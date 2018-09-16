Monday
Book Reception
What: Book reception for author Lisa Patton and her new novel “Rush” alongside author Kiristina McMorris for her novel “Sold On a Monday.” The event will feature wine and hors d’oeuvres.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Tuesday
Get Lit Book Club
What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club, hosted by Itinerant Literate Books, will discuss "White Houses” by Amy Bloom for September’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The event will starts with a meet-and-greet with the author at the bookmobile in the Junction parking lot followed by dinner and discussion.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Street Art Talk
What: A discussion on the nature of street art using Halsey’s current exhibiting artist Hitnes and his public murals around the country as a springboard to think about how street art functions both inside and outside the art world.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Reinhardt Review
What: The Charleston Music Hall will present The Django Reinhardt Review with Stephane Wrembel as he pays tribute to Django Reinhardt, a Belgian-born Romani French jazz guitarist, musician and composer, regarded as one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$19
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Ancient Art
What: First of a 10-class series on Greek, Etruscan and Roman art from 450 B.C. to 100 A.D. with art historian, archaeologist and collector Dr. Steven Gavel.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 19-Dec. 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200-$250
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Barn Jam
What: Awendaw Green will host Bill & Eli Perras, She/Folk, Maria Carrelli, Georgia English, The Moon & You and Stephane Wrembel as part of its Barn Jam series, featuring disc golf and food trucks. The event is BYOB and a $5 donation is suggested.
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
Thursday
Jeffery Robinson
What: ACLU deputy legal director and director of the Trone Center for Justice and Equality will speak about racial history, its influences on the current moment and reasons truth in history is critical in America. Mayor Tecklenburg will close the evening with announcements regarding plans for the city’s work on social justice and racial equity.
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Burke High School, 224 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-8030, naacpcharlestonbranch.org
LGBTLOL
What: An evening of comedy presented by The Alliance For Full Acceptance and Charleston Pride with acts Jenn Snyder, Shawna Jarrett, Kevin Delgado, Robyn Scott and Sam Reisman, hosted by Curt Mariah.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Patti O’Furniture
What: Patti O’Furniture will present a show filled with comedy, costumes, drag, quick wit and more as part of Charleston Pride Week.
When: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 20
Where: Dudley’s On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-410-9924, charlestonpride.org
Friday
Remembering Conroy
What: A special luncheon for “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy,” edited by Nicole Seitz and Jonathan Haupt, featuring a three-course meal by Halls’ executive chef Matt Greene and a cash bar for specialty cocktails and wines.
When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $64
More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2oIynOX
‘The Tempest’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at The College of Charleston will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” directed by Paul Rolfes. Various showtimes will run through Sept. 30.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
‘Greatest Love of All’
What: Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton and more will present "The Greatest Love of All," a tribute to the late Whitney Houston.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $17-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Writer’s Workshop
What: Day of writer’s workshops about forming creative habits, publishing, revising and more from local writers Derek Berry, Matthew Foley and J.C. Sasser.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Charleston Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Learn to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basketmaker Sarah Edwards-Hammond as she shares a brief history of the basketmaking art form and guides a class through the making of a basket. All materials provided. Reservations required.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2CjYbub
‘Rough Magic’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at The College of Charleston will present Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s “Rough Magic,” a modernization of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” as directed by Evan Parry. Various showtimes will run through Sept. 29.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
