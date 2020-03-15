This Week in the Arts

Today
‘Miss Mary Mack’
What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place March 2 from 6-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Art Exhibition
What: Circular Congregational Church will present Richard Hagerty’s14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until May 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH
Spring Flute Concert
What: Join the Summerville Flute Choir for a special afternoon of St. Patrick's Day-themed festive music.
When: 2-3 p.m. March 15
Where: George H Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075 bit.ly/33cnDLV
Spring Concert
What: Come celebrate the spring season with the Charleston Men’s Chorus at this concert featuring fun, festive and fresh music. The chorus is directed by artistic director Ricard Bordas and accompanied by pianist Pamela Nelson.
When: 4 p.m. March 15
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/3aNlY21
Organ Recital
What: St. John the Beloved's director of music. Rodney Ward, will present an organ recital featuring works by Marcel Dupré, Herbert Howells, Johann Sebastian Bach, Daniel Gawthrop and Felix Mendelssohn.
When: 4 p.m. March 15
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free ($10 suggested donation)
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Variety Show
What: The Taylor Music Group will present a group variety show in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, featuring performances from local Celtic fiddling ensemble, Na Fidleiri, instrumentalists Bart Saylor, Jim Carrier, Karin McQuade and Andrae Raffield, dancer Maura Jennings, singers Dr. Saundra DeAthos, Emmalee Hinson and Kiri Taylor, with host Rob Taylor.
When: 4 p.m. March 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-696-9670, tmgcharleston.com
Wednesday
‘FOIA Love’
What: “FOIA Love: An Evening of Comedy & Bluegrass” is a comedy show about public records, featuring an award-winning bluegrass band for a night of entertainment inspired by actual public documents.
When: 7 p.m. March 17
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 615-200-0630, bit.ly/2Q92ehk
Thursday
Music Chats
What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra. The topic for March is “The Voice and the Orchestra.”
When: 6-7 p.m. March 18
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/33aM7VP
‘The Frog Prince’
What: The classic Brothers Grimm's fairy tale set in the Lowcountry during the 1920s with music by George Gershwin and presented by the Robert Ivey Ballet Academy.
When: 7 p.m. March 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-556-1343, bit.ly/2VXP2zR
Saturday
Open Studios
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s 44 resident artists will open up the studios for an opportunity to glimpse behind the curtain of their creative practice. The event will have food trucks, outside vendors and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 19
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2xv6HEM
Speaker Series
What: Dr. Nolan Gasser, pianist and the architect of Pandora Radios Music Genome Project, will speak about his book “Why You Like It: The Science and Culture of Musical Taste.”
When: 6 p.m. March 19
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 for members; $35 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2W5VqoK
Magnolia Music
What: Join us on Thursday nights this spring for a free music series in the park. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy live music, food trucks and refreshments.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 19
Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/3cPSUc3
Paint & Sip
What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a Hawaiian sunset in this no-experience-needed painting class.
When: 2-5 p.m. March 19
Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35-$50
More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2Qac4zM
Friday
Biloxi Blues
What: In this adaptation of Neil Simon’s classic coming-of-age play, “Biloxi Blues” tells the story of young Army recruit Eugene Morris Jerome as he travels from Brooklyn to Biloxi, Miss., for boot camp during World War II.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 21
Where: Mark Clark Hall, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-953-6918, bit.ly/2TIK6xd
Saturday
Women of Color
What: Examine excerpts of films and TV shows that were successfully produced by women of color who were told their stories were not relatable to a mainstream audience.
When: 11 a.m.-noon March 21
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/3aLM0Tf
Lesson Open House
What: Music & Arts is proud to partner with nonprofit, Keep Music Alive, for our Lesson Open House weekend in celebration of the fifth annual international Teach Music Week. This will include complimentary beginner guitar classes to guide new players through the first steps of learning guitar.
When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 21
Where: Music & Arts, 975 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-852-0900, bit.ly/2IFqDXK
Shaggin' on the Ashley
What: Shake those winter blues and join us at Magnolia Plantation & Garden’s first ever shag event, including wine & cheese pairings, a live band and lessons from professional shaggers.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $20 admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2W413Ug
Listen to Spring
What: Spend an evening at the McLeod Plantation Historic Site Pavilion enjoying the sounds of spring as performed by a brass quintet from the Charleston Symphony. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be included. The concert is a fundraiser for the Pass it Forward project.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 21
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wPFcoS
Bagpipe Competition
What: Hear the best Great Scottish Highland Bagpipers on the East Coast compete for the Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Invitational Trophy 2020.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 21
Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-469-5691, sandyjonesinvitational.com
