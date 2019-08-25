Today
‘Head Over Heels’
What: The Queen Street Playhouse will put on the musical “Head Over Heels” set to the music of 80's icons The Go-Go's and follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31rTlCT
Benefit Concert
What: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will host the Homeless to Hope benefit concert to support the Homeless to Hope Fund.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$253
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2JYwmZa
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes Aug. 25-31
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Monday
Fiber Arts Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
‘Summer Love’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.
When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Tuesday
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/me-and-my-girlfriend
POE-try Writers Group
What: Attendees can gather with fellow poets to share and improve work.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 27
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2Nijpwi
Group Exhibition
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
Wednesday
‘Last Rites’
What: Randy Neale’s play “Last Rites” centers on three people in a gas station on the second day of the 1967 Detroit race riots will run through Sept. 14.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: The Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2YOi5bF
‘Footloose’
What: Based on the 1980s film, "Footloose" comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time. This is a pay-as-you-please performance preceding the opening night on Aug. 30.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2MrDGQH
Thursday
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Author Event
What: Ed Randolph, chef and owner of Handsome Devil BBQ, will hold a book launch event for his new book, “Smoked,” featuring storytelling, barbecue bites and live music.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., Charleston
Price: Free event; $25 per book
More Info: 843-225-7427, bit.ly/30l6Lk7
Summer Concert
What: Enjoy an evening of rock, Latin jazz and blues music performed by Charleston-based guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Cisneros.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, ccpl.org/events/summer-concert-cisneros
Friday
Music on the Green
What: What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from The Rising Tide. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Pgczdg
Sounds on the Square
What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from 17 South Band and food from various food trucks.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2MtPcuB
‘True Stories’
What: Music icon David Byrne directs and stars in this film that uses his songs to stitch together pop iconography, voodoo rituals and a singular variety show to uncover the mysteries that lurk under the surface of everyday experience.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/31TlRxr
All White Party
What: The Lowcountry Jazz Festival kicks off with The All White Party Affair, featuring music from Grammy-nominated R&B performer Anthony David.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/30kcCWB
'Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man who grew up next door to her.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30; matinees begin in September
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/3229QpJ
Stop Making Sense
What: Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in 1983.
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Hjc4ZP
Saturday
Labor Day Event
What: Cypress Gardens will host a Labor Day celebration featuring The Charleston Hot Shots, Mark Howell and the Charleston Ukulele Society.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Included in $5-$10 admission
More Info: 843-553-0515, bit.ly/31RWnjU
Photography Exhibit
What: This is the last day the Saul Alexander Gallery will display Charleston photographer John Galgano’s photography exhibit “Shot in the Face of Adversity.”
When: All day Aug. 31
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/30Qg2jR
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events