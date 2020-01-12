Today
Wildlife Walk
What: Lowcountry wildlife photographer Jerry Bridges will lead a bird and wildlife walk around Drayton Hall.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 and Feb. 16
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2tKhhFO
Ovation Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Williams, Mozart, Martinu and Turina, with Mario Mora, Alejandro Bustamante, Daniel Broncano, Sandra Nikolajevs, Greg Schoonover, Ben Weiss and Timothy O’Malley.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Epiphany Concert
What: “A Ceremony of Carols: Songs and Carols to Celebrate Epiphany” will feature local high voices ensemble, Cantores Charleston, for the second annual Epiphany concert with harpist Abigail Kent.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 216-217-7721, bit.ly/36zhw5k
Family Drama
What: Music, mystery and family drama collide in “Love & Southern D!scomfort,” a tale about an old-money family torn apart by addiction, mental illness and a secret better left untold.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2MLyQMr
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora" and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation as well as appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Monday
Beginner Drawing
What: This five-week Drawing for the Absolute Beginner class focuses on basic shapes and simple objects and making those shapes and objects appear three dimensional.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston
Price: $180
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2PZ3FiS
Beginning Acrylic
What: Students will learn how to paint using acrylic in this this five-week painting techniques class. Students learn and apply color theory, placement, design, and perspective as they create original art work and build their skills as painters.
When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays or 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $250
More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com
Artists Guild
What: The Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will meet to discuss upcoming events and exhibits, as well as present a talk by guest artist Tate Nation.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: All Saints Lutheran Church, 2017 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-800-5025, mtpleasantartistsguild.com
Tuesday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: The City of North Charleston’s 2019-20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Pure Talkback
What: Discussion of Pure Theatre’s production of “Tiny Beautiful Things,” the play based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed. Wine and cheese will be served.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Piano Series
What: This College of Charleston’s International Piano Series event will feature Adam Golka.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 general; Free for CofC students, faculty and staff
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2R7exe3
Royal Philharmonic
What: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, considered Britain’s national orchestra, will perform Rachmaninov and Sibelius, featuring conductor Mark Wigglesworth and piano soloist Olga Kern.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$119
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Wednesday
Artful Thinking Tour
What: A group of physicians will lead a tour and explore the collection with a different lens, focusing on building observation skills and fostering discussion.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $7-$15 admission
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N2AjOL
Painting the Ocean
What: Learn to create your own ocean painting in this six-week oil painting class conducted at a relaxed pace using traditional brushes, palette knife and other tools.
When: 6:15-8:15 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $300
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/39jP2OQ
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
What: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, personifies the questions and answers that were published in the online column “Dear Sugar” from 2010-2012.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/39wmNMI
Thursday
Wine & Words
What: Charleston author E. Vernon F. Glenn will read excerpts from and discuss his true crime thriller, “Friday Calls.” Epiphany Wines will supply complimentary beverages.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 919-636-1322, bit.ly/2QxsVwZ
Short Film Concert
What: Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest running short film exhibition and touring show, will bring its “39th Short Film Concert” to the Charleston Music Hall.
When: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2tHHW68
Friday
Exhibit Symposium
What: Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “A Return to the Grand Tour” features 92 micromosaics from the private collection of Elizabeth Locke. This symposium will bring together experts, scholars and Locke herself. The exhibit will run through May 3.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-65
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2QB1jXW
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Ala. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and non-functionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Opening Reception
What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston to celebrate the opening reception of “Butch Anthony: Inside/Out” and “Coulter Fussell: The Raw Materials of Escape.”
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members and students, faculty and staff; $5 for others
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2s7VUy3
Family Comedy
What: “Over the River and Through the Woods” is a family comedy for theatergoers of all ages.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2N65J6S
Saturday
Artist Talk
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston will host an artist talk with Coulter Fussell as she speaks about her work in the exhibition “The Raw Materials of Escape.”
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2SZl397
MLK Jr. Concert
What: Lowcountry Voices will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this annual musical celebration.
When: 5 p.m. January 18
Where: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2T1xm4P
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events