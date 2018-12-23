Dallas Baker & Friends

Dallas Baker & Friends will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 as part of Awendaw Green's Queen Street Harmony Series. 

 File/Provided

Today

Holiday Magic Show

What: Closing night for the holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson, “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may not be suitable for children under 7.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org

Carol Singalong

What: Pianist John Wohlstetter will play an array of holiday classics for the audience to singalong to from “We Three Kings of Orient Are” to “Jingle Bells.”

When: 4 p.m., Dec. 23

Where: St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hasell St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-8906, stjohanneschurch.org

‘Elf’

What: A screening of Christmas movie class “Elf” on the field at the Town Market. Food vendors will be on site.

When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: The Town Market, 871 Fort Johnson Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-7845, facebook.com/thetownmarketonji/

Dallas Baker & Friends 

What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Dallas Baker and Friends as well as Red Cedar Review.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony

Murder Mystery

What: A murder mystery set in a speakeasy in the roaring '20s. Guests will be assigned characters and are encouraged to wear ‘20s-style costumes. The event will also feature hors d’oeuvres and classic cocktails.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Congregation Dor Tikvah, 1645 Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-410-3230, bit.ly/2Bkl0dD

Monday

‘Vice’

What: Terrace Theater and the Charleston JCC Filmfest will host an advance screening of “Vice,” the story about a bureaucratic Washington insider that became the most powerful main the world as vice president to George W. Bush. Proceeds will benefit the Senior Outreach Initiative of Charleston.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $12-$18

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

Tuesday

Rock The Bells

What: Charleston Live Group will host its third annual Christmas Party with DJ Dynamite.

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 25

Where: Shisha Ultra Lounge, 5090 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-608-7473, bit.ly/2GqqQju

Wednesday

We Three Thieves

What: Closing night for Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas.

When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

Sounds of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 26

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Heyrocco

What: Grunge band Heyrocco returns to Charleston with supporting acts The Dumbest Kinds in School, the Dead Swells and Baby Yaga.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 26

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com

Friday

Open Mic

What: Itinerant Literate will host its last Speak Easy open mic of the year with verse, storytelling, music and more. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Sally and George

What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Sally and George and The By and By.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony

Little Bird

What: Indie-soul band Little Bird and American rock group Midnight Revival will perform with special guest Three Star Revival.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Silent Disco

What: The Quiet Kingz headphone events will return to Charleston Beer Works for a silent disco.

When: 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 28

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-5885, charlestonbeerworks.com

Saturday

Perpetual Groove

What: After a two-year hiatus, Perpetual Grove will perform three nights back to back for its New Years Run with Wild Adriatic on Dec. 29 and Maradeen on Dec. 30. Multiple-night passes are available.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $18-$25

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Is This Art? 

What: By popular demand, the “Is This Art?” Stand-up comedy show is back for round two with acts Jenn Snyder, Vince Fabra, Bill Davis, Keith Dee and Tanner Riley.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: James F. Dean Community Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Dinner Detective 

What: America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show features a four-course dinner. The show will not be suitable for children 13 and under. Shows run every Saturday night.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Embassy Suites, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 404-245-3734, thedinnerdetective.com/charleston

