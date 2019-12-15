Today
‘The Nutcracker’
What: Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company presents its 15th season of “The Nutcracker,” featuring 38 dance members and more than 50 extras playing the roles of party children, mice and angels. Community members play the roles of Drosselmeyer, fathers in the party scene and Mother Ginger.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theatre, School of the Arts, 5109-B Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-971-7880, bit.ly/2YD7a1b
‘Amahl’
What: Three traveling kings stop for the night at the humble home of a shepherd boy and his mother. The precocious Amahl learns about miracles and generosity of heart. Holy City Opera’s debut performance includes Palmetto City Ballet and the Goose Creek High School Chamber Choir.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$75
More Info: 843-408-1106, bit.ly/33QJMye
'Christmas in Ireland’
What: Emmet Cahill, a young Irish tenor from the music production “Celtic Thunder,” will perform holiday carols and beloved Irish classics.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $30 general; $50 meet-and-greet
More Info: 843-884-9761, bit.ly/2KBaLXR
Christmas Concert
What: The annual Charleston Men's Chorus Christmas Concert will feature joyful and sacred holiday music.
When: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2QvtQOV
Holy City Messiah
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Book Club
What: Lowcountry hip-hop artist Benny Starr kicks off his book club, Chapter & Verse.
When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookshop, 4824 Chateau Ave., Charleston
Price: $2
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2RGNLe8
‘Oh, Happy Day’
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing traditional songs, hymns and spirituals to create an inspirational and informative historical narrative.
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$22
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2E4Z9Zl
‘Carol of the Belles’
What: What If? Productions’ third annual Holiday Piano Bar series returns with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring a lineup of three of Charleston’s top female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18-$30
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org
‘Yuletide Special’
What: The local Marshgrass Mamas (traditional bluegrass/old-time Appalachia) will present a holiday show featuring the Shrimp Records Family Band and Cord & Pedal music collective.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $13-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Monday
Paints & Pints
What: Make your own painted holiday wreath with artist-led instruction and craft pints.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2qwavT6
Art Talk
What: The city of Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission will present Art Talk in the Creek with guitar maker Jeff Whitehead.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Crowfield Golf & Country Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-6220, bit.ly/33UnLOX
‘Elf’
What: Screening of “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, as part of the Music Hall’s Holiday Film Series. Caroling will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dressing as an elf is encouraged.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Wag5Vm
Holiday Jam
What: Mike Quinn (Doom Flamingo, Motown Throwdown, Shimmy Ghoster) & Durty Dub’s Awesome Holiday Jam.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Tuesday
Movie Night
What: Enjoy snacks and a signature cocktail during a screening of the beloved holiday classic “Love, Actually.”
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/34evHdU
Thursday
‘Miss Dessa’
What: Art Forms & Theatre Concepts will reprise “Miss Dessa,” a play written by Shirley Hardy-Leonard, which deals with the heirs property challenge and ran during the MOJA Arts Festival.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21, 6 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LMpeRj
Friday
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 23, 26 and 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
CSO Holiday Pops
What: Yuriy Bekker will lead the Charleston Symphony in a festive mix of symphonic and popular holiday music, with multiple guest artists.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Saturday
Knitting Workshop
What: Instructor Tamara Evans of KnitOasis.com will provide the pattern, instruction and enough yarn to complete the Emily cowl in this intermediate knitting workshop.
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722–0697, reduxstudios.org/event-calendar
‘Russian Nutcracker’
What: The Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” makes a tour stop in the Lowcountry, featuring “world-class artists, over 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds.”
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $29-$99
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Sw5aTT
Dance Recital
What: The K.Lynese Dance Company will present a dance recital.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Charleston Stage's West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-225-3900, bit.ly/36oX5HU
Holiday Concert
What: Brandon Robinson & Friends will present "A Gospel Christmas,” featuring renditions of favorite holiday tunes with a gospel tinge.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/37ztWuK
‘Jingle Ball’
What: Gaslight Street's Funky Christmas Jingle Ball 2 with Sunflowers & Sin.
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2SQ3olz
