Today
Author Talk
What: Mary Alice Monroe will lead an intimate conversation with writers Patti Callahan and Lisa Wingate. The event will feature a meet-and-greet, book signing, silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails by Firefly Distillery.
When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Sweetgrass Pavilion at Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-886-2218, bit.ly/2U6CpxW
Taylor Fest Choir
What: The Taylor Festival Choir will present “Music for Royal Occasions” featuring guest conductor Dr. Joseph Flummerfelt. The program will premiere music inspired by the weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Circular Congregation Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-696-9670, tmgcharleston.com
‘Red Velvet Cake War’
What: Opening weekend for the deep-fried southern comedy featuring the Verdeen cousins, who decide to host a family reunion during tornado season in Texas. The show will run through Feb. 3.
When: 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Monday
‘Picturing Nam’
What: Patriots Point will premiere a new exhibition from the National Archives, “Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War.” The collection will be divided into three themes: landscapes, objects and faces. It will run through March 31.
When: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $24 general admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
‘Matrix Reloaded’
What: To celebrate the Matrix trilogy’s 20th anniversary, the Music Hall will screen the second of the three, “The Matrix Reloaded,” with the third installment screenings scheduled for Feb. 4. Dinner and show options available during purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Index of Southerness
What: Geographic information science specialist Dr. Rick Bunch will speak about the interactive map of the South, representing everything from street name maps to data collected on prison population and churchgoers, he was commissioned for in conjunction with current Halsey exhibit "Southbound."
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Wednesday
Gibbes Unplugged
What: Artist Peggy Ellis will share her personal connection to artists Ogden Pleissner and Anna Heyward Taylor and lead a tour through their exhibits.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Thursday
PechaKucha 33
What: The 33rd installment in The Charleston Arts Festival’s PechaKucha series will feature presentations by arts and culture writer Maura Hogan, architect Nicholas Rehberg, musician Kanika Moore, model Venita Aspen, author, archivist Harlan Greene and more.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$14
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'Legally Blonde'
What: Opening night for Wando High School theater department’s production of classic musical "Legally Blonde." The show will run through Feb. 3.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Wando Performing Arts Center, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More Info: facebook.com/wandomusical
Thomas Champagne
What: Reggae group Thomas Champagne with Friends will host a CD release party for their new album “Love,” with supporting act Deadwin.
When: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-633-0143, champagnewithfriends.com
Friday
Gallery Talk
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will feature wildlife artist Amanda McLenon for her new exhibit, “Meditations in Silver & Gold: Bird Paintings Reimagined,” with a gallery talk and opening reception. The exhibit will run through Feb. 28.
When: 3 p.m. talk, 5-8 p.m. reception Feb. 1
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com
‘Lowcountry Gone Wild’
What: The Lowcountry Gallery artists will each debut a small piece of art depicting turtles, birds of prey, dolphins, egrets or any Lowcountry creature they prefer for a group wildlife-themed show.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Lowcountry Artists, 148 East Bay, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com
‘Putnam County’
What: Opening night for Footlight Players’ production of Drama Desk and Tony Award-winning musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." The show will run through Feb. 17.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $13-$37
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Saturday
1940s Revue
What: The 25th anniversary show for “In the Mood,” a 1940s Revue performance. Dinner add-ons are available during purchase.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Lucy Dacus
What: Indie-rocker Lucy Dacus will stop in Charleston as part of her East Coast tour with opening act Illuminati Hotties.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
