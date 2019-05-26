Today
Memorial Art Show
What: The Edisto Art Guild will hold the annual Jennie Gowan Memorial Art Show.
When: 1-4 p.m. May 26
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, bit.ly/2VrgsKk
Books & Bites
What: Michelle Gable will talk about her book "The Summer I Met Jack." Refreshments will be served and books will be available for sale.
When: 2 p.m. May 26
Where: George H. Seago, Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843 871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3670
'Alice in Wonderland'
What: Dance Academy will present "Alice in Wonderland" as a family-friendly dance performance.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 26
Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., Charleston
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2JKpe3X
Monday
Jennifer Wen Ma
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Kiawah Art
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and bites and libations.
When: 4–6 p.m. May 27
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Tuesday
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 28
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2Qg8iUk
Wednesday
Sweetgrass Demonstration
What: Mary Jackson will demonstrate sweetgrass basket weaving in her studio.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 29
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2WkKBiT
The Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 2 p.m. May 29
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Photographer Talk
What: Photographer J. Henry Fair and the Coastal Conservation League discuss the new book “On the Edge: Combahee to Winyah.”
When: 5:30 p.m. May 29
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50 for the book
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2JDx3cy
Beginning Painting
What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 29 and June 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3
Book & Dinner Club
What: Every month, the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The May pick is “Circe” by Madeline Miller.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 29
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2YF4K0R
Jackie Morfesi
What: Author, artist and advocate Jackie Morfesis will discuss her book "Mermaid Crossing," a mythic and poetic journey as a native of Charleston from her childhood at Folly Beach to adulthood.
When: 6 p.m. May 29
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2wfonAv
Thursday
Women & Springsteen
What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its “Women &” series with Women & Springsteen: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen as part of the Piccolo Spoleto 2019 Concert Series.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2VsQ3jn
Author Talk
What: Mary Laura Philpott will sign and discuss her new memoir-in-essays, “I Miss You When I Blink,” in conversation with Amanda Heckert of Garden & Gun Magazine.
When: 6 p.m. May 30
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2VO3YfW
‘Top Gun’
What: The USS Yorktown Foundation will welcome author Dan Pedersen, founder of the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, aka “Top Gun,” to discuss the program and his new book, “Top Gun: An American Story,” in the Smokey Stover Theater aboard the aircraft carrier.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. May 30
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friday
Spring Concert Series
What: The Goose Creek Spring Concert Series takes place on Fridays in May and will include music and food vendors on site.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 31
Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2VW6FB8
Saturday
'Come by Hyar'
What: Throughout June, the "Come By Hyar: Songs of Resistance, Hope and Love in Honor of Black History Month" exhibition at the Main Library will honor the music of the African diaspora and its influence on American music.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2M2hEnX
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 1
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2Ec3ytY
Lights in the Forest
What: National and regional electronic DJ artists will be throwing down some of their best sets in the lighted colorful forest on the acres of Legare Farms at this new music and arts festival.
When: 3 p.m. June 1-11 a.m. June 2
Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island
Price: $50-$400
More Info: 843-559-0788, bit.ly/2W1VoiS
Jewelry Demo
What: Glass artist Amber Higgins will create Murano glass jewelry. Live music, food and beverages from the Bohemian Wine Bar will also be available.
When: 4-7 p.m. June 1
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2X1fF4D
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 1
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc
Author & Chef Book Talk
What: Michael Ruhlman and Brian Polcyn will give a talk about their latest book “Pate, Confit, Rillette,” and samples and drinks will be available.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 1
Where: The Shellmore, 357 North Shellmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $75
More Info: 843-654-9278, bit.ly/2YIGGtV
