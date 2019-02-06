Nikky Finney

Today

Southern Authors

What: The Timrod Library in Summerville will sponsor its 22nd annual southern author series with acclaimed military thriller novelist A.J. Tata, featuring a meet-and-greet and presentation.

When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Bethany united Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 118 West 3rd St. South, Summerville

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org

Mountain Film

What: Annual documentary film fest Mountainfilm hits the road and stops in Charleston for a kid-friendly showcase at 2 p.m. and an adult show at 7 p.m.

When: 2, 7 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$12

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Chamber Music

What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Mozart’s sonatas and Shakespeare’s sonnets.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: South Carolina Society, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$50

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org

Writing Workshop

What: A monthly workshop for aspiring writers and authors to learn the elements of revision.

When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $75-$325

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Monday

Bird Painter

What: The Edisto Art Guild will host Clemson University Professor Emeritus of Biology Sidney A. Gauthreauz Jr. for a talk for both painters and bird enthusiasts.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court

Price: Free

More Info: 803-230-4717, edistoartguild.com

Coen Bros. Film

What: The Charleston Music Hall will screen “Barton Fink” as part of its Coen Brothers Film Series. Dinner add-ons are also available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Cello-Piano Duo 

What: The Charleston Music Fest will present an intimate chamber music concert featuring Natalia Khoma on the cello and Volodymyr Vynnytsky on the piano.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Recital Hall at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, go.cofc.edu/cmf

Tuesday

Book Talk

What: Virginia and Dana Beach will talk about their newest novel, “A Wholly Admirable Thing.” Beer, wine and light refreshments will be served.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-1670, buxtonbooks.com

Nikky Finney 

What: Nikky Finney, professor of Creative Writing with USC and nationally recognized poet, will read poetry inspired by the Southbound exhibit.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2DR9kkY

Wednesday

Painting Workshop

What: Artist Julia Deckman will lead a special Galentines Day workshop to paint a floral landscape of poppies using acrylic paints on canvas. All supplies will be provided.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

The Magic Behind Shadows

What: Learn to use drawing to see lines and record shadows in your work with instructor and artist Lese Corrigan. Classes will take place Wednesdays through Feb. 27.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13-27

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $80-$90

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TyEdzC

Thursday

‘To Catch a Thief’

What: Terrace Theater’s second annual Valentine’s Date Night featuring the 1955 classic film “To Catch a Thief.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

Friday

Art & Wine Walk

What: Freshfields Village’s annual art and wine walk with live art demonstrations, works on view by local and visiting artists, live jazz music and wine tastings from participating stores.

When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-972-0712, freshfieldsvillage.com

Artist Reception 

What: Dog & Horse Fine Art will host a celebration for new exhibition of oil miniatures, jewelry and sculptures by Susan Burnett, Beth de Loiselle and Paul Eaton. The exhibition will be on view through March 16.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art & portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-5500, dogandhorsefineart.com

Punk n’ Drag

What: A special Valentine’s Day edition of Punk n’ Drag featuring Halloween drag queen Leslie Elizabeth Lain, live music by Whiskey Warfare, Tongues of War and others, giveaways and drink specials.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Saturday

Parking Lot Jam

What: Awendaw Green will put on a concert in the Ghost Monkey parking lot featuring Charleston-based bluegrass band The Pluff Mud String Band and Americana band Darby Wilcox. Area 51 will also be on site to serve up food truck fare.

When: 3-7 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-352-3462, ghostmonkeybrewery.com

Creekside Comedy 

What: A night of stand-up comedy alongside the creek with headliner Jenn Snyder and featured comics Spencer Taylor and Isaac Big Ike Smalls.

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-259-8972, creeksidecomedy.com

