This Week in the Arts

Today
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
Southern Author
What: Novelist Cassandra King Conroy kicks off the Timrod Library’s Southern Authors Series with her recently published memoir, “Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy.” A reception will follow at the Timrod Library.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-871-4600, bit.ly/370RfMu
Children's Musical
What: Join the Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Outreach Program for this public performance of "Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical)."
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 92 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/3bbllAq
‘You're Perfect’
What: “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is presented in the form of a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships.
When: Through Feb. 16
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Waitress’
What: Broadway’s hit musical comedy about a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-9
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $40-$75+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Lori Starnes Isom will present a series of mixed media portraits of middle aged and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters: Women in Progress.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Low Country Rhythms’
What: The Main Library will host Alvin Glen’s exhibit "Low Country Rhythms." The images in this exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.
When: 6-7 p.m. through February
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V
British Sporting Art
What: The second show in the Charleston Collects series, this exhibition features British sporting artworks by notable English painters from the private collection of Charleston’s Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Martha Penkhus.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through June 28
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706, ext. 224, bit.ly/2tcpRgU
Steel Empire
What: A steel pan performance by Steel Empire, which originated from a line of steel pan makers, tuners and players, and has a mission to educate and revolutionize the steel pan.
When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Goose Creek Library, 32 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2Ul2YTz
2nd Monday Series
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with early music ensemble Steve Rosenberg and Friends.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2ttjyFJ
Tuesday
Author Talk
What: Buxton Books will host an evening with Becky Young Miller, author of “Transplanting Hope: A Journey Through Pain, Addiction, and the Miracle of a Rare Surgical Procedures.”
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2OuXdip
Winter Lecture
What: The 2020 Winter Lecture Series will take place every Tuesday in February. This first lecture will be "South Carolina's Lost Hundred Years" by Bill Davies, attorney and historian.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$50
More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2umLonE
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Signals From Songbirds" with Dr. Melissa Hughes and "Abstract Soundscapes" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Rutledge Cab Co., 1300 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 917-708-3940, bit.ly/2NyOw6a
‘Super Freak’
What: In this sellout musical from 2018, a lovesick TV icon is on the run in this musical-comedy, with “superfly” tunes from Tom Jones to the Commodores, featuring co-founders Jeff Querin and Stephen Wayne.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 22
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org/tickets/super-freak
Tony Bennett
What: “I Left My Heart” Tour with special guest Antonia Bennett, in celebration of Bennett’s 70th anniversary of his professional recording career when he made his first record, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” in 1950 as a newly signed artist to Columbia Records.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55-$178
More Info: 843-202-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Wednesday
Gracie & Lacy
What: Charleston’s premier vocal and dance sisters Gracie and Lacy will perform American love songs and new originals with the Joe Clarke Trio.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-259-8872, bit.ly/31rbMsG
‘Night at the Opera’
What: This concert will feature opera selections by Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and others. World-renowned pianist Chee-Hang See will accompany the performers.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2UryuiI
Thursday
Dinner Theater
What: This ensemble production is a Valentine’s smorgasbord of well-loved songs, comedy, and tales of love lost and won, with a bit of Black History woven in. Dinner will be catered by Centerplate.
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $36-$40
More Info: 843-740-5847, bit.ly/2v3ylHO
‘Our Town’
What: In Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, a boy and a girl live next door to each other, fall in love, marry, and over the course of a life together, discover the sweet secrets of love and life, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Friday
Art Exhibit
What: This weekend-long outdoor art exhibit featuring works from photographer and environmentalist Benjamin Walls. The event will coincide with the annual Freshfields Village Art & Wine Walk.
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/37YpiGt
Art & Wine Walk
What: At the annual Art & Wine Walk, residents and visitors can watch art demonstrations, view works from local and visiting artists, and enjoy jazz music and tastes of wine in participating stores.
When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/385WpbK
‘Heart of the ‘90s’
What: Charlton Singleton and his group of world class musicians and friends will present a night of ‘90s music to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $17-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/396EQbj
Saturday
Leo Twiggs Day
What: The town of St. Stephen will host a celebration showcasing the life and legacy of artist Leo Twiggs, a native of St. Stephen.
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Timberland High School, 1418 Gravel Hill Road, St. Stephen
Price: Free
More Info: 864-617-5914, bit.ly/2vRu9et
Abstract Painting
What: This two-session studio course with artist Cory McBee introduces and teaches how to create works of art using the acrylic medium with an emphasis on composition, color, shape, movement and texture. The class will include demonstrations, activities, individual attention, and group critiques.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2um7Hd5
‘Ellington at Newport’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will re-create the Duke Ellington Orchestra’s historic gig at the 1956 Newport Jazz Festival.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$62
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2RZtGQa
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events