Today
‘Elf, The Musical’
What: Based on the 2003 film “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, about Buddy, who was raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, but when he learns the truth, he asks Santa’s permission to leave the toy workshop and travel to New York City to find his true identity, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: The Arts Center’s company ensemble will be joined by guest artists from New York and Los Angeles for this music revue of classic and contemporary Christmas songs. Suitable for all ages.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com
‘She Loves Me’
What: The Footlight Players present the Broadway musical with a Christmastime twist, “She Loves Me,” an adaptation of the 1937 play, “Parfumerie,” which inspired the films, “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail,” about two sparring parfumerie clerks who find out that the other is the anonymous romantic pen pal that the other has fallen madly in love with.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Christmas Special’
What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring Broadway actor and baritone Nathaniel Hackman, teenage operatic vocalist Jenna Flaherty, Lakieta Bagwell-Graves, Matthew Billman, Melissa Van Pelt, tenor Tim McManus, Tiffany Parker and singing ventriloquist Michael Minor, directed by local pianist Demetrius Doctor.
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com
CSO Holiday Brass
What: The CSO Brass Quintet performs holiday favorites in the St. Andrews Church.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-723-7528, bit.ly/2sBI1YH
‘Carol of the Belles’
What: What If? Productions’ third annual Holiday Piano Bar series returns with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring a lineup of three of Charleston’s top female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18-$30
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org
‘All is Calm’
What: The South Carolina premiere of “All Is Calm” tells the story of the Christmas Truce of 1914 through songs and firsthand accounts.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/338FbHp
‘Miss Dessa’
What: Art Forms & Theatre Concepts will reprise “Miss Dessa,” a play written by Shirley Hardy-Leonard, which deals with the heirs property challenge and ran during the MOJA Arts Festival.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LMpeRj
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas and volunteer audience members can join a hoity-toity holiday party.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 27
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Monday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
‘It's A Wonderful Life’
What: The Charleston Music Hall will screen “It’s A Wonderful Life,” preceded by live caroling at 6:30 p.m.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2qyhuLf
‘Uncut Gems’
What: The Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls will present a special screening of the new crime thriller, “Uncut Gems,” about a charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) who makes a series of high-stakes bets in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lowcounty Food Bank.
When: 7:15 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $14
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2PrjKOa
Friday
‘Curious George’
What: The Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls will present a special screening of "Curious George," paying homage to the creators of Curious George, Margret and H.A. Rey, who fled the Nazis in 1940 on homemade bicycles. Proceeds benefit PJ Library.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 27
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956D Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $6
More Info: 910-616-6119, bit.ly/34rZn7C
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events