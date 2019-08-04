Today
'Bench in the Sun'
What: The Swamp Fox Players present Ron Clark's play about two longtime friends, Harold and Burt, who live in a retirement center and constantly bicker, but things change up a bit when an ex-actress moves in.
When: 2:30 p.m. Aug, 4 and 11; 8 p.m. Aug. 8-10
Where: Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown
Price: $19
More Info: 843-527-2924, swampfoxplayers.com
Monday
Palmetto Fiber Arts
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall through Oct. 31.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Writing Circle
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Author Talk
What: Buxton Books will host a reading with Jessica Handler, author of “The Magnetic Girl.”
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/2ynrXte
Photography Exhibit
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will host an opening reception for Charleston photographer John Galgano’s photography exhibit “Shot in the Face of Adversity.”
When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/30Qg2jR
Tuesday
Group Exhibition
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
Wednesday
Figure Drawing
What: Participants at this introductory class with Stephen Herchak will work from a live nude model at all three sessions. Students must be 18 years or older.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150-$175
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2OhK9PN
Thursday
Author Talk
What: Terry Hamlin will discuss his book, "Building a Better Runner: Science Based Training for Peak Performance.”
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2YBGnAz
Wednesday
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Charleston meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2GxPoVh
Music at Pinckney
What: The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host NIA Productions for the last installment in this concert series, which will feature traditional African drumming and dance.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 10
Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2MvT8tZ
Author Talk
What: Join author Tom Baker for a reading from his historical novel, "The Hawk and the Dove." Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
When: 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2LTV93S
Shaggin' on Cooper
What: Enjoy scenic views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live music.
When: 7-11 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Y9VCW2
