This Week in the Arts

Today
Art Exhibit
What: This weekend-long outdoor art exhibit featuring works from photographer and environmentalist Benjamin Walls.
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/37YpiGt
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. On view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
Southern Authors
What: Award-winning journalist Tony Bartelme will be a featured speaker at the 23rd annual Southern Author Series. His most recent work is “A Surgeon in the Village.” A reception will follow at the Timrod Library.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-871-4600, bit.ly/2ShEYze
Speakeasy!
What: Q Concerts presents Speakeasy! a musical celebration of the Roaring ‘20s. Musicians will play string quartets by Amy Beach, William Bolcom, and Erwin Schulhoff, as well as tunes by Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16th
Where: Principle Gallery Charleston, 125 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 4137170364, bit.ly/2OM8Od7
Monday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Lori Starnes Isom will present a series of mixed media portraits of middle aged and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters: Women in Progress.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Low Country Rhythms’
What: The Main Library will host Alvin Glen’s exhibit "Low Country Rhythms." The images in this exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through February
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V
British Sporting Art
What: The second show in the Charleston Collects series, this exhibition features British sporting artworks by notable English painters from the private collection of Charleston’s Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Martha Penkhus.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through June 28
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706 x224, bit.ly/2tcpRgU
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Ala. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials ’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Art Talk in the Creek
What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission will present Art Talk in the Creek with poet Ronald Smith.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/38n1KLU
Tuesday
Winter Lecture
What: The 2020 Winter Lecture Series will take place every Tuesday in February. This lecture will be "Silk, Rice, Indigo, and Sea Island Cotton: Crops that Made the Wealth of the Early Lowcountry" by Richard Porcher.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$50
More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/31NuDOI
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Prioleau Alexander, a Southern humor and nonfiction author.
When: 7 a.m. Feb. 19
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Southern Women
What: Inspired by “Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists,” and in partnership with bookstore Itinerant Literate, Julia Eichelberger, Nikky Finney and Michele Moore will discuss the literary traditions and social landscape that gave rise to voices like Eudora Welty, Zora Neale Hurston, and Harper Lee.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/3bgCKro
Thursday
Author Series
What: Halls Signature Events will host a three-course lunch and a discussion of Kimmery Martin’s “The Antidote For Everything.”
When: 11:45 a.m. Feb. 20
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$62
More Info: 843-303-1113, bit.ly/37pztmE
Author Talk
What: Buxton Books will host an evening with Colleen Oakley, author of “You Were There Too.”
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/39poBX9
Pecha Kucha 36
What: The 36th installment in The Charleston Arts Festival’s PechaKucha series will feature presentations by writers, entrepreneurs, designers and educators.
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/37iXRpJ
Film Screening
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will host a screening of "The Quilts of Gee's Bend," a documentary on the quilts created by a group of women who live in Gee's Bend, Ala., and a Q&A with one of the filmmakers, Matt Arnett.
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3bunrvk
Magnetic South
What: This program showcases the Charleston Symphony’s wind and brass musicians, featuring two contemporary music works, a duet for two oboes and an ensemble piece.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2OKobCK
Friday
Candlelight Concert
What: The Unitarian Church in Charleston presents Winter Winds: A Chamber Music Candlelight Concert, featuring the principal woodwinds of the Charleston Symphony.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-723-4617, bit.ly/2tTlXda
‘Death of Walt Disney’
What: Lucas Hnath’s “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney” is a darkly comic inversion of the Walt Disney persona, a meditation on fame, legacy and the things and people you leave behind.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 27-29; 3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2SgWDqN
Saturday
Poetry Reading
What: Join members of the Long Table Poets of Charleston for a reading of ekphrastic poems inspired by the work of Linda Fantuzzo.
When: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/3bzy5Bc
Spirituals Concert
What: This concert, in honor of Black History Month, will feature guest performers Mt. Zion Spiritual Singers and the Society for the Preservation of Spirituals.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-1229, bit.ly/37kLrxL
Film & Conversation
What: This evening will include a screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” followed by a moderated discussion with cast member Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite).
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$75
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2SFRXtG
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events