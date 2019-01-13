chamber music charleston

Chamber Music Charleston will perform with guest musician Francisco Fullana on the violin today, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. File/Provided/Karjaka Studios 

 File/Provided/Karjaka Studios

Today

Staged Reading

What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

Author Chat

What: Local author Miki Bennett will discuss her two contemporary women’s fiction titles and her artistic journey followed by a signing. The event will also feature hot cider and light hors d’ouevres.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-1670, facebook.com/buxtonbooks

Chamber Music

What: Young violinist Francisco Fullana will join the musicians of Chamber Music Charleston for Braham’s String Quintet Number 2.

When: 3 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

Monday

Architect Talk

What: Architect and artist Frank Harmon will present his new book “Native Places: Drawing as a Way to See” and share his expertise in architecture.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 14

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 24 Station Court

Price: Free

More Info: 803-230-4717, nativeplacesthebook.com

Coen Bros. Film

What: The Charleston Music Hall will present a series of The Coen Brother’s films with the first installment being “Raising Arizona.” Dinner add-ons are also available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Get Lit Book Club

What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club hosted by Itinerant Literate Books will discuss "Disoriental” by Negar Djavadi for January’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with wine pairings inspired by the book.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Summerville Music Club

What: The Summerville Music Club will perform a family concert featuring classical, jazz and spiritual music to benefit summer music scholarships for young musicians.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: St. Luke's Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-821-8662

Wednesday

Sit a Spell 

What: Third of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aimed to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South in collaboration with the current Halsey and City Gallery joint exhibition. This installment will feature executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance Chase Glenn and DeLessin “Roo” George-Warren, a queer artist, research and activist from the Catawba Indian Nation.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Short Film Fest

What: The thirty-seventh screening of classic award-winning short films by the Ashbury Shorts film exhibition with this year’s focus on celebrating the work of women directors.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Thursday

Jamie Bernstein

What: Eldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, Jamie Bernstein will discuss her memoir “Famous Father Girl- A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” which provides a rare look at her father on the centennial of his birth.

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org

World in Symphony

What: An evening of symphonic blockbusters from around the world including Gershwin’s American in Paris, Braham’s Hungarian Dance, Ravel’s Bolero and more, entitled “Around the World in 80 Minutes.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Friday

Artist Symposium

What: Accompanying the opening exhibition of Ogden M. Pleissner works entitled “Lying in Wait: Sporting Art,” the Gibbes will hold a symposium with a group of experts including executive director of Shelburne Museum Thomas Denenberg, Pleissner collectors Sam Webb and Josh Clark and more. A book signing with C OF C professor and author Daniel Vivan and reception at The Sportsman’s Gallery will follow.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$55

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Anna Heyward Taylor

What: Opening exhibition for “Anna Heyward Taylor: Intrepid Explorer,” an exploration of a principal artist of the Charleston Renaissance. The exhibit will run through May 12.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 842-268-3721, gibbesmuseum.org

‘Annie!’

What: The Charleston Performing Arts Center will present a production of “Annie!” featuring young performers from the James Island Junior Theater. CPAC will take over the vacant Sears building to create an immersive environment for patrons to be transported to 1930s New York City. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Carolina Youth Development Center.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Old Sears Building, Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

Saturday

Sea Turtle Jam

What: Second annual Sea Turtle Jam to benefit conservation efforts for Lowcountry sea turtles, featuring live music by Doug Jones, Chris Boone and Forty Mile Detour and all-you-can-eat oysters.

When: 2-9 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $40

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com

‘Number The Stars’

What: Charleston Stage will present a production of “Number the Stars,” based on the Newberry award-winning book by Lois Lowry. The story starts with 10-year-old Annemaries Johansen whose family takes in a Jewish family when German troops begin to “relocate” all the Jews of Denmark.

When: 3 p.m. Jan. 19-20

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30.75

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Jamie Lee

What: Comedian and actress Jamie Lee of “Girl Code” and “Crashing” fame will perform a stand-up set in conjunction with the Charleston Comedy festival.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $22

More Info: 843-577-5304, charlestoncomedyfestival.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events