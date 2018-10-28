Today
Tea With Author
What: Book talk and tea with New York Times bestselling author Patti Callahan for her new book “Becoming Mrs. Lewis,” about C.S. Lewis’ wife. Tickets include a signed copy, meet and greet, tea and refreshments, a raffle ticket and Q&A session with the author.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 843-723-1670, buxtonbooks.com
‘King Lear’
What: A Theatre of London broadcast of acting legend Sir Ian McKellen as he takes to the West End stage in one of Shakespeare’s legendary roles at the Duke of York's Theatre. The event will feature a menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and snacks available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Horrorfest
What: An evening of spooky stage readings by South of Broadway's core playwrights. The event will feature a cash bar and a costume contest.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-745-0317, southofbroadway.com
Monday
Adam Devine
What: Performance by comedian and actor Adam Devine as part of his “Weird Life” Tour.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Symphony Lunch
What: Short-format concert of chamber music by the Charleston Symphony to fit into a busy work day. Pre-ordered boxed lunches from The Daily are available for purchase.
When: Noon-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Cinerruption
What: Cinerruption Live, the comedic voice-over film screening series, will host a special Halloween event with the Disney movie “Hocus Pocus.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
HalloweEmo
What: A Halloween evening full of alternative and pop punk music from The Midnight City Band, a costume contest and a special menu featuring HalloweEmo-themed drinks.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 546 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
'Living Dead'
What: A comedic tribute to the historic 1968 film "Night of the Living Dead" featuring actors playing six strangers in a lonely farmhouse surrounded by brain-eating zombies.
When: 8:00-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Waka-Ween
What: An unholy Halloween party featuring a performance by hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame and opener Jesse Leprotti, costume contests, a full-service bar and more.
When: 8-11 pm. Oct. 31
Where: Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $52-$85
More Info: bit.ly/waka-ween
Thursday
‘Watershed’
What: Lecture by “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” artist Jeff Rich, a South Carolina-based photographer and educator who explores water-related issues via long-term documentary projects about specific regions of the United States.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Book Talk
What: Itinerant Literate will host author Elly Lonon for a book signing and conversation with Mount Pleasant Town Council member G.M. Whitley in celebration of Lonon’s new graphic novel and political satire “Amongst the Liberal Elite: The Road Trip Exploring Societal Inequities Solidified by Trump.”
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Toto
What: The band Toto will stop by Charleston as part of their tour celebrating more than 40 years together.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59-$95
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Creative Concepts
What: Collaboration with Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker, DanceFX and ArtPot to explore themes of race, gender and culture though poetry, dance and storytelling. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Albert Simons Center for the Arts and Hill Art Gallery, 54 St. Phillips St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5079, bit.ly/2NTLYh1
‘A Doll’s House: Part II’
What: Opening night for part two of the eight Tony Award-nominated play “A Doll’s House” based on the final scene of Ibsen’s 1879 masterwork. Shows will run through Nov. 24.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘Take Me to the River’
What: Some of the most influential figures of modern New Orleans funk, R&B, soul and jazz will perform together on the same stage, including The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, George Porter Jr., Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and progressive Cajun masters Los Bayou Ramblers.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Harvest Fest
What: Charleston County Parks will host its 17th annual harvest fest with local bluegrass bands, hayrides, barbecue, pumpkin decorating and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Johns Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Heather Land
What: Comedian, author and singer Heather Land brings her self-deprecating style of comedy to the Gaillard Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$78
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
