Summer Love.jpg (copy)

The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists, including "Folly Beach Tourists" by Deborah Palmer, through August 31. Charleston Artist Guild/Provided

Today

Staged Reading

What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

Sip + Craft

What: The Restoration and AR Workshop Mount Pleasant will host a crafting event where attendees can create a Charleston Skyline or a tote. Register in advance online.

When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: The Port Mercantile at The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-518-5118, bit.ly/2yyYI70

CJO Plays The Beatles

What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra and vocalist Kanika Moore will pay tribute to The Beatles one of the world’s greatest bands.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: East Beach Conference Center, 55 Town Center, Kiawah Island

Price: $25

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2Ki8j7D

'Bench in the Sun'

What: The Swamp Fox Players present Ron Clark's play about two longtime friends, Harold and Burt, who live in a retirement center and constantly bicker, but things change up a bit when an ex-actress moves in.

When: 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown

Price: $19

More Info: 843-527-2924, swampfoxplayers.com

Monday Aug. 12

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which will run through Sept. 13.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/me-and-my-girlfriend

Memoir Writing

What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, /bit.ly/2MLDFI2

Art at the Sea

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

Asking Good Questions

What: Reading Partners will hold a workshop on observing cues and asking the right questions to improve students’ reading and support comprehension.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-1660, bit.ly/2KrNLtm

Tuesday

Group Exhibition

What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO

‘Summer Love’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists, through Aug. 31.

When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Book Club

What: The Holy City AF Book Club will meet during the hangover-free happy hour at The Cocktail Club and discuss this month’s book, “Nothing Good Can Come from This” by Kristi Coulter.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: holycityaf@gmail.com, bit.ly/2TfJ6Pk

Wednesday

Intro to Figure Drawing

What: Participants at this introductory class with Stephen Herchak will work from a live nude model at all three sessions. Students must be 18 years or older.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150-$175

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2OhK9PN

Thursday

African Drumming

What: Join us for a fun, educational and interactive experience of music and singing with Miss Nina and Company.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15

Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2yMnXTa

Exhibit Reception

What: Artists from the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild will host an opening reception for their exhibit highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques running through Oct. 31.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Gay Bingo

What: The theme for this year’s fundraising event for Palmetto Community Care is the Mad Hatter’s Ball and will feature a dance routine from 18 “Divine Divas” from local businesses and organizations.

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-747-1882, charlestongaybingo.org

Friday

Music on the Green

What: What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from the Shem Creek Boogie Band. Vendors will be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/33fryY3

Moonlight Mixer

What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2M5n7K6

Drum Circle

What: The Healing Tree Holistic Health Full Moon Drum Circle meets every full moon to celebrate life with traditional drumming, ceremony and peace gathering. Bring a chair or blanket. Find parking off street outside the gates. Register in advance.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 781-353-1553, bit.ly/2MHXqyI

Saturday

Writing Group

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2MMniJI

Concert Series

What: The third installment of The Ponds’ outdoor concert series will feature the Mahon Brothers.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: The Ponds Ampitheater, Village Ponds Drive, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/33fplvH

Special Needs Prom

What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to a special prom night. Advance purchase recommended.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: R. L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $4-$5

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YRpqpS

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.