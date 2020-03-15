This Week in the Arts

Citadel Bagpipers (copy)
Today

‘Miss Mary Mack’

What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place March 2 from 6-7 p.m.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA

N. Charleston Gallery

What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

Art Exhibition

What: Circular Congregational Church will present Richard Hagerty’s14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until May 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH

Spring Flute Concert

What: Join the Summerville Flute Choir for a special afternoon of St. Patrick's Day-themed festive music.

When: 2-3 p.m. March 15

Where: George H Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075 bit.ly/33cnDLV

Spring Concert

What: Come celebrate the spring season with the Charleston Men’s Chorus at this concert featuring fun, festive and fresh music. The chorus is directed by artistic director Ricard Bordas and accompanied by pianist Pamela Nelson.

When: 4 p.m. March 15

Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/3aNlY21

Organ Recital

What: St. John the Beloved's director of music. Rodney Ward, will present an organ recital featuring works by Marcel Dupré, Herbert Howells, Johann Sebastian Bach, Daniel Gawthrop and Felix Mendelssohn.

When: 4 p.m. March 15

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: Free ($10 suggested donation)

More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts

Variety Show

What: The Taylor Music Group will present a group variety show in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, featuring performances from local Celtic fiddling ensemble, Na Fidleiri, instrumentalists Bart Saylor, Jim Carrier, Karin McQuade and Andrae Raffield, dancer Maura Jennings, singers Dr. Saundra DeAthos, Emmalee Hinson and Kiri Taylor, with host Rob Taylor.

When: 4 p.m. March 15

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-696-9670, tmgcharleston.com

Wednesday

‘FOIA Love’

What: “FOIA Love: An Evening of Comedy & Bluegrass” is a comedy show about public records, featuring an award-winning bluegrass band for a night of entertainment inspired by actual public documents.

When: 7 p.m. March 17

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: ‪615-200-0630‬, bit.ly/2Q92ehk

Thursday

Music Chats

What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra. The topic for March is “The Voice and the Orchestra.”

When: 6-7 p.m. March 18

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/33aM7VP

‘The Frog Prince’

What: The classic Brothers Grimm's fairy tale set in the Lowcountry during the 1920s with music by George Gershwin and presented by the Robert Ivey Ballet Academy.

When: 7 p.m. March 18

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-556-1343, bit.ly/2VXP2zR

Saturday

Open Studios

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s 44 resident artists will open up the studios for an opportunity to glimpse behind the curtain of their creative practice. The event will have food trucks, outside vendors and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. March 19

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2xv6HEM

Speaker Series

What: Dr. Nolan Gasser, pianist and the architect of Pandora Radios Music Genome Project, will speak about his book “Why You Like It: The Science and Culture of Musical Taste.”

When: 6 p.m. March 19

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25 for members; $35 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2W5VqoK

Magnolia Music

What: Join us on Thursday nights this spring for a free music series in the park. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy live music, food trucks and refreshments.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 19

Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/3cPSUc3

Paint & Sip

What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a Hawaiian sunset in this no-experience-needed painting class.

When: 2-5 p.m. March 19

Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $35-$50

More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2Qac4zM

Friday

Biloxi Blues

What: In this adaptation of Neil Simon’s classic coming-of-age play, “Biloxi Blues” tells the story of young Army recruit Eugene Morris Jerome as he travels from Brooklyn to Biloxi, Miss., for boot camp during World War II.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 21

Where: Mark Clark Hall, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$35

More Info: 843-953-6918, bit.ly/2TIK6xd

Saturday

Women of Color 

What: Examine excerpts of films and TV shows that were successfully produced by women of color who were told their stories were not relatable to a mainstream audience.

When: 11 a.m.-noon March 21

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/3aLM0Tf

Lesson Open House

What: Music & Arts is proud to partner with nonprofit, Keep Music Alive, for our Lesson Open House weekend in celebration of the fifth annual international Teach Music Week. This will include complimentary beginner guitar classes to guide new players through the first steps of learning guitar.

When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 21

Where: Music & Arts, 975 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-852-0900, bit.ly/2IFqDXK

Shaggin' on the Ashley

What: Shake those winter blues and join us at Magnolia Plantation & Garden’s first ever shag event, including wine & cheese pairings, a live band and lessons from professional shaggers.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $20 admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2W413Ug

Listen to Spring

What: Spend an evening at the McLeod Plantation Historic Site Pavilion enjoying the sounds of spring as performed by a brass quintet from the Charleston Symphony. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be included. The concert is a fundraiser for the Pass it Forward project.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 21

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wPFcoS

Bagpipe Competition

What: Hear the best Great Scottish Highland Bagpipers on the East Coast compete for the Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Invitational Trophy 2020.

When: 7-10 p.m. March 21

Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-469-5691, sandyjonesinvitational.com

