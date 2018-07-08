Today
Artist Pop-Up
What: Painter Julia Deckman will host a pop-up featuring her original prints, gifts and refreshments.
When: Noon-4 p.m. July 8
Where: Candlefish, 71 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-371-1434, candlefish.com
FIFA Tourney
What: FIFA 2018 Xbox tournament to celebrate the 2018 World Cup. Each team of two will compete against other teams, including players from the Charleston Battery.
When: 3-8 p.m. July 8
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 entry fee per team of two
More Info: 843-818-4080, thealleycharleston.com/worldcup
Flip Cup Karaoke
What: Flip cup tournament and 1980s karaoke for the Brick’s “Sunday funday.”
When: 3 p.m. July 8
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Monday
Name The Music
What: Weekly family-friendly trivia game featuring music from all decades and prizes.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: North Park Grill, 8780 Rivers Ave. #126, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-991-8712, namethemusic.com
Dirty Rotten Snake
What: New Orleans-based band Dirty Rotten Snake in the Grass will perform to promote their new album, “The Devil’s Favorite One.”
When: 8 p.m. July 9
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
‘Drag Me To Stardom’
What: Season two premiere of “Drag Me To Stardom,” a show featuring eight queens and weekly challenges.
When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. July 9
Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6779, dudleysonann.com
Tuesday
Honky Cat
What: local band Honky Cat will take the deck stage.
When: 6 p.m. July 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Battle of the Bands
What: Four-week long battle of the bands featuring local acts Morpheus, Faction 15, Sill Crow and more.
When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July
Where: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-737-4284, kingstreetdispensary.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Evening of live music featuring Rosey Bengal, Reverend Hylton, Renee Dion and more. Food vendors and beverages will be available for purchase.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 11
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4852 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
‘The Life Aquatic’
What: As part of the Summer of Wes film series, the Charleston Music Hall will show Wes Anderson film “The Life Aquatic.” Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
LITZ
What: Funk jam band LITZ will perform following the Pour House’s weekly Dead on the Deck show.
When: 8:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show July 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $5-$8
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Thursday
Queer Prom
What: A night of music, fashion and dancing from past decades featuring special guest Patti O’Furniture to benefit We Are Family’s new drop-in center for homeless LGBT youth. Event is 21 years of age and older.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 12
Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-577-6779, bit.ly/2zaOqNq
Punch Brothers
What: Bluegrass quintet Punch Brothers will perform with gospel artist opener Madison Cunningham.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. July 12
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39-$69
More Info: 843-242-3102, gaillardcenter.org
Friday
Curator Conversation
What: Curator of Historical Artifacts Martha Zierden and Chief of Education Stephanie Thomas will discuss the importance of understanding the life at Heyward-Washington house, featuring artifacts recovered on site.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 13
Where: Heyward-Washington House, 87 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Friday Night Boogie
What: DJ Jim Bowers will play a variety of line dancing and beach hits. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. The event is 21 years of age and up.
When: 7-11 p.m. July 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Grass in the Hall
What: The Charleston Music Hall will partner with Awendaw Green to present bluegrass-inspired artists Zoe Child, The Lowhills and Marshgrass Mamas.
When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show July 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Books & Beer
What: Local book mobile Itinerant Literate will set up show at The Brew Cellar for an evening of books and beer.
When: 1-7 p.m. July 14
Where: The Brew Cellar, 1050 East Montague Ave., Ste. D, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-509-4648, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Indigo Dyeing
What: Hands-on indigo dyeing workshop. Participants are asked to see the event page for appropriate items to bring.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon, 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. July 14
Where: The Port Mercantile, The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$85
More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2tY1xvm
Marvin Gaye
What: Brian Owens invites audiences to partake in a show of both beloved and lesser-known hits by Marvin Gaye.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. July 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
