Today
‘Frozen, Jr.’
What: Presented by The Musical Theater Center at the Footlight Players.
When: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-388-3272, bit.ly/2CEcc38
Duo Piano
What: At this installment of the church’s Third Sunday at Three Concert Series, Patricia Hannemann and Patrick Boyle will perform a duo piano concert.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-875-5002, bit.ly/33KPZwt
Gospel Choir
What: College of Charleston Gospel Choir concert to benefit Beyond Our Walls, a neighborhood resource center in North Charleston.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Destiny Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-202-0707, bit.ly/2WTnutA
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Comedian Andy Livengood on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager and real interactions with clueless customers.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/344h6Cm
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Black Jacket Symphony
What: Fleetwood Mac's “Rumours”
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$40
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
Speaker Series
What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Roxana Robinson will give a talk on her book, “In Dawsons Fall.”
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2XfqReT
Art Talk in the Creek
What: Local author Michael Owens will discuss his book about World War II veterans in honor of Veterans Day
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2PZabGJ
Author Talk
What: Obama administration national security adviser and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice will talk about her book “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.”
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98, Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Tuesday
Cookies & Canvas
What: Participants will enjoy cookies while Ebony Butler teaches how to create a winter wonderland.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-567-4862, bit.ly/2PYQC1h
Iris Folding
What: This paper craft technique involves folding strips of colored paper in such a way to form a shape reminiscent of the iris lens of a camera.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $5 for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2CtVPGc
Holiday Moments
What: Learn how to use smartphones and tablets to capture precious holiday moments, and then create a digital album or video in the editing labs.
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Wando Mt. Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2p3UZNA
Wednesday
Art+Social Justice
What: This "Art+Social Justice: The Legacy of the Freedom Riders" event was developed in relation to Charles Williams' "SUN + LIGHT" exhibit, and a panel discussion will focus on the Freedom Riders as being one of the most effective nonviolent collectives in American history as they risked their lives to challenge Jim Crow segregation laws.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33wrxi6
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: A determined young fact checker in the field of publishing stirs up some trouble with the editor.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23
Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Thursday
'Mystery Science Theater'
What: In this all-new "Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour," show creator and original host Joel Hodgson and the world’s only movie-riffing robots will riff some of the cheesiest films ever made.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/33UlPqk
Film Screening
What: “Freedom Riders” features testimony from the Riders themselves, government officials and journalists who witnessed the events firsthand.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/32QlSm4
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, the history of indigo, and a more comprehensive account will be shared by Dr. Nic Butler.
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/2Xlx6Og, publicrelations@ccpl.org
Friday
Opening Reception
What: Art Mecca of Charleston will hold a reception for its new exhibit “Picturesque Surroundings: Reimagining the Abstract,” featuring works from artists Amanda Davis, Barbara Greaux and Kat Cumberledge.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/34WWT1G
Masterworks Concert
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the CSO Chorus will perform pieces by Rachmaninoff, Faure and Parry.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24-$114
More Info: 843-723-7528, bit.ly/2qTSWfj
A Dance Concert
What: Legacy is a collection of dance works by the College of Charleston faculty and guest artists, questioning where we come from and how we will make an impact.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-24
Where: Simmons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Phillip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2KlhzZv
‘The Nutcracker’
What: Classical Ballet Centre will present its full version of "The Nutcracker."
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-312-4627, classicalballetcentre.com
Saturday
'Madame Butterfly'
What: Join CCPL for another season of critically acclaimed Met Opera performances: Puccini's "Madame Butterfly."
When: 1 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/375xDbp
Murder Mystery Show
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2pW3kmZ
‘Cinderella’
What: Palmetto City Ballet brings this classic fairy tale comes to life in a world premiere performance.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$45
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/353ExMn
