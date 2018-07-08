Grass in the Hall

Friday at 8 p.m., the Charleston Music Hall will present Grass in the Hall with bluegrass artists Zoe Child, The Lowhills and Marshgrass Mamas. Provided.

 Provided.

Today

Artist Pop-Up

What: Painter Julia Deckman will host a pop-up featuring her original prints, gifts and refreshments.

When: Noon-4 p.m. July 8

Where: Candlefish, 71 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-371-1434, candlefish.com

FIFA Tourney

What: FIFA 2018 Xbox tournament to celebrate the 2018 World Cup. Each team of two will compete against other teams, including players from the Charleston Battery.

When: 3-8 p.m. July 8

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 entry fee per team of two

More Info: 843-818-4080, thealleycharleston.com/worldcup

Flip Cup Karaoke

What: Flip cup tournament and 1980s karaoke for the Brick’s “Sunday funday.”

When: 3 p.m. July 8

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Monday

Name The Music

What: Weekly family-friendly trivia game featuring music from all decades and prizes.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: North Park Grill, 8780 Rivers Ave. #126, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-991-8712, namethemusic.com

Dirty Rotten Snake

What: New Orleans-based band Dirty Rotten Snake in the Grass will perform to promote their new album, “The Devil’s Favorite One.”

When: 8 p.m. July 9

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

‘Drag Me To Stardom’

What: Season two premiere of “Drag Me To Stardom,” a show featuring eight queens and weekly challenges.

When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. July 9

Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-6779, dudleysonann.com

Tuesday

Honky Cat

What: local band Honky Cat will take the deck stage.

When: 6 p.m. July 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Battle of the Bands

What: Four-week long battle of the bands featuring local acts Morpheus, Faction 15, Sill Crow and more.

When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July

Where: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-737-4284, kingstreetdispensary.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Evening of live music featuring Rosey Bengal, Reverend Hylton, Renee Dion and more. Food vendors and beverages will be available for purchase.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 11

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4852 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com

‘The Life Aquatic’

What: As part of the Summer of Wes film series, the Charleston Music Hall will show Wes Anderson film “The Life Aquatic.” Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

LITZ

What: Funk jam band LITZ will perform following the Pour House’s weekly Dead on the Deck show.

When: 8:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show July 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $5-$8

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Thursday

Queer Prom

What: A night of music, fashion and dancing from past decades featuring special guest Patti O’Furniture to benefit We Are Family’s new drop-in center for homeless LGBT youth. Event is 21 years of age and older.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 12

Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-577-6779, bit.ly/2zaOqNq

Punch Brothers

What: Bluegrass quintet Punch Brothers will perform with gospel artist opener Madison Cunningham.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. July 12

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39-$69

More Info: 843-242-3102, gaillardcenter.org

Friday

Curator Conversation

What: Curator of Historical Artifacts Martha Zierden and Chief of Education Stephanie Thomas will discuss the importance of understanding the life at Heyward-Washington house, featuring artifacts recovered on site.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 13

Where: Heyward-Washington House, 87 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Friday Night Boogie

What: DJ Jim Bowers will play a variety of line dancing and beach hits. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. The event is 21 years of age and up.

When: 7-11 p.m. July 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Grass in the Hall

What: The Charleston Music Hall will partner with Awendaw Green to present bluegrass-inspired artists Zoe Child, The Lowhills and Marshgrass Mamas.

When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show July 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$17

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Saturday

Books & Beer

What: Local book mobile Itinerant Literate will set up show at The Brew Cellar for an evening of books and beer.

When: 1-7 p.m. July 14

Where: The Brew Cellar, 1050 East Montague Ave., Ste. D, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-509-4648, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Indigo Dyeing

What: Hands-on indigo dyeing workshop. Participants are asked to see the event page for appropriate items to bring.

When: 10 a.m.-Noon, 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. July 14

Where: The Port Mercantile, The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60-$85

More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2tY1xvm

Marvin Gaye 

What: Brian Owens invites audiences to partake in a show of both beloved and lesser-known hits by Marvin Gaye.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. July 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events