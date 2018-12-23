Today
Holiday Magic Show
What: Closing night for the holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson, “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may not be suitable for children under 7.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Carol Singalong
What: Pianist John Wohlstetter will play an array of holiday classics for the audience to singalong to from “We Three Kings of Orient Are” to “Jingle Bells.”
When: 4 p.m., Dec. 23
Where: St. Johannes Lutheran Church, 48 Hasell St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-8906, stjohanneschurch.org
‘Elf’
What: A screening of Christmas movie class “Elf” on the field at the Town Market. Food vendors will be on site.
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: The Town Market, 871 Fort Johnson Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-7845, facebook.com/thetownmarketonji/
Dallas Baker & Friends
What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Dallas Baker and Friends as well as Red Cedar Review.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony
Murder Mystery
What: A murder mystery set in a speakeasy in the roaring '20s. Guests will be assigned characters and are encouraged to wear ‘20s-style costumes. The event will also feature hors d’oeuvres and classic cocktails.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Congregation Dor Tikvah, 1645 Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-410-3230, bit.ly/2Bkl0dD
Monday
‘Vice’
What: Terrace Theater and the Charleston JCC Filmfest will host an advance screening of “Vice,” the story about a bureaucratic Washington insider that became the most powerful main the world as vice president to George W. Bush. Proceeds will benefit the Senior Outreach Initiative of Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$18
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Tuesday
Rock The Bells
What: Charleston Live Group will host its third annual Christmas Party with DJ Dynamite.
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 25
Where: Shisha Ultra Lounge, 5090 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-608-7473, bit.ly/2GqqQju
Wednesday
We Three Thieves
What: Closing night for Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas.
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Sounds of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 26
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Heyrocco
What: Grunge band Heyrocco returns to Charleston with supporting acts The Dumbest Kinds in School, the Dead Swells and Baby Yaga.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 26
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com
Friday
Open Mic
What: Itinerant Literate will host its last Speak Easy open mic of the year with verse, storytelling, music and more. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Sally and George
What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Sally and George and The By and By.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony
Little Bird
What: Indie-soul band Little Bird and American rock group Midnight Revival will perform with special guest Three Star Revival.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Silent Disco
What: The Quiet Kingz headphone events will return to Charleston Beer Works for a silent disco.
When: 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 28
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5885, charlestonbeerworks.com
Saturday
Perpetual Groove
What: After a two-year hiatus, Perpetual Grove will perform three nights back to back for its New Years Run with Wild Adriatic on Dec. 29 and Maradeen on Dec. 30. Multiple-night passes are available.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $18-$25
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Is This Art?
What: By popular demand, the “Is This Art?” Stand-up comedy show is back for round two with acts Jenn Snyder, Vince Fabra, Bill Davis, Keith Dee and Tanner Riley.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: James F. Dean Community Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Dinner Detective
What: America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show features a four-course dinner. The show will not be suitable for children 13 and under. Shows run every Saturday night.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Embassy Suites, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 404-245-3734, thedinnerdetective.com/charleston
