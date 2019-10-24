Today
‘Nevermore!’
What: “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” presented by Julian Wiles, is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allan Poe before his death. Features scenes from Poe’s stories, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various times through Nov. 3
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Lion King Jr.’
What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.,” based on the hit Broadway production, but performed by youth actors.
When: Various times through Oct. 27
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$12
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l
Monday
Poetic Hip-Hop
What: At this Free Verse Poetry Festival event, Charleston poet laureate and Gaillard Center artist-in-residence Marcus Amaker will emphasize the power of the written word and educate students on the importance of voice.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com
Faculty Miniseries
What: College of Charleston faculty will discuss the relationship between Jews and comedy.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Jewish Studies Center, Arnold Hall 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2PlwmH1
‘Tango Night’
What: The Charleston Music Club will present violinist Nina Sandberg, cellist Yun Hao Jiang, guitarist Fernando Troche and pianist Chee-Hang See for a concert of tangos and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org
‘American Macbeth’
What: The Actors Theatre of South Carolina will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,’” set in 1699 on the dangerous Carolina coast when privateers had become deadly and powerful pirates, a twist on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.
When: Various times through Nov. 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org
Tuesday
‘Ballet With a Bite’
What: “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite,” created by South Carolina Ballet’s artistic director, William Starrett, as bats, blood and ballet come together in this Halloween cult classic based on Bram Stoker’s novel.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$45
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/361t959
Embroidery
What: Camela Guevara, fiber artist and embroidery teacher, will lead an embroidery class. All materials included, no experience necessary.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: $50 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722–0697, reduxstudios.org/event-calendar
Art & Activism
What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. In this installment, we will be joined by Kali Holloway, journalist and director of the Make It Right Project.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2pxbHou
Author Talk
What: Eli Saslow will give a presentation on his book "Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist." the College Reads! book for the 2019-20 school year.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Rita Hollings Science Center, Room 101 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-2017, bit.ly/2W395uH
Wednesday
Fall Flower Festival
What: The Grace Church Cathedral Flower Guild will host the 2019 Fall Flower Festival, featuring three seminars from English flower arranger Lee Berrill. Register for seminars online.
When: Various times Oct. 30-Nov. 3
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Festival is free
More Info: 843-723-4575, bit.ly/2Jj3b3m
Legends & Ghosts
What: Dr. John R. Williams will share Southern ghost stories, regional folklore and other scary tales from the oral tradition.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2W5nJkY
Chamber Music
What: The Charleston Symphony chamber music series at the Gibbes continues with the Principal String Quartet performing a repertoire inspired by works on view.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2N3oHKD
‘Rocky Horror’
What: An interactive viewing of the cult classic film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with callbacks, props and a costume contest, in partnership between What If? Productions and Footlight Players.
When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-737-6059, bit.ly/2pLhDKG
‘Lie of the Mind’
What: The College of Charleston’s Theatre Department presents “A Lie of the Mind,” a play by Sam Shepard about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.
When: Various times through Nov. 10
Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘There Were None’
What: Woolfe Street’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder.
When: Various times through Nov. 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, bit.ly/2kuMwRi
Thursday
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a comedy by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.
When: Various times through Nov. 23
Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘Hollywood Horror’
What: The Charleston Music Hall, Dance Lab and Mike Quinn will present “Hollywood Horror: A Halloween Music, Dance, and Film Phenom.” There will also be food and a costume contest.
When: 9-11:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St, Charleston
Price: $28-$33
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2JdY4Bs
Friday
North Charleston Gallery
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd Annual Judged Show, Dreams and Meditations. The artists will host a free public reception on Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
‘West of the Fields’
What: New works by John Hull and Ed Worteck pairing paintings and photography depicting "a sense of place and man’s intrusion into the landscape."
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Corrigan Gallery llc, 7 Broad St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will hold an opening reception for “Ode to an Orange Cat,” a collection of new paintings by featured artist Susan Bryant. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2WcG2VC
'Classically Contemporary'
What: Helena Fox Fine Art will hold a reception for its exhibit “Classically Contemporary,” featuring artist Julyan Davis and silversmith Kaminer Haislip.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0073, bit.ly/31Hb0WT
Chanticleer
What: Male chorus Chanticleer will bring its show “Trade Winds,” celebrating ocean voyaging and exotic climes, to Charleston.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $19-$68
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/31A8dyF
Simon & Garfunkel
What: The immersive concert-style theater show, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” will come to North Charleston.
When: 7:30pm Nov. 1
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston
Price: $40-$75+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Nd4XUT
‘Ghost Quartet’
What: “Ghost Quartet” is a song cycle about love, death and whiskey that spans seven centuries, connects four souls and takes a mystical look at the stories we tell and why they endure.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2; 3 p.m Nov. 2; 7 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2BDm5h6
‘Dark Side of The Dead’
What: Dark Side of The Dead is a hybrid show featuring the music of both the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd performed by the Cosmic Charlie band.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St, Charleston
Price: $20-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/31HOrkZ
‘Shared Circles’
What: Dayton Colie’s exhibit uses a mix of sacred, circular and secular math to examine the philosophical, social and symbolic interpretation of circles. The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception will be 6-7 p.m. Nov. 4, and the exhibition will run through November.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2PmSeTM
Saturday
‘Above the Radar’
What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Charleston Magazine present “Above the Radar” at Redux Contemporary Art Center, an exhibition featuring works by notable local artists.
When: 5 p.m. through Nov. 2
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
North Charleston POPS!
What: The North Charleston POPS! continues its season with a concert featuring music from movies.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2m68Dhf
Author Q&A
What: Corrie Wang, the Charleston-based author of YA novels such as "The Takedown" and "City of Beasts," will hold a Q&A session at the opening of the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library.
When: 1 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/3403rwa
P-Nut: Lowcountry Poet
What: Local artist and poet P-Nut will be hosting a public poetry reading and book signing of his newly released book of poetry, "P-NUT, Part II: The Masterpiece." Following the reading, he will facilitate a group discussion on the importance of protecting our cultural heritage as Charleston experiences growth and change.
When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2MHeWmj
‘Pirates of Penzance’
What: The Lyric Theatre Department will present "Pirates of Penzance."
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, CSU Campus, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2BCfTWw
Abbey Road
What: Charleston Music Hall will present “Deconstructing Abbey Road Live: A Multimedia Lecture” hosted by Beatleologist Scott Freiman.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2kjir76
