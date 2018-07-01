Today
Tedeschi Trucks
What: The Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its “Wheels of Soul” tour to Charleston with openers Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Band.
When: 5 p.m. July 1
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 162 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston
Price: $28-$95
More Info: 843-856-7900, volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Stars & Guitars
What: 103.5 WEZL will team up with Boone Hall Plantation to present its fourth annual Stars and Guitars concert headlined by Kip Moore with supporting artists Russell Dickerson and Riley Green.
When: 6 p.m. July 1
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$100
More Info: 843-884-2534, wezl.com/stars
River Craft
What: Afternoon of local music and food. Dogs and coolers are welcome. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hollings Cancer Center.
When: Noon-8 p.m. July 1
Where: Black Water on The Ashley, Summers Drive and Highway 17-A South, Ridgeville
Price: $13
More Info: 843-696-0761, blackwaterontheashley.com
Monday
Joanna Biondolillo
What: Opening day for local photographer Joanna Biondolillo’s photo documentary of the United States' homeless issue in a collection, “When I Was a Child.”
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through September
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Cecil Williams
What: Photographer Cecil Williams showcases his newest work in his exhibit “Unforgettable: Celebrating a time of Life, Hope and Bravery,” a photographic commemoration of life from the 1950s to the 1970s.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2-5 p.m. Sundays through September
Where: Main Branch, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6817, ccpl.org/cecilwilliams
Edwin McCain
What: Pop artist Edwin McCain will perform both an indoor and an outdoor show for fans at the Windjammer.
When: 8 p.m. July 2, indoor; 6 p.m. July 3, sunset show
Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $25
More Info: 866-540-3548, the-windjammer.com
Tuesday
Tuba Jim & Roy
What: Musical-comedy duo Tuba Jim & Roy present their arsenal of comedic songs and parodies.
When: 8:30-10 p.m. July 3
Where: Parson Jack’s Cafe, 3417 Shelby Ray Ct., West Ashley
Price: Free
More Info: 843-769-7775, bit.ly/2KrY7bh
Winehouse Tribute
What: Soul artist Remember Jones brings its 12-piece orchestra to the Pour House to re-create and pay tribute to Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 3
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Fabulous Fourth
What: Festival with music by Charleston-based cover band Soulfish, crafts by Teacups & Trucks, a climbing wall and a fireworks display.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, goosecreekrecreation.com
Barn Jam
What: Music by Muddy Ruckus, Stable Shakers, Grut and The Izm and food available from Wood Fired pizza, The Roost and Holy City Popcorn, as a part of Awendaw Green’s Barn Jam series.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 4
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
Uncle Sam Jam
What: Live beach music from Ellen Drive and a view of the area’s fireworks displays along the harbor.
When: 7-11 p.m. July 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Thursday
Don Merckle
What: Local Americana band Don Merckle and The Blacksmiths will take the Pour House’s deck stage.
When: 4 p.m. July 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Charity Trivia
What: Trivia night to support Communities in School, featuring cash prizes and a chance to win a suite at a RiverDogs game.
When: 8-10 p.m. July 5
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Friday
Moonlight Mixer
What: Night of oldies and beach music from DJ Jim Bowers on the pier.
When: 7 p.m. July 6
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Book Launch
What: Book launch party for “Holy Spirits! Charleston Culture through Cocktails” by the Cocktail Bandits, Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell, featuring drinks from the book.
When: 7 p.m. July 6
Where: Pancito & Lefty, 708 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-847-7194, cocktailbandits.com
‘Front Lines’
What: Fourth production of the patriotic cabaret featuring local letters, photos, songs and more throughout America’s war history.
When: 8 p.m. July 6-7; 3 p.m. July 7-8
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
Beach Music Fest
What: Afternoon festival premiering the Lowcountry’s beach musicians including The Catalinas, Fantastic Shakers, East Coast Party Band and more. Food and drink vendors will be on site.
When: 2-8 p.m. July 7
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $20
More Info: lowcountrybeach.com
Hip-Hop 4 Humanity
What: The Universal Zulu Nation will partner with the Gullah/Geechee Angel Network for an all-day event with performances, workshops and activities pertaining to Gullah Geechee, Indigenous and Hip-Hop Cultures, followed by a local Hip-Hop performance to commemorate fallen activist Muhiyidin D’Baha for $10.
When: Noon-12 a.m. July 7
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/2N147cI
Hot Jersey Nights
What: Celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Season. Dinner add-on will be available during registration.
When: 2-4 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 7; 3-5 p.m. July 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
