At the Motown in the Moonlight event, attendees can enjoy views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live Motown music by Bobby Alvarez and the Supernaturals.

 Sally Rainey/Special to The Post and Courier.

Today

Brunch Boat Cruise

What: Join organizers, sponsors and city officials aboard the Spirit of Carolina for a brunch boat cruise to celebrate the 37th annual North Charleston Arts Fest.

When: Noon April 28

Where: Cooper River Marina, 1010 Juneau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-406-6966, bit.ly/2VakuL8

Swing Band

What: Velvet Caravan will bring their “Exotic” tour to Summerville with a musical style inspired by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli in the 1930s and '40s.

When: 3-5 p.m. April 28

Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2UqGAEH

Palmetto Rose

What: This art showcase in North Charleston featuring some of the Lowcountry's most talented black artists is the first of a monthly series showcasing African American art.

When: 3-6 p.m. April 28

Where: TIA Banquet Hall, 3300 Rexton St., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-732-1568, bit.ly/2Iv50vh

Wednesday

Art Competition

What: Artists will display fine craft objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media in this 18th annual juried South Carolina Palmetto Hands Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IwdiTM

Fine Art & Photography

What: Fine art and photography pieces by Lowcountry will be on display during the North Charleston Arts Fest Judged Fine Art & Photography Exhibition.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GxOwAs

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 1

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Thursday

Youth Art Exhibition

What: Public, private and home-school students in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties will display two-dimensional artwork in a variety of subjects and media.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com

City Hall Reception

What: The North Charleston City Hall will host a reception for the concurrent exhibitions on display.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 2

Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second and Third Floors, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ZqFcWt

Gibbes on the Street

What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Street Party with food from more than 30 local restaurants, an open bar, live music and signature cocktails.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. May 2

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2PqZZ7y

Friday

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for “This ‘n That,” an exhibit of original oil paintings and watercolors from Kenneth Hanger on display through May 31.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Landscapes 

What: This exhibit of street scenes of Charleston and landscapes from around the region features new work by Charleston artists West Fraser and Julyan Davis.

When: 5 p.m. May 3

Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 A Church St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com/exhibitions

Piano Trio

What: The Charleston Academy of Music Faculty trio in residence will present an hour of piano trios.

When: 5 p.m. May 3

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions

‘Sense of Place’ 

What: Hagan Fine Art will host an opening reception for their exhibition of oil landscapes by Larry Horowitz.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2Pr82RP

Spring Concert 

What: The Goose Creek Spring Concert Series takes place on Fridays in May and will include music and food vendors on site.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 3

Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2JjTrEo

Paintings & Poetry

What: Dog and Horse Fine Art in Charleston will host a reception for Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson’s exhibition “Spreading Lowcountry Love” that bridges poetry and painting and will be on display through July 13.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston,

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2Prbzj4

Saturday

Animalia Brass

What: This ensemble of master musicians costumed as animals and founded by Antonio Marti, principal trumpet with the Charleston Symphony, will make its American debut with a concert for the 2019 North Charleston Arts Festival at Midtown Theatre.

When: 3 p.m. May 4

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions

Motown

What: Attendees can enjoy views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live Motown music by Bobby Alvarez and the Supernaturals.

When: 7 p.m. May 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3362/Motown-in-the-Moonlight

