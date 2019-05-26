Sweetgrass basket by Mary Jackson at the Gibbes (copy)

A large sweetgrass basket by Mary Jackson at the Gibbes Museum of Art. It's the largest one she's made. (Kayla Boyd)

 Kayla Boyd/File

Today

Memorial Art Show

What: The Edisto Art Guild will hold the annual Jennie Gowan Memorial Art Show.

When: 1-4 p.m. May 26

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island

Price: Free

More Info: 803-230-4717, bit.ly/2VrgsKk

Books & Bites

What: Michelle Gable will talk about her book "The Summer I Met Jack." Refreshments will be served and books will be available for sale.

When: 2 p.m. May 26

Where: George H. Seago, Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843 871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3670

'Alice in Wonderland'

What: Dance Academy will present "Alice in Wonderland" as a family-friendly dance performance.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 26

Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., Charleston

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2JKpe3X

Monday

Jennifer Wen Ma

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Kiawah Art

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and bites and libations.

When: 4–6 p.m. May 27

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 28

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston

Price: $60 per month

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2Qg8iUk

Wednesday

Sweetgrass Demonstration

What: Mary Jackson will demonstrate sweetgrass basket weaving in her studio.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 29

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2WkKBiT

The Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 2 p.m. May 29

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Photographer Talk

What: Photographer J. Henry Fair and the Coastal Conservation League discuss the new book “On the Edge: Combahee to Winyah.”

When: 5:30 p.m. May 29

Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50 for the book

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2JDx3cy

Beginning Painting

What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 29 and June 5

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3

Book & Dinner Club

What: Every month, the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The May pick is “Circe” by Madeline Miller.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 29

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2YF4K0R

Jackie Morfesi

What: Author, artist and advocate Jackie Morfesis will discuss her book "Mermaid Crossing," a mythic and poetic journey as a native of Charleston from her childhood at Folly Beach to adulthood.

When: 6 p.m. May 29

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2wfonAv

Thursday

Women & Springsteen

What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its “Women &” series with Women & Springsteen: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen as part of the Piccolo Spoleto 2019 Concert Series.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$17

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2VsQ3jn

Author Talk

What: Mary Laura Philpott will sign and discuss her new memoir-in-essays, “I Miss You When I Blink,” in conversation with Amanda Heckert of Garden & Gun Magazine.

When: 6 p.m. May 30

Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2VO3YfW

‘Top Gun’

What: The USS Yorktown Foundation will welcome author Dan Pedersen, founder of the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, aka “Top Gun,” to discuss the program and his new book, “Top Gun: An American Story,” in the Smokey Stover Theater aboard the aircraft carrier.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. May 30

Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org

Friday

Spring Concert Series

What: The Goose Creek Spring Concert Series takes place on Fridays in May and will include music and food vendors on site.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 31

Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2VW6FB8

Saturday

'Come by Hyar'

What: Throughout June, the "Come By Hyar: Songs of Resistance, Hope and Love in Honor of Black History Month" exhibition at the Main Library will honor the music of the African diaspora and its influence on American music.

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 1

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2M2hEnX

Writing Group 

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 1

Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville

More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2Ec3ytY

Lights in the Forest

What: National and regional electronic DJ artists will be throwing down some of their best sets in the lighted colorful forest on the acres of Legare Farms at this new music and arts festival.

When: 3 p.m. June 1-11 a.m. June 2

Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island

Price: $50-$400

More Info: 843-559-0788, bit.ly/2W1VoiS

Jewelry Demo

What: Glass artist Amber Higgins will create Murano glass jewelry. Live music, food and beverages from the Bohemian Wine Bar will also be available.

When: 4-7 p.m. June 1

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2X1fF4D

Murder Mystery

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 1

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc

Author & Chef Book Talk

What: Michael Ruhlman and Brian Polcyn will give a talk about their latest book “Pate, Confit, Rillette,” and samples and drinks will be available.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 1

Where: The Shellmore, 357 North Shellmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $75

More Info: 843-654-9278, bit.ly/2YIGGtV

