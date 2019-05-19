Today
‘HERcules’
What: Dance Lab’s 2019 Youth Studio Spring Concert will showcase all of Dance Lab's youth classes in a gender-swapped retelling of Disney's “Hercules.”
When: 4:30 p.m. May 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2JdP9BG
'Mary, Queen of Scots'
What: The King's Counterpoint presents a concert event that traces the life and times of Mary, Queen of Scots, including choral works of the day and readings from her letters and poems.
When: 6 p.m. May 19
Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 216-217-7721, bit.ly/2VkF7jK
Cut Up Retreads
What: Attendees will rearrange words from a book or magazine page to create their own song.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 19
Where: 448 South Piazza Court, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2LIZWpA
Monday
'Gardens of Dark and Light'
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Pop-Up Lecture
What: Author-historian Mike Coker will lead a discussion of Civil War anecdotes and oddities.
When: Noon-1 p.m. May 20
Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., Charleston
Price: $16-$20
More Info: 843-722-9350, bit.ly/2W3rUAa
Cocktails with Author
What: Buxton Books will host a reception for Kristy Woodson Harvey to celebrate the release of “The Southern Side of Paradise.”
When: 5-6:30 p.m. May 20
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2VrlEhi
Author Talk
What: Elizabeth Cobbs will read from her newest historical novel, “The Tubman Command,” at Blue Bicycle Books. A book signing will follow the reading.
When: 7 p.m. May 20
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2HmHvmk
Tuesday
Wine, Art & History
What: The last Daniel Island Historical Society meeting of the 2018-19 will feature guest lecturer Lese Corrigan of downtown's Corrigan Gallery.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 21
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: 205-790-3645, bit.ly/30hXOIH
Wednesday
Boutique Opening
What: Kendra Scott will host a reception to celebrate the opening of its first location in the Charleston area benefitting Good Friends of the Lowcountry.
When: 5-7 p.m. May 22
Where: Kendra Scott Charleston, 270 King St., Suite A, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-804-6517, kingstreet@kendrascott.com
Beginning Painting
What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 22, 29, and June 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3
Art Tour
What: Dr. Jeb Hallett will lead a tour and explore the collection through the eyes of a physician. This month will focus on observing sculptures and portraits, looking for signs of illness, emotional disturbance and gender dysphoria.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 22
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2JNGFAR
Concert
What: The students of Meeting Street Schools will perform a celebration of soul music.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 22
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-579-4815, bit.ly/2VoW8t9
Drawing Session
What: This is an informal gathering for people who attended the drawing class and want to get some additional instruction and work on more practice drawings.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 22
Where: Reforge Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-6253, bit.ly/2VnwzbW
Author Talk
What: Jackie Morfesis will give a talk about her new book, “Mermaid Crossing,” followed by a signing.
When: 7 p.m. May 22
Where: Cloud 9 Vape and CBD Shop, 113 E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 800-847-6677, morfesis@yahoo.com
Thursday
Artist Demonstration
What: This meet-and-greet and demonstration with Charleston photography and mixed media artist Christine Patterson will also feature wine from the Bohemian Wine Tasting Bar and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 23
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2VnyNYQ
Curator Conversation
What: Thelma Golden, director and chief curator with Harlem’s Studio Museum, will speak with Rita Scott, journalist and retired general manager with Live 5 News.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 23
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2VrlrLg
Author Talk
What: Brian Hicks returns to the Timrod Library to discuss his latest book, “In Darkest South Carolina.” A reception and book signing will follow at the Timrod Library.
When: 6 p.m. May 23
Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org
Old City Jail Tour
What: The Preservation Society, Liollio Architecture, and Landmark Enterprises will lead a hard hat tour of the Old City Jail to see an insider’s view of the rehabilitation process. A reception will follow.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 23
Where: Old City Jail, 21 Magazine St., Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-722-4630, bit.ly/2vYZ7yh
Plantation Singers
What: An evening of a cappella Gospel music with the Plantation Singers.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave, Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3631
Rock 'n' Roll
What: Charleston musicians John Cusatis and Ian Grimshaw will be joined by students from School of the Arts and Academic Magnet High School to perform a rockumentary concert featuring music from the first two decades of rock ‘n’ roll.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 West Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-452-2252, cusatis.com
Friday
Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will hold its May Book Sale including books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25
Where: Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/2VKUcAo
Outdoor Art Exhibit
What: More than 80 of South Carolina's top artists will display their fine art in a tent-city during the 40th anniversary of Piccolo Spoleto’s Outdoor Art Exhibit through June 8.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Marion Square, Calhoun and Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 404-786-1616, bit.ly/2HseDI3
Craft Show
What: Charleston Crafts Cooperative will host the Piccolo Spoleto Craft Show where crafters will be selling all mediums including jewelry, metal, glass, wood, leather, ceramics, pottery and fiber art.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 2
Where: Wragg Square, 342 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-266-7095, piccolospoleto.com/outdoor-fine-craft-show
Memorial Day Concert
What: The series features two evenings of live music on the Freshfields Village Green. Vendors will be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 24 and 25
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Dr, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2W0ejd7
George X George
What: Zero George will partner with George Gallery for the third annual George x George artist spotlight during Spoleto.
When: 5–10 p.m. through June 9
Where: Zero Restaurant + Bar, 0 George St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2JmPz8Y
Moonlight Mixer
What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.
When: 7-11 p.m. May 24
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2VIt70r
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. May 25
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Creative Arts Workshop
What: Kristine Peterson, North Charleston teaching artist and art director at Black Tie Music Academy, will guide participants through an exploration of painting botanicals in the Art Nouveau style using gouache paint.
When: 10 a.m.-noon May 25
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/NChasArtsTix
Edgar Allan Poe
What: Dr. Scott Peeples of the College of Charleston will discuss Poe's multifaceted posthumous career in almost all types of media.
When: Noon May 25
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’on Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2HmWRar
Collage & Painting
What: This is the first of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 25
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Art Show Reception
What: The Edisto Art Guild will hold a reception for its annual Jennie Gowan Memorial Art Show.
When: 3-7 p.m. May 25
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, bit.ly/2VrgsKk
Artist Live Painting
What: Briahna Wenke will paint a live portrait and unveiled her latest works.
When: 4-7 p.m. May 25
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/30q7mkC
