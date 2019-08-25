Village Repertory Co. presents 'Summer and Smoke' (copy)

Today

‘Head Over Heels’

What: The Queen Street Playhouse will put on the musical “Head Over Heels” set to the music of 80's icons The Go-Go's and follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. The show will run through Aug. 25.

When: 3 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$40

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31rTlCT

Benefit Concert

What: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will host the Homeless to Hope benefit concert to support the Homeless to Hope Fund.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $33-$253

More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2JYwmZa

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes Aug. 25-31

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

Monday

Fiber Arts Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

‘Summer Love’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.

When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Art Exhibitions

What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions

Art at the Sea

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4–6 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

Tuesday

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/me-and-my-girlfriend

POE-try Writers Group

What: Attendees can gather with fellow poets to share and improve work.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 27

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2Nijpwi

Group Exhibition

What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO

Wednesday

‘Last Rites’

What: Randy Neale’s play “Last Rites” centers on three people in a gas station on the second day of the 1967 Detroit race riots will run through Sept. 14.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: The Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2YOi5bF

‘Footloose’

What: Based on the 1980s film, "Footloose" comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time. This is a pay-as-you-please performance preceding the opening night on Aug. 30.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston

Price: $29-$71

More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2MrDGQH

Thursday

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Author Event

What: Ed Randolph, chef and owner of Handsome Devil BBQ, will hold a book launch event for his new book, “Smoked,” featuring storytelling, barbecue bites and live music.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., Charleston

Price: Free event; $25 per book

More Info: 843-225-7427, bit.ly/30l6Lk7

Summer Concert

What: Enjoy an evening of rock, Latin jazz and blues music performed by Charleston-based guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Cisneros.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-552-6466, ccpl.org/events/summer-concert-cisneros

Friday

Music on the Green

What: What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from The Rising Tide. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Pgczdg

Sounds on the Square

What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from 17 South Band and food from various food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2MtPcuB

‘True Stories’

What: Music icon David Byrne directs and stars in this film that uses his songs to stitch together pop iconography, voodoo rituals and a singular variety show to uncover the mysteries that lurk under the surface of everyday experience.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/31TlRxr

All White Party

What: The Lowcountry Jazz Festival kicks off with The All White Party Affair, featuring music from Grammy-nominated R&B performer Anthony David.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $85

More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/30kcCWB

'Summer and Smoke'

What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man who grew up next door to her.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30; matinees begin in September

Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/3229QpJ

Stop Making Sense

What: Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in 1983.

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Hjc4ZP

Saturday

Labor Day Event

What: Cypress Gardens will host a Labor Day celebration featuring The Charleston Hot Shots, Mark Howell and the Charleston Ukulele Society.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Included in $5-$10 admission

More Info: 843-553-0515, bit.ly/31RWnjU

Photography Exhibit

What: This is the last day the Saul Alexander Gallery will display Charleston photographer John Galgano’s photography exhibit “Shot in the Face of Adversity.”

When: All day Aug. 31

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/30Qg2jR

