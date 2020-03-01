This Week in the Arts

Today
‘Miss Mary Mack’
What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place March 2 from 6-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA
‘Six Degrees’
What: Inspired by true events and spawning an Oscar nominated major motion picture, the darkly comic “Six Degrees of Separation” follows the trail of a young black con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple.
When: 6:30 p.m. March 1
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2P7ILNL
Florence Jowers
What: Internationally recognized organist, Florence Jowers, will perform on the 3-manual Austin at the historic St. Matthew's Church, featuring selections from Jean Langlais, Josef Rheinberger, J.S. Bach, and Charles-Marie Widor.
When: 4 p.m. March 1
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/LudlumSeries
‘The Color Purple’
What: With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, “The Color Purple” gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29; 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $45-$75
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2SDWbTz
Tuesday
‘Talk About’
What: “Frasier” meets “Sleepless in Seattle” in this musical-comedy featuring '90s tunes from Blues Traveler to Connick Jr.
When: Various showtimes Feb. 28-May 2
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, bit.ly/37EJIn5
Piano Series
What: Part of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series, ZOFO (shorthand for 20-finger orchestra (ZO=20 and FO=finger orchestra), will present duet arrangements of famous orchestral pieces, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20; free for CofC students and employees
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2vapILK
Diana Ross
What: Diana Ross is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time. From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $60-$154
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Wednesday
N. Charleston City Gallery
What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond. The artists will host a free public reception at the gallery on March 5 from 5-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Intro to Color Pencil
What: Artist and Charleston tour guide Stephen Herchak will lead a three-session class on creating compositions with colored pencil.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 4, 11, and 18
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2T3ds7Z
‘Noises Off’
What: Presented by Charleston Stage, “take a peek behind the curtain as an English touring company of actors produce one of the most bumbling (and hysterical) productions ever. Discover the behind-the-scenes mayhem, torrid love affairs and high-spirited shenanigans in one of the greatest farces in the English language.”
When: Various showtimes March 4-22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Thursday
Paint & Sip Class
What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a spring bicycle in this no-experience-needed painting class.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 5
Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2SYmi7U
‘The Children’
What: In a cottage on England’s coast, two retired nuclear physicists live a peaceful existence after an environmental disaster, but the surprise visit of an old friend brings a proposition.
When: Various showtimes through March 28
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/TheChildrenTix
‘Heroes’
What: Village Repertory Co.’s production about three war heroes plotting an escape from a retirement home for World War I veterans, based on a French play and winner of England's prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.
When: Various showtimes Feb. 28-March 15
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Bach Program 1
What: Program I of Bach Society of Charleston's Bach Festival 2020, “Born in 1670,” pays tribute to the year of Charleston's founding by highlighting the work of three composers born in the same year: Bononcini, Caldara and Fisher.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 5-6; 2 p.m. March 7
Where: First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-906-3521, bachsocietyofcharleston.org
Dance Concert
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' Department of Theatre and Dance presents all-student-choreographed "Journey, a Dance Concert," exploring the themes of transformation and travel.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 5
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/3a5P0JT
Friday
Kathy Watson
What: The Charleston Artist Guild presents an opening reception for “My Photographic Journey,” featuring macro photography, landscapes and architecture images by featured artist Kathy Watson.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2Tm377k
David French
What: Trager Contemporary Gallery will hold a reception for Charleston abstract artist David French’s “Living Inside Color,” which will run through March. Felix Cocktails et Cuisine will be featuring a French 75 cocktail.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 612-810-5756, bit.ly/2HZLh4E
Opening Reception
What: Charleston-based artists Briahna Wenke and Samantha Rueter explore the gender binary in their new bodies of work. Also, new Grand Bohemian Gallery artist Amanda Bolton’s ceramic figurative sculpture embodies the sexiness of the torso and explores how we adorn and express ourselves.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/3a6cP4k
Bette Mueller-Roemer
What: Revealed Art Gallery will hold a reception for Bette Mueller-Roemer’s sculpture exhibit “RAKU, The Magic of Copper.”
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Revealed Art Gallery, 119 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-872-5606, bit.ly/2TgLcyB
Joshua Flint
What: Robert Lange Studios will hold a reception for Joshua Flint’s exhibition A Field Guide to Getting Lost,” which will hang through March 27.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-8052, bit.ly/2vmAY7Q
Bach Program II
What: Program II of the Bach Society of Charleston's Bach Festival 2020 will feature Celtic harp duo Grainne Hambly and William Jackson will perform the music of Turlough O’Carolan, believed to have been born in 1670, the year of Charleston's founding.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. March 6
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-906-3521, bit.ly/3aceBB3
Saturday
Bach Program III
What: Program III of the Bach Society of Charleston's Bach Festival 2020 will feature concert organist Paul Thomas performing a program of music by J.S. Bach and his contemporaries.
When: 1-2 p.m. March 7
Where: Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-906-3521, bit.ly/2VoNChn
Art Auction
What: The James Island Arts Council will hold its seventh annual Silent Art Auction & Student Artist Competition to raise money for local art classrooms.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. March 7
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Price: $5
More Info: 843-795-4141, bit.ly/2Vwph9D
