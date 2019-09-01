Today
Exhibits
What: The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com/about-us
‘Footloose’
What: Based on the 1980s film, "Footloose" comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, https://bit.ly/2PinROu
Jazz Festival
What: Day Two of the Lowcountry Jazz Festival will feature music from Dave Koz and Friends and other artists.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $68-$153
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2HvkVaI
‘Woodcuts’
What: Charleston artist Jane Ann Sweeny will show her woodblock print exhibit “Woodcuts” at the Saul Alexander Gallery throughout September. An opening reception will be held Sept. 4.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2Zo3QK9
Monday
Fiber Arts Guild
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Tuesday
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/me-and-my-girlfriend
Poetry Reading
What: Buxton Books will host a reading and reception for David Tillinghast, including music, wine and light refreshments.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2ZsqooR
Thursday
Artist Talk
What: Colin Quashie will give a talk in the form of a conversation with Frank Martin, Linked essayist and director of the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at South Carolina State University. The interview will be followed by a Q&A session.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC
Friday
‘Influence’
What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI
‘Rauschenberg’
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
Corrie McCallum
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
Karyn Healey
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold a reception for Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit in October.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist
Briahna Wenke
What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will hold an opening reception for the newest paintings by Briahna Wenke in the exhibit “unMasked.”
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2ztybs3
Sounds on Square
What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from Sideshow Americans and food from various food trucks.
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2Ztk809
Inn Vinegar
What: Queen Street Playhouse will feature the jazz group Inn Vinegar and rhythm and blues fusion group Terraphonics in this installment of its Harmony Series.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Queen St. Playhouse, 20 Queen St., Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 615-934-5640, bit.ly/2Ljch0l, shafer.jesse@ymail.com
‘Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man who grew up next door to her.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7; 3 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2MJtqTK
Poetry Showcase
What: Something 2 Say Poetry Group presents open mic and poetry showcase "Live, Love, and Laughter" with featured poet "Most Elevated Deepness."
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: 787 Bar & Grill, 5131 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-442-3699, bit.ly/2MPXopx
Saturday
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class, followed by a discussion of "The Letterbook of Eliza Lucas Pinckney" and “Red, White, and Black Make Blue” by Andrea Feeser.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-6635, bit.ly/3403VTE
Ballet Open House
What: Ballet Academy of Charleston will hold an open house to meet the teachers and take free trial classes.
When: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Ballet Academy of Charleston, 1579 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-769-6932, ballet-academy.org
Journaling
What: Miki Bennett will hold a discussion on journaling to celebrate her newest book, “YOU In a Book.”
When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2PhkvLn
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: 59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2L4jUZD
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Enjoy scenic views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live music.
When: 7-11 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2NChyTj
Three Dog Night
What: Music icons Three Dog Night, celebrating nearly five decades, will bring their show to the Charleston Music Hall.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55-$79.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/32yR0r0
