Today
The Curious Incident
What: Closing show for Charleston Stage’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the award-winning novel by Mark Haddon.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33.75-$66.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Paul Laurence Dunbar
What: A tribute show for African-American poet and novelist Paul Laurence Dunbar showcasing his life and works through a theater production.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$24
More Info: 843-724-7305, aftcinc.com
Monday
Poetry Reading
What: Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker will premiere several new poems during a poetry reading and talk about his writing process during a Q & A session.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Cinerruption
What: Screening of the 1990’s classic “Clueless” with improv commentary by local comedians.
When: 7:00 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Open Mic
What: Ohm Radio and Awendaw Green will team up to bring open mics at Workshop every Tuesday through March 26.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2TDabez
'Celebration of France'
What: Chamber Music Charleston will present guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Jennifer Frautschi for “A Celebration of France,” as part of its Ovation Concert Series.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Wednesday
Painting Exhibit
What: Gullah artist Sonja Griffin Evans will unveil a painting on the Emancipation Proclamation entitled “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory.” The painting will be on exhibit through March 30.
When: 11 a.m. Feb. 27
Where: Liberty Square at Fort Sumter National Monument, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0242, nps.gov/fosu
Thursday
‘RBG’
What: The Ellevate Network will screen “RBG” as part of its nationwide screening event in honor of International Women’s Day.
When: 6 p.m. networking, 7 p.m. movie Feb. 28
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-513-9059, bit.ly/2Xcqcds
'Venus in Fur'
What: Closing weekend for Flowertown Player’s production of “Venus in Fur,” a play about a struggling playwright, his search for the perfect actor and the power dynamics behind relationships. The play will run through March 2.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
Artists Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will host featured artist Cynthia Huston for an opening reception of her exhibit entitled “Treasures and Memories,” a collection of oil paintings representing the Lowcountry. The exhibit will be on view through March 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 1
Where: Charleston Artist Guild, 160 East Bay St., Ste. 102, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com
Art Opening
What: Mary Martin Gallery will exhibit the latest art collection by world-renowned artist Pietro Piccoli, featuring an opening reception with the painter.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 1
Where: Charleston Place Hotel, 205 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0303, marymartinart.com
'Lowcountry Estuaries'
What: Anglin Smith Fine Art will host a reception for the opening of Betty Anglin Smith’s “Lowcountry Estuaries,” a collection of vibrant paintings. The exhibit will be on view through March 15.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 1
Where: Anglin Smith Fine Art, 9 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-0708, anglinsmith.com
'Romeo and Juliet'
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform selections from 'Romeo and Juliet' with Robyn Bollinger on Violin and Ken Lam conducting.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 1-2
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
Saturday
Anime Film Fest
What: The Charleston Music Hall will present its second annual Anime Film Fest showcasing popular animated movies “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Grave of Fireflies,” “Your Name” and “Akira.”
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Author Reading
What: Author Megan Griswold will discuss, sign and read from her new book “The Book of Help: A Memoir in Remedies.”
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. March 2
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Kulturvation
What: A collaboration of local artists and creatives for an evening of art, music and food with proceeds benefiting Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
When: 4 p.m.-1 a.m. March 2
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/kulturvation
Viva La Musica II
What: The fourth annual Holy City Guitar Series will present a musical journey through Latin America entitled “Viva La Musica II,” featuring guitar and violin duo Gregory Guay and Gloria Lee performing tango duets followed by the Caja De Cuerda Latin Ensemble.
When: 7 p.m. March 2
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-722-4487, queenstreetplayhouse.org
