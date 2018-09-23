Wild Ponies

Wild Ponies will perform at the Queen Street Playhouse Sept. 27 as part of Awendaw Green's Queen Street Harmony series. Provided.

Today

‘Mamma Mia!’

What: Closing night for Charleston Stage’s production of musical “Mamma Mia!”

When: 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$71

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

‘Julie’

What: Join the 34 West Theater Company for an intimate screening of the ground-breaking National Theatre of London production of August Strinberg’s “Julie,” played by Vanessa Kirby of “The Crown.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks will be available.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org

Bill Burr 

What: Comedian, podcaster and creator of Netflix original show “F is For Family,” Bill Burr will take the Gaillard stage after his 7 p.m. sold out show.

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 23 rescheduled

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $51-$62

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Monday

In The Mix

What: Composer, producer and C OF C faculty member Nathan Michel will discuss the intricacies of his work as a composer for film and television with an emphasis on commercial licensing and scoring, as part of the college’s In The Mix speaker series.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Room 309 at The Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-6301, artsmgmt.cofc.edu

Music Club Concert Series

What: After its member meeting, the Charleston Music Club will present "Soiree' Musicale" with violinist Nina Sandberg and pianist Chee-Hang See, faculty members with the Charleston Music Academy.

When: 7 p.m. meeting, 7:30 p.m. music Sept. 24

Where: Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org

Tuesday

Lucero

What: Local soul singer-songwriter Jordan Igoe will perform on the deck stage, followed by five-piece Lucero with opening act Brent Cowles on the main stage.

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Awendaw Green will host Noah Grove, Rod Abernethy, Alex Culbreth, Diamonds and Whiskey, Doctor Pickup, The BJ Experience and Community Center as part of its Barn Jam series, featuring disc golf and food trucks. The event is BYOB and a $5 donation is suggested.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com

Thursday

Queen St. Harmony

What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Doug Jones, Forty Mile Detour and Wild Ponies.

When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony

Friday

‘A Dark Place of Dreams’

What: Opening of “A Dark Place of Dreams,” an exhibition celebrating American sculptor Louise Nevelson’s impact on the next generation of acclaimed women sculptors represented by Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock, and Kate Gilmore.

When: Business hours Sept. 28-Jan. 6

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$15

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

The Gullah Lady

What: Extending the Old Bethel Series, The Gullah Lady will be performed by Sharon Cooper Murray as she shares stories and songs in the Gullah-Geechee language.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., Ste. 3800, downtown Charleston

Price: $11-$21

More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com

Saturday

Book Launch Party

What: Celebration for the release of F. Rutledge Hammes’ debut novel, “A Curious Matter of Men with Wings.”

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: free to attend

More info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com

The Artisanals

What: Indie-folk band The Artisanals will celebrate its debut LP release with a show featuring openers Dega and The High Divers Duo on the main stage.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island 

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Cole Collins

What: Alt-rock singer-songwriter Cole Collins will celebrate his EP release with a performance. Supporting bands will be Rare Creatures and Dead Swells.

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com

