic journey followed by a signing. The event will also feature hot cider and light hors d’ouevres.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-1670, facebook.com/buxtonbooks
Chamber Music
What: Young violinist Francisco Fullana will join the musicians of Chamber Music Charleston for Braham’s String Quintet Number 2.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Monday
Architect Talk
What: Architect and artist Frank Harmon will present his new book “Native Places: Drawing as a Way to See” and share his expertise in architecture.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 24 Station Court
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, nativeplacesthebook.com
Coen Bros. Film
What: The Charleston Music Hall will present a series of The Coen Brother’s films with the first installment being “Raising Arizona.” Dinner add-ons are also available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Get Lit Book Club
What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club hosted by Itinerant Literate Books will discuss "Disoriental” by Negar Djavadi for January’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with wine pairings inspired by the book.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Summerville Music Club
What: The Summerville Music Club will perform a family concert featuring classical, jazz and spiritual music to benefit summer music scholarships for young musicians.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: St. Luke's Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-821-8662
Wednesday
Sit a Spell
What: Third of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aimed to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South in collaboration with the current Halsey and City Gallery joint exhibition. This installment will feature executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance Chase Glenn and DeLessin “Roo” George-Warren, a queer artist, research and activist from the Catawba Indian Nation.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Short Film Fest
What: The thirty-seventh screening of classic award-winning short films by the Ashbury Shorts film exhibition with this year’s focus on celebrating the work of women directors.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Thursday
Jamie Bernstein
What: Eldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, Jamie Bernstein will discuss her memoir “Famous Father Girl- A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” which provides a rare look at her father on the centennial of his birth.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org
World in Symphony
What: An evening of symphonic blockbusters from around the world including Gershwin’s American in Paris, Braham’s Hungarian Dance, Ravel’s Bolero and more, entitled “Around the World in 80 Minutes.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Friday
Artist Symposium
What: Accompanying the opening exhibition of Ogden M. Pleissner works entitled “Lying in Wait: Sporting Art,” the Gibbes will hold a symposium with a group of experts including executive director of Shelburne Museum Thomas Denenberg, Pleissner collectors Sam Webb and Josh Clark and more. A book signing with C OF C professor and author Daniel Vivan and reception at The Sportsman’s Gallery will follow.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$55
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Anna Heyward Taylor
What: Opening exhibition for “Anna Heyward Taylor: Intrepid Explorer,” an exploration of a principal artist of the Charleston Renaissance. The exhibit will run through May 12.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 842-268-3721, gibbesmuseum.org
‘Annie!’
What: The Charleston Performing Arts Center will present a production of “Annie!” featuring young performers from the James Island Junior Theater. CPAC will take over the vacant Sears building to create an immersive environment for patrons to be transported to 1930s New York City. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Carolina Youth Development Center.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Old Sears Building, Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Saturday
Sea Turtle Jam
What: Second annual Sea Turtle Jam to benefit conservation efforts for Lowcountry sea turtles, featuring live music by Doug Jones, Chris Boone and Forty Mile Detour and all-you-can-eat oysters.
When: 2-9 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
‘Number The Stars’
What: Charleston Stage will present a production of “Number the Stars,” based on the Newberry award-winning book by Lois Lowry. The story starts with 10-year-old Annemaries Johansen whose family takes in a Jewish family when German troops begin to “relocate” all the Jews of Denmark.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 19-20
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Jamie Lee
What: Comedian and actress Jamie Lee of “Girl Code” and “Crashing” fame will perform a stand-up set in conjunction with the Charleston Comedy festival.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: 843-577-5304, charlestoncomedyfestival.com
