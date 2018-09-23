Today
‘Mamma Mia!’
What: Closing night for Charleston Stage’s production of musical “Mamma Mia!”
When: 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Julie’
What: Join the 34 West Theater Company for an intimate screening of the ground-breaking National Theatre of London production of August Strinberg’s “Julie,” played by Vanessa Kirby of “The Crown.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks will be available.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Bill Burr
What: Comedian, podcaster and creator of Netflix original show “F is For Family,” Bill Burr will take the Gaillard stage after his 7 p.m. sold out show.
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 23 rescheduled
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $51-$62
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
In The Mix
What: Composer, producer and C OF C faculty member Nathan Michel will discuss the intricacies of his work as a composer for film and television with an emphasis on commercial licensing and scoring, as part of the college’s In The Mix speaker series.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Room 309 at The Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-6301, artsmgmt.cofc.edu
Music Club Concert Series
What: After its member meeting, the Charleston Music Club will present "Soiree' Musicale" with violinist Nina Sandberg and pianist Chee-Hang See, faculty members with the Charleston Music Academy.
When: 7 p.m. meeting, 7:30 p.m. music Sept. 24
Where: Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org
Tuesday
Lucero
What: Local soul singer-songwriter Jordan Igoe will perform on the deck stage, followed by five-piece Lucero with opening act Brent Cowles on the main stage.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Awendaw Green will host Noah Grove, Rod Abernethy, Alex Culbreth, Diamonds and Whiskey, Doctor Pickup, The BJ Experience and Community Center as part of its Barn Jam series, featuring disc golf and food trucks. The event is BYOB and a $5 donation is suggested.
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
Thursday
Queen St. Harmony
What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Doug Jones, Forty Mile Detour and Wild Ponies.
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony
Friday
‘A Dark Place of Dreams’
What: Opening of “A Dark Place of Dreams,” an exhibition celebrating American sculptor Louise Nevelson’s impact on the next generation of acclaimed women sculptors represented by Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock, and Kate Gilmore.
When: Business hours Sept. 28-Jan. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
The Gullah Lady
What: Extending the Old Bethel Series, The Gullah Lady will be performed by Sharon Cooper Murray as she shares stories and songs in the Gullah-Geechee language.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., Ste. 3800, downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Saturday
Book Launch Party
What: Celebration for the release of F. Rutledge Hammes’ debut novel, “A Curious Matter of Men with Wings.”
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: free to attend
More info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
The Artisanals
What: Indie-folk band The Artisanals will celebrate its debut LP release with a show featuring openers Dega and The High Divers Duo on the main stage.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Cole Collins
What: Alt-rock singer-songwriter Cole Collins will celebrate his EP release with a performance. Supporting bands will be Rare Creatures and Dead Swells.
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com
