Today
Brunch Boat Cruise
What: Join organizers, sponsors and city officials aboard the Spirit of Carolina for a brunch boat cruise to celebrate the 37th annual North Charleston Arts Fest.
When: Noon April 28
Where: Cooper River Marina, 1010 Juneau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-406-6966, bit.ly/2VakuL8
Swing Band
What: Velvet Caravan will bring their “Exotic” tour to Summerville with a musical style inspired by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli in the 1930s and '40s.
When: 3-5 p.m. April 28
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2UqGAEH
Palmetto Rose
What: This art showcase in North Charleston featuring some of the Lowcountry's most talented black artists is the first of a monthly series showcasing African American art.
When: 3-6 p.m. April 28
Where: TIA Banquet Hall, 3300 Rexton St., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-732-1568, bit.ly/2Iv50vh
Wednesday
Art Competition
What: Artists will display fine craft objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media in this 18th annual juried South Carolina Palmetto Hands Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IwdiTM
Fine Art & Photography
What: Fine art and photography pieces by Lowcountry will be on display during the North Charleston Arts Fest Judged Fine Art & Photography Exhibition.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GxOwAs
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 1
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
Youth Art Exhibition
What: Public, private and home-school students in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties will display two-dimensional artwork in a variety of subjects and media.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com
City Hall Reception
What: The North Charleston City Hall will host a reception for the concurrent exhibitions on display.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 2
Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second and Third Floors, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ZqFcWt
Gibbes on the Street
What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Street Party with food from more than 30 local restaurants, an open bar, live music and signature cocktails.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. May 2
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2PqZZ7y
Friday
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for “This ‘n That,” an exhibit of original oil paintings and watercolors from Kenneth Hanger on display through May 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 3
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Landscapes
What: This exhibit of street scenes of Charleston and landscapes from around the region features new work by Charleston artists West Fraser and Julyan Davis.
When: 5 p.m. May 3
Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 A Church St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com/exhibitions
Piano Trio
What: The Charleston Academy of Music Faculty trio in residence will present an hour of piano trios.
When: 5 p.m. May 3
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions
‘Sense of Place’
What: Hagan Fine Art will host an opening reception for their exhibition of oil landscapes by Larry Horowitz.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 3
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2Pr82RP
Spring Concert
What: The Goose Creek Spring Concert Series takes place on Fridays in May and will include music and food vendors on site.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 3
Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2JjTrEo
Paintings & Poetry
What: Dog and Horse Fine Art in Charleston will host a reception for Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson’s exhibition “Spreading Lowcountry Love” that bridges poetry and painting and will be on display through July 13.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 3
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston,
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2Prbzj4
Saturday
Animalia Brass
What: This ensemble of master musicians costumed as animals and founded by Antonio Marti, principal trumpet with the Charleston Symphony, will make its American debut with a concert for the 2019 North Charleston Arts Festival at Midtown Theatre.
When: 3 p.m. May 4
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions
Motown
What: Attendees can enjoy views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live Motown music by Bobby Alvarez and the Supernaturals.
When: 7 p.m. May 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3362/Motown-in-the-Moonlight
