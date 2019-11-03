Today
Holiday Shopping
What: The Ponds will host a holiday shopping extravaganza featuring local makers and businesses.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-8556, thepondsliving.com
Fiddle Contest
What: Fiddlers of all ages will compete for cash prizes at the Coastal Carolina Fair’s inaugural fiddle competition.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Coastal Carolina Fair, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: $10
More Info: 843-572-3161, bit.ly/2Pv8DUw
‘Lie of the Mind’
What: The College of Charleston’s Theatre Department presents “A Lie of the Mind,” a play by Sam Shepard about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.
When: Through Nov. 10
Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘Nevermore!’
What: “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” presented by Julian Wiles, is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allan Poe in the days before his death. Presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Written and performed by comedian Andy Livengood, based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager, his comedy blog and real interactions with clueless customers.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2GhgPSS
Patton Oswalt
What: Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt with his rescheduled stand-up performance.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $44-$64+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/NChasPAC
Monday
‘West of the Fields’
What: New works by John Hull and Ed Worteck pairing paintings and photography depicting "a sense of place and man’s intrusion into the landscape."
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Corrigan Gallery llc, 7 Broad St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Whiffenpoofs Concert
What: The Yale Whiffenpoofs, the nation's oldest collegiate a cappella group, will perform in concert.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: First Baptist School, 48 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-722-6646, bit.ly/34flrCB
Artist Talk
What: In honor of Veterans Day, artist Mary Whyte will talk about her book, “We the People,” a collection of her portraits of veterans around the country.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2MMQ7oV
Faculty Miniseries
What: College of Charleston faculty will discuss the relationship between Jews and comedy.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Jewish Studies Center, Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2Wn59Fh
Tuesday
Jazz Ensemble
What: The Horton School of Music Jazz Ensemble will present a fall concert of jazz band favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/349eJ15
Ovation Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston with guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-345-9820, chambermusiccharleston.org
Wednesday
S.C. Heart Gallery
What: This portrait exhibit of children who are hoping to find a family will feature information about foster care and the adoption process, and the exhibit will be on display throughout November.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2p3XrDS
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a comedy by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23
Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘Baroque to Jazz’
What: Part of the Midweek at Midtown Chamber Music series, this performance will feature members of the Charleston Symphony, with selections covering centuries of music. Drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org
Thursday
Curator-Led Tour
What: One of the Gibbes Museum’s curators will lead a tour of the museum’s permanent collection.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Ws81AI
Tom Potocki Retrospective
What: The Mitchell Hill Gallery will hold a retrospective art show for artist Tom Potocki.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Mitchell Hill, 438 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-564-0034, mitchellhillinc.com/events
N. Charleston City Gallery
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will host a free public reception as part of their 43rd Annual Judged Show, Dreams and Meditations.
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
‘There Were None’
What: Woolfe Street’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder ...
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com/shows
Friday
Charleston's Holiday Market
What: The 20th Annual Charleston Holiday Market will feature specialty gift stores, fashion jewelry, clothing, foods, home accessories and décor, food and wine sampling, arts and crafts, and Santa.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 9; 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, Charleston
Price: $1-$8
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2JBCTta
String Quartet Concert
What: The CSO String Quartet will perform in the St. Andrews Church.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-723-7528, bit.ly/2Nxpy6C
Wind Ensemble
What: The HSM Wind Ensemble will present a concert of wind band masterworks.
When: 7:30-8:45 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2oC2MSA
'Front Lines'
What: “Front Lines to the Home Front” educates and inspires audiences with stories from WWI to the present through music, dance, acting and visual presentations.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 3 p.m. Nov. 9-10
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/332aK6o
Saturday
Timrod Library Fall Fest
What: Summerville's Timrod Library will host an old-fashioned fall festival, featuring food, prize drawings, children's games and activities and books for all ages.
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-4600, bit.ly/2NktyHa
Rockabillaque
What: The seventh annual Rockabillaque features a classic car and vintage bike show, live music with over 35 national, regional and international bands over six outdoor music stages, pin-up, beard, moustache and tattoo contests and more, presented by Southern Roots.
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Park Circle area around E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15-$20 registration
More Info: rockabillaque.com, bit.ly/2ZxBk4F
Drayton Hall Concert
What: Drayton Hall will host Chamber Music Charleston's “A Little Night Music.” The concert will be accompanied by a light reception.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55-$65
More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2PtIdml
