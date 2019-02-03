Today
‘Red Velvet Cake War’
What: Closing weekend for the deep-fried Southern comedy featuring the Verdeen cousins, who decide to host a family reunion during tornado season in Texas.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Monday
‘Resilient’
What: Opening reception of new Saul Alexander Gallery exhibit entitled “Resilient” by Kolpeace, a collaboration with the Charleston Artist Network as a memorial of African-American activists who fought for what they believe in. Preceding the reception at 5 p.m., the group will record their Mic’d Up podcast live at the gallery.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery at Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
'In the Mix'
What: The College of Charleston's "In the Mix" program returns with faculty member and new host Quentin Baxter. Today's event, "Epic Women: Industry Journeys of Two Executives at Epic Records," will feature a video conference with Traci Adams and Leah Bekele, a discussion of their career paths and experiences as women in the music industry.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Recital Hall at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/1MnhBgn
‘Matrix Revolutions’
What: To celebrate the Matrix trilogy’s 20th anniversary the Music Hall will screen the last of the three, “The Matrix Revolutions.” Dinner and show options available during purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Book Presentation
What: Authors Lynn and Cele Sledon will discuss their travel book “100 Things To Do In Charleston Before You Die.”
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Charleston Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Young the Giant
What: Young the Giant will stop in Charleston as part of its Mirror Master Tour with special guest Sure Sure.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $29-$34
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Tuesday
‘Beyond the Fields’
What: Tuesdays and Thursdays through February, Middleton Place will screen the award-winning documentary film about the history, research and interpretation of slavery at Middleton Place.
When: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley Rive Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Shanghai Opera
What: The Shanghai Opera and Symphony Orchestra will perform classical pieces alongside the works of famous Chinese composers.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$87
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
Soohyun Yun
What: Soohyun Yun, new piano faculty member with Charleston Southern University, will perform a solo recital. Yun recently won first prize at the Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: charlestonsouthern.edu/eventscalendar.php
Drive-By Truckers
What: The alternative country rock band Drive-By Truckers will perform with Grammy award winner Lucinda Williams.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $28.50-$38.50
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Wednesday
Trunk Show
What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will host Canadian artist Amber Higgins as she unveils her newest glass jewelry collection featuring handmade lampwork beads and necklaces. The exhibit will be on display through the end of February.
When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2Ru0L38
Thursday
Murder comedy
What: Opening night for the love-triangle murder-comedy production “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” a Valentine’s Day twist. The show will run through Feb. 17.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
'Pod Save America'
What: Political podcast Pod Save America, co-hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, will make a stop in Charleston as part of its Pod Tours America tour.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Relocated to Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston (contact venue to confirm ticket transfer requirement)
Price: $39.50-$79.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
'The Curious Incident'
What: Opening night for Charleston Stage’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the award-winning novel by Mark Haddon. The show will run through Feb. 24.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33.75-$66.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Magnetic South
What: Magnetic South, a collaboration between the College of Charleston's Department of Music and the Charleston Symphony, will present a contemporary classical music concert featuring Stravinsky's "A Soldier's Tale" and Lukas Foss' setting of Wallace Stevens' "Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird."
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Recital Hall at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-723-7528, ext. 110, charlestonsymphony.org
Society 1858 party
What: Society 1858's black-tie winter party featuring signature cocktails, oysters, live jazz and art auction.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $87.55-$164.80
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Saturday
Art Show
What: An art show, sale and reception featuring light refreshments to celebrate “Navigation” by artist Nancy Amiss.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Avondale Therapy, 815 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-3383, fabulonart.com
'Coming Into The Room'
What: A panel discussion, multimedia presentation and facilitated dialogue on Afrofuturism with Drisana McDaniel, Sara Makeba, Lisa Young and Jessica Mack.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Rayland Baxter
What: Alt-country musician Rayland Baxter will take the main stage at the Pour House with alt-rock opener Illiterate Light.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Road, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Improv Comedy
What: Founders of Theatre 99 and Charleston’s longest running improv company The Have Nots! will host a night of audience-suggested improv.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Chalreston
Price: $16
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
