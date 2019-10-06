Today
Bird Photography
What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/2HdSLCC
‘Luminous Landscapes’
What: Drawn from the collection of British watercolors bequeathed to the Gibbes Museum by John Wigger in 2004, this exhibition showcases a selection of works on paper created during the “Golden Age of Watercolor” in the 18th and 19th centuries in England.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, ext. 224; gibbesmuseum.org
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
‘The Lady’What: "The Lady Demands Satisfaction" is a classic farce about a young maiden who must defend her inheritance in a duel, presented College of Charleston’s Theater Department.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 7
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘Southern Boys’
What: For the 2019 MOJA Arts Festival, Charleston Black Theatre presents “Southern Boys,” a musical about a group of first generation born free African Americans who make a pact to migrate North.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$37
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2mIclxS
‘Oktoberfest in Song’
What: The Taylor Festival Choir will open their season with a concert featuring Bach, Brahms and drinking songs from the Beer Choir Hymnal. After the concert, attendees can purchase beer and brats and sing along. There will also be a pre-concert talk.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-819-6961, bit.ly/2ob0zwE
C.S. Lewis
What: Using C.S. Lewis’ own words, actor Max McLean brings the Oxford don to life, taking the audience on his extraordinary journey from hard-boiled atheist to “the most reluctant convert in all England.”
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49-$99
More Info: 832-242-3099, bit.ly/2nO7e0a
MOJA Finale
What: This celebration of the MOJA Arts Festival will feature vendors, food and live music.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2nXiqaH
Monday
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Nancy Langston
What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work: pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 7
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, art@lesecorrigan.com
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Beyond Human Errors: Surgeries, Fast Cars, Losing Your Keys" with Dr. Ken Catchpole, and "Oooo-Oops Art" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2oaoRa1
Linda Ronstadt
What: Screening of “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” where she is the guide through growing up in Tucson singing Mexican canciones with her family, her folk days with the Stone Poneys, and her reign as the “queen of country rock” in the ’70s and early ’80s.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
2nd Monday Series
What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Charleston Symphony Brass.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2I9mUTc
Tuesday
‘Can’t Buy Me Love’
What: A lovesick writer pays her boss to marry her in this comedic twist on an ’80s classic.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Wednesday
Lese Corrigan
What: Work with artist Lese Corrigan to learn to use drawing to see line and record shadow and textures. This class is designed for all levels.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$90
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2mHtPe7
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
Sewing Project
What: This handbag-sewing project benefits Magdalene House of Charleston, a recovery home for women opening in Summerville.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-864-5008, ppquilts.com
Artist Talk
What: Colin Quashie will give a talk in the form of a conversation with Frank Martin, Linked essayist and director of the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at South Carolina State University. The interview will be followed by a Q&A session.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC
Friday
Big Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will hold its annual three-day Big Book Sale.
When: Various time Oct. 11-13
Where: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/2ncP7k0
Tabitha Vevers
What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era.
When: Oct. 11-Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2oBqyxG
‘SUN + LIGHT’
What: This show features a collection of works by contemporary South Carolina artist Charles Williams from his series “Everyone Loves the Sunshine,” which juxtapose Williams’ own personal encounters, past and present, with the Civil Rights movement.
When: Oct. 11-Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2o1Cdpx
Author Series
What: Blue Bicycle Books and Halls Signature Events will host a three-course lunch and a discussion of “Nathalie Dupree's Favorite Stories and Recipes” with the author.
When: Noon Oct. 11
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$65
More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2nMbSf7
‘My Fatal Mystery’
What: Honors theater students at Wando High School will mix improvisation and dialogue in this interactive murder mystery.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Wando Performing Arts Center, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant
Price: $7-$10
More Info: 843-881-8254, wandotheatre.weebly.com
‘Osceola’s Muse’
What: This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, artifacts, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction, based on Osceola’s tribe and what they endured at the Fort Moultrie Batteries during the Seminole Wars.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 18-19
Where: Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. Sullivan’s Island
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2L5Ci43
‘Buena Vista Legacy’
What: “Buena Vista Legacy: A Tribute to Buena Vista Social Club” will feature Gino Castillo and a curated band (Cuba, Miami, New York and locals) performing Buena Vista Social Club’s iconic 1997 album in its entirety.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Arts & Crafts Fair
What: Magnolia’s 12th annual “Autumn on the Ashley” arts and craft fair will feature include wood carvings, paintings, textiles, jewelry, photography, natural skincare and lawn art from Lowcountry artisans
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $10-$20 admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2o09fpR
Abstract Painting
What: This two-session studio course with artist Cory McBee introduces and teaches how to create works of art using the acrylic medium with an emphasis on composition, color, shape, movement and texture. The class will include demonstrations, activities, individual attention, and group critiques.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2Vpp5FE
Osceola Lecture
What: Fort Moultrie will offer a lecture titled “Osceola and Seminole Resistance” on his life and legacy.
When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Price: $7
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2oDq9uv
Aretha Franklin
What: Watch a one-time screening of this concert documentary film featuring the live recording of singer Aretha Franklin’s album "Amazing Grace" at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2o1LzBs
Music of the Movies
What: The Charleston Symphony debuts the 2019-20 Pops season with a collection of the best music ever to play on the big screen.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2OfZzm3
To add an event go to www.postandcourier.com/events