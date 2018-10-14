Today
Latin American Fest
What: Twenty-seventh annual Latin American Festival featuring music headliner and four-time Grammy Award-nominee Plena Libre, Latin American food, art, a salsa dancing contest and other activities.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-762-8089, ccprc.com
Monday
Queen Tribute
What: FAME (Fine Arts of Music Education) Performing Arts will host a Queen tribute concert and fundraiser to benefit the FAME Scholarship Fund.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-971-0774, fameperformingarts.org
Tuesday
Park Art Reception
What: Artist reception and talk with Georgia-based artist Joseph Dreher in honor of his new public art installation, “Plant Vitae,” on display on the southern edge of Hampton Park along Mary Murray Drive.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Queen Street Harmony
What: Queen Street Harmony and Awendaw Green present Southern soul group Logan & The Kidders followed by Austin-based psych-soul band The Mammoths.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
Wednesday
‘Of Mice and Men’
What: Opening night of Charleston Stage's production of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of the American spirit and the bonds of friendship chronicling a few days in the lives of two migrant workers. The show will run through Nov. 4.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Thursday
Author Talk
What: Join author Adam Parker and civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers Jr. as Parker discusses the launch of his new biography entitled “Outside Agitator,” a book about Seller’s life, exemplifying America’s ongoing fight for civil rights.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Art in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a night of art in the park for a last look at Joseph Dreher’s sculptures. The event will feature a Q&A with Dreher, live artists, local band Lumberjack Time Traveler and food vendor Blackense Soul Food Hibachi.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Kathleen Madigan
What: Comedian Kathleen Madigan brings her “Bigfoot & Boxed Wine” tour to the Charleston Music Hall.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Trixie Mattel
What: Drag queen, actor and singer Trixie Mattel will stop in Charleston as part of her comedy tour entitled “Superbowl Cut.”
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Improv Smackdown
What: An improv show that’s half-game show, half-sporting event with audience participation.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
Follypalooza
What: Eleventh annual Follypalooza Cancer Benefit featuring Folly restaurant fare, art and fashion vendors, live entertainment by Sunny Ledfurd, The Ol’ 55s and The Joint Chefs and a kids area. Proceeds will benefit locals suffering from cancer and other ailments.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Center Street, Folly Beach
Price: $6-$11
More Info: 843-588-2447, visitfolly.com
StandUp For Peace
What: As part of the Charleston Jewish Community Without Walls’ Bookfest, Midtown Theater will host a comedy night with Jewish comedian Scott Blakeman and Muslim comic Dean Obeidallah for a stand up special that works to build bridges, promote tolerance and encourage conflict resolution through comedy.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org/standupforpeace
