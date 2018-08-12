Today
Poster Sale
What: Charleston Music Hall’s second annual poster sale and giveaway to clear its inventory of show poster with prices ranging from free to $25.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend; poster costs vary
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Beatles vs. Elvis
What: A musical showdown to decide who the real stars of rock ‘n’ roll were, in observance of the anniversary of Elvis’ passing. The event will feature tribute bands Abbey Road and Scot Bruce.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
Harry Potter Marathon
What: In the spirit of heading back to school, the Charleston County Public Library will screen all eight of the "Harry Potter" movies for students to get some tips and pointers on how to survive another year of school.
When: Noon, Aug. 13-18
Where: Charleston County Public Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Drag Bingo
What: Drag queen Patti O’Furniture will host a night of bingo, comedy and unlimited snuggles with a room of cats. One complimentary drink is included in ticket price, but happy hour specials will run through the night. Bingo will feature cat-themed prizes.
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Pounce Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com
Tuesday
Slime Workshop
What: A drop-in, family-friendly workshop for attendees to learn how to make their own slime.
When: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Artist & Craftsman Supply, Uptown, 981 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5199, artistcraftsman.com
Wednesday
Art of Jazz
What: The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz team up for its second summer music series featuring original compositions inspired by works on view at the gallery. This week’s show will be by The Absolutes. Wine will be available for purchase.
When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Laugh for a Lincoln
What: Three improv comedy acts from the Theatre 99 ensemble.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Thursday
Drum & Dance
What: Wona Womalan will present a West African drum and dance ensemble to honor the culture and folkloric traditions of West Africa.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 16
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, ccpl.org
Gay Bingo
What: Marquee fundraiser for Palmetto Community Care (Lowcountry AIDS Services) featuring bingo and a rainbow, unicorns and glitter-themed costume contest, hosted by Patti O’Furniture. The event will feature six games of bingo, food trucks and prize packages.
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$75
More Info: 843-747-2273, charlestongaybingo.org
‘Back to the Future’
What: Screening on The Restoration's historic rooftop of the '80s sci-fi classic “Back to the Future” for its Film Thursday series. Popcorn, a drink and choice of movie candy are included in admission. Movie-themed alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: The Watch Rooftop at The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2vSqkly
Friday
‘The Mating Instinct’
What: Debut of South of Broadway’s production of “The Mating Instinct,” a play about a young adult novel that inspires conspiracy and conflict for the author after his wife suspects the book to be about a real life affair between him and one of his high school students.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, additional shows through Aug. 26
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-745-0317, southofbroadway.com
Janet Tribute
What: Mahogany Soul and special guests Aisha Kenyetta, Zandrina Dunning, Christian Smalls and more will pay tribute to Janet Jackson with their show “Janet: Anthology of an Icon.” R&B artist Jeremy Navar will open.
When: 8:30 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. show Aug. 17
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Comedy Showcase
What: In celebration of its one-year anniversary, SportsBook will host a comedy showcase hosted by Keith Dee with co-headliners Hannah Hogan and Sofiya Alexander.
When: 9-11 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: SportsBook, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, Ste. 166, North Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: 843-259-8972, bit.ly/2vMdUM9
Saturday
Writers’ Workshop
What: Author Olivia Gaines will facilitate a three-part workshop to aid both budding and experienced authors to develop creative stories. Parts two and three will take place in September and October. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 18
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Drag Brunch
What: Divas and drag brunch party featuring diva-inspired sets from DJ Wade and live drag performances hosted by Brooke Collins.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Ballet
What: Mount Pleasant Ballet will present “The Fantastic Toy Shop,” a ballet set in a toy shop in France.
When: 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company, 1177 Gregorie Ferry Road
Price: $15
More Info: 843-971-7880, mtpballet.org
