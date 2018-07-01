Holy Spirits!

Join The Cocktail Bandits for their book release party for "Holy Spirits!, Charleston Culture through Cocktails" at 7 p.m. July 6 at Pancito & Lefty. 

 Provided.

Today

Tedeschi Trucks

What: The Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its “Wheels of Soul” tour to Charleston with openers Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Band.

When: 5 p.m. July 1

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 162 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston

Price: $28-$95

More Info: 843-856-7900, volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Stars & Guitars

What: 103.5 WEZL will team up with Boone Hall Plantation to present its fourth annual Stars and Guitars concert headlined by Kip Moore with supporting artists Russell Dickerson and Riley Green.

When: 6 p.m. July 1

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25-$100

More Info: 843-884-2534, wezl.com/stars

River Craft

What: Afternoon of local music and food. Dogs and coolers are welcome. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hollings Cancer Center.

When: Noon-8 p.m. July 1

Where: Black Water on The Ashley, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A South, Ridgeville

Price: $13

More Info: 843-696-0761, blackwaterontheashley.com

Monday

Joanna Biondolillo

What: Opening day for local photographer Joanna Biondolillo’s photo documentary of the United States' homeless issue in a collection, “When I Was a Child.”

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through September

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Cecil Williams

What: Photographer Cecil Williams showcases his newest work in his exhibit “Unforgettable: Celebrating a time of Life, Hope and Bravery,” a photographic commemoration of life from the 1950s to the 1970s.

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2-5 p.m. Sundays through September

Where: Main Branch, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6817, ccpl.org/cecilwilliams

Edwin McCain

What: Pop artist Edwin McCain will perform both an indoor and an outdoor show for fans at the Windjammer.

When: 8 p.m. July 2, indoor; 6 p.m. July 3, sunset show

Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $25

More Info: 866-540-3548, the-windjammer.com

Tuesday

Tuba Jim & Roy

What: Musical-comedy duo Tuba Jim & Roy present their arsenal of comedic songs and parodies.

When: 8:30-10 p.m. July 3

Where: Parson Jack’s Cafe, 3417 Shelby Ray Ct., West Ashley

Price: Free

More Info: 843-769-7775, bit.ly/2KrY7bh

Winehouse Tribute

What: Soul artist Remember Jones brings its 12-piece orchestra to the Pour House to re-create and pay tribute to Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album.

When: 8:30 p.m. July 3

Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Fabulous Fourth

What: Festival with music by Charleston-based cover band Soulfish, crafts by Teacups & Trucks, a climbing wall and a fireworks display.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, goosecreekrecreation.com

Barn Jam

What: Music by Muddy Ruckus, Stable Shakers, Grut and The Izm and food available from Wood Fired pizza, The Roost and Holy City Popcorn, as a part of Awendaw Green’s Barn Jam series.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 4

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com

Uncle Sam Jam

What: Live beach music from Ellen Drive and a view of the area’s fireworks displays along the harbor.

When: 7-11 p.m. July 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Thursday

Don Merckle

What: Local Americana band Don Merckle and The Blacksmiths will take the Pour House’s deck stage.

When: 4 p.m. July 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Charity Trivia

What: Trivia night to support Communities in School, featuring cash prizes and a chance to win a suite at a RiverDogs game.

When: 8-10 p.m. July 5

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Friday

Moonlight Mixer

What: Night of oldies and beach music from DJ Jim Bowers on the pier. 

When: 7 p.m. July 6

Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Book Launch

What: Book launch party for “Holy Spirits! Charleston Culture through Cocktails” by the Cocktail Bandits, Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell, featuring drinks from the book.

When: 7 p.m. July 6

Where: Pancito & Lefty, 708 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$50

More Info: 843-847-7194, cocktailbandits.com

‘Front Lines’

What: Fourth production of the patriotic cabaret featuring local letters, photos, songs and more throughout America’s war history.

When: 8 p.m. July 6-7; 3 p.m. July 7-8

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Saturday

Beach Music Fest

What: Afternoon festival premiering the Lowcountry’s beach musicians including The Catalinas, Fantastic Shakers, East Coast Party Band and more. Food and drink vendors will be on site.

When: 2-8 p.m. July 7

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $20

More Info: lowcountrybeach.com

Hip-Hop 4 Humanity

What: The Universal Zulu Nation will partner with the Gullah/Geechee Angel Network for an all-day event with performances, workshops and activities pertaining to Gullah Geechee, Indigenous and Hip-Hop Cultures, followed by a local Hip-Hop performance to commemorate fallen activist Muhiyidin D’Baha for $10.

When: Noon-12 a.m. July 7

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/2N147cI

Hot Jersey Nights

What: Celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Season. Dinner add-on will be available during registration.

When: 2-4 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 7; 3-5 p.m. July 8

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events