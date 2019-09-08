Today
Bird Photography
What: Professional photographer Chris Smith will lead an in-depth workshop focusing on the photographic study of birds of prey, both in motion and while perching.
When: 8:30-12:30 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $200-$350
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/2zxKhAp
Sunday Brunch
What: Join Jewish studies assistant professor David Slucki for Sunday brunch as he reads excerpts from his book, "Sing This at My Funeral: A Memoir of Fathers and Sons," and discusses it with English professor Simon Lewis.
When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: Jewish Studies Center, Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZBR0bc
‘Rauschenberg’
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
Giant Book Sale
What: Friends of the Summerville Library’s Giant Book Sale with used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: American Legion Post #21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2luHeFy
Exhibits
What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com/about-us
McLeod Poetry Series
What: In this series, African American poets reclaim the plantation landscape by exploring the past, present, future and the imagined in their own voices. This installment will feature Tyree Daye.
When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: free to the first 50 participants; $15 park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Ug0fcb
‘Footloose’
What: Based on the 1980s film, "Footloose" comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2PinROu
‘Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man who grew up next door to her.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; matinees begin in September
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2lWMGkK
Monday
Fiber Arts Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
'EXIT Strategy'
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will display Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through September
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2NIgxsQ
Corrie McCallum
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
2nd Monday Series
What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Amanda Castellone and Lorna Barker.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series
Tuesday
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/me-and-my-girlfriend
Drawing Workshop
What: Instructor Stephen Herchak will lead a three-session Intro to Drawing workshop focusing on perspective and proportion.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/33wvl3i
Wednesday
Landscape Painting
What: Artist Jill Hooper and founder of London Fine Art Studios Ann Witheridge will lead a plein-air landscape painting demonstration in conjunction with the exhibition “Influence and Inspiration.”
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50 for members; $60 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ZEetUY
‘Last Rites’
What: Randy Neale’s play “Last Rites” centers on three people in a gas station on the second day of the 1967 Detroit race riots will run through Sept. 14.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: The Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2YOi5bF
Thursday
Friday
Moonlight Mixer
What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.
When: 7-11 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2luZizm
Tom Segura
What: Tickets on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am. On sale online only until ticket office opens at 11 a.m. Members receive pre-sale access.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$78
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
LGBTLOL
What: “LGBTLOL: A Night of Comedy” will feature Ky Krebs, Shawna Jarrett, Julie Osborne, Ava Smartt, Shaine Laine and Jenn Snyder.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Smartphone Photos
What: Photographer and tour guide Joyce Weir will share tips and techniques to achieve great images with a smartphone.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TfvsyO
Writers’ Workshop
What: Penwork Publishing owner Lataryn Rainey-Perry will hold a writers’ workshop at Turning Page Bookshop.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Turning Page Bookshop, 216-F St. James Ave., Goose Creek
Price: $25
More Info: 843-501-7223, bit.ly/2m0oaPP
Fabric Collage & Painting
What: Linda Scavio will lead a two-class workshop on creating a whimsical or realistic fabric collage.
When: 12:45-4:45 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $40 for two classes
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
‘Take 5’
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents a night of West Coast Cool Jazz in the spirit of Dave Brubeck, Chet Baker, Paul Desmond and Gerry Mulligan in the 1950s.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
