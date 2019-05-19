Moonlight Mixer (copy)
Buy Now

The Charleston County Parks Department will host a moonlight mixer May 24 at the Folly Beach Pier. 

 file/Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

‘HERcules’

What: Dance Lab’s 2019 Youth Studio Spring Concert will showcase all of Dance Lab's youth classes in a gender-swapped retelling of Disney's “Hercules.”

When: 4:30 p.m. May 19

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2JdP9BG

'Mary, Queen of Scots'

What: The King's Counterpoint presents a concert event that traces the life and times of Mary, Queen of Scots, including choral works of the day and readings from her letters and poems.

When: 6 p.m. May 19

Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 216-217-7721, bit.ly/2VkF7jK

Cut Up Retreads

What: Attendees will rearrange words from a book or magazine page to create their own song.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 19

Where: 448 South Piazza Court, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2LIZWpA

Monday

'Gardens of Dark and Light'

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Pop-Up Lecture

What: Author-historian Mike Coker will lead a discussion of Civil War anecdotes and oddities.

When: Noon-1 p.m. May 20

Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., Charleston

Price: $16-$20

More Info: 843-722-9350, bit.ly/2W3rUAa

Cocktails with Author

What: Buxton Books will host a reception for Kristy Woodson Harvey to celebrate the release of “The Southern Side of Paradise.”

When: 5-6:30 p.m. May 20

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2VrlEhi

Author Talk

What: Elizabeth Cobbs will read from her newest historical novel, “The Tubman Command,” at Blue Bicycle Books. A book signing will follow the reading.

When: 7 p.m. May 20

Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2HmHvmk

Tuesday

Wine, Art & History

What: The last Daniel Island Historical Society meeting of the 2018-19 will feature guest lecturer Lese Corrigan of downtown's Corrigan Gallery.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 21

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: 205-790-3645, bit.ly/30hXOIH

Wednesday

Boutique Opening 

What: Kendra Scott will host a reception to celebrate the opening of its first location in the Charleston area benefitting Good Friends of the Lowcountry.

When: 5-7 p.m. May 22

Where: Kendra Scott Charleston, 270 King St., Suite A, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-804-6517, kingstreet@kendrascott.com

Beginning Painting

What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 22, 29, and June 5

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3

Art Tour

What: Dr. Jeb Hallett will lead a tour and explore the collection through the eyes of a physician. This month will focus on observing sculptures and portraits, looking for signs of illness, emotional disturbance and gender dysphoria.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 22

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Included in $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2JNGFAR

Concert

What: The students of Meeting Street Schools will perform a celebration of soul music.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 22

Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-579-4815, bit.ly/2VoW8t9

Drawing Session

What: This is an informal gathering for people who attended the drawing class and want to get some additional instruction and work on more practice drawings.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 22

Where: Reforge Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-6253, bit.ly/2VnwzbW

Author Talk

What: Jackie Morfesis will give a talk about her new book, “Mermaid Crossing,” followed by a signing.

When: 7 p.m. May 22

Where: Cloud 9 Vape and CBD Shop, 113 E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 800-847-6677, morfesis@yahoo.com

Thursday

Artist Demonstration

What: This meet-and-greet and demonstration with Charleston photography and mixed media artist Christine Patterson will also feature wine from the Bohemian Wine Tasting Bar and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 23

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2VnyNYQ

Curator Conversation

What: Thelma Golden, director and chief curator with Harlem’s Studio Museum, will speak with Rita Scott, journalist and retired general manager with Live 5 News.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 23

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2VrlrLg

Author Talk

What: Brian Hicks returns to the Timrod Library to discuss his latest book, “In Darkest South Carolina.” A reception and book signing will follow at the Timrod Library.

When: 6 p.m. May 23

Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org

Old City Jail Tour

What: The Preservation Society, Liollio Architecture, and Landmark Enterprises will lead a hard hat tour of the Old City Jail to see an insider’s view of the rehabilitation process. A reception will follow.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 23

Where: Old City Jail, 21 Magazine St., Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-722-4630, bit.ly/2vYZ7yh

Plantation Singers

What: An evening of a cappella Gospel music with the Plantation Singers.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 23

Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave, Saint George

Price: Free

More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3631

Rock 'n' Roll 

What: Charleston musicians John Cusatis and Ian Grimshaw will be joined by students from School of the Arts and Academic Magnet High School to perform a rockumentary concert featuring music from the first two decades of rock ‘n’ roll.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 23

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 West Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-452-2252, cusatis.com

Friday

Book Sale

What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will hold its May Book Sale including books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks.

When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Where: Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/2VKUcAo

Outdoor Art Exhibit

What: More than 80 of South Carolina's top artists will display their fine art in a tent-city during the 40th anniversary of Piccolo Spoleto’s Outdoor Art Exhibit through June 8.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Marion Square, Calhoun and Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 404-786-1616, bit.ly/2HseDI3

Craft Show

What: Charleston Crafts Cooperative will host the Piccolo Spoleto Craft Show where crafters will be selling all mediums including jewelry, metal, glass, wood, leather, ceramics, pottery and fiber art.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 2

Where: Wragg Square, 342 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-266-7095, piccolospoleto.com/outdoor-fine-craft-show

Memorial Day Concert

What: The series features two evenings of live music on the Freshfields Village Green. Vendors will be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 24 and 25

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Dr, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2W0ejd7

George X George

What: Zero George will partner with George Gallery for the third annual George x George artist spotlight during Spoleto.

When: 5–10 p.m. through June 9

Where: Zero Restaurant + Bar, 0 George St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2JmPz8Y

Moonlight Mixer

What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.

When: 7-11 p.m. May 24

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2VIt70r

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. May 25

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Creative Arts Workshop

What: Kristine Peterson, North Charleston teaching artist and art director at Black Tie Music Academy, will guide participants through an exploration of painting botanicals in the Art Nouveau style using gouache paint.

When: 10 a.m.-noon May 25

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/NChasArtsTix

Edgar Allan Poe

What: Dr. Scott Peeples of the College of Charleston will discuss Poe's multifaceted posthumous career in almost all types of media.

When: Noon May 25

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’on Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2HmWRar

Collage & Painting

What: This is the first of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 25

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $45

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Art Show Reception

What: The Edisto Art Guild will hold a reception for its annual Jennie Gowan Memorial Art Show.

When: 3-7 p.m. May 25

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island

Price: Free

More Info: 803-230-4717, bit.ly/2VrgsKk

Artist Live Painting

What: Briahna Wenke will paint a live portrait and unveiled her latest works.

When: 4-7 p.m. May 25

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/30q7mkC

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.