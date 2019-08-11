Today
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Sip + Craft
What: The Restoration and AR Workshop Mount Pleasant will host a crafting event where attendees can create a Charleston Skyline or a tote. Register in advance online.
When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: The Port Mercantile at The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-518-5118, bit.ly/2yyYI70
CJO Plays The Beatles
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra and vocalist Kanika Moore will pay tribute to The Beatles one of the world’s greatest bands.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: East Beach Conference Center, 55 Town Center, Kiawah Island
Price: $25
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2Ki8j7D
'Bench in the Sun'
What: The Swamp Fox Players present Ron Clark's play about two longtime friends, Harold and Burt, who live in a retirement center and constantly bicker, but things change up a bit when an ex-actress moves in.
When: 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown
Price: $19
More Info: 843-527-2924, swampfoxplayers.com
Monday Aug. 12
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which will run through Sept. 13.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/me-and-my-girlfriend
Memoir Writing
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, /bit.ly/2MLDFI2
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Asking Good Questions
What: Reading Partners will hold a workshop on observing cues and asking the right questions to improve students’ reading and support comprehension.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-1660, bit.ly/2KrNLtm
Tuesday
Group Exhibition
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
‘Summer Love’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists, through Aug. 31.
When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Book Club
What: The Holy City AF Book Club will meet during the hangover-free happy hour at The Cocktail Club and discuss this month’s book, “Nothing Good Can Come from This” by Kristi Coulter.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: holycityaf@gmail.com, bit.ly/2TfJ6Pk
Wednesday
Intro to Figure Drawing
What: Participants at this introductory class with Stephen Herchak will work from a live nude model at all three sessions. Students must be 18 years or older.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150-$175
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2OhK9PN
Thursday
African Drumming
What: Join us for a fun, educational and interactive experience of music and singing with Miss Nina and Company.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2yMnXTa
Exhibit Reception
What: Artists from the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild will host an opening reception for their exhibit highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques running through Oct. 31.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Gay Bingo
What: The theme for this year’s fundraising event for Palmetto Community Care is the Mad Hatter’s Ball and will feature a dance routine from 18 “Divine Divas” from local businesses and organizations.
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-747-1882, charlestongaybingo.org
Friday
Music on the Green
What: What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from the Shem Creek Boogie Band. Vendors will be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/33fryY3
Moonlight Mixer
What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2M5n7K6
Drum Circle
What: The Healing Tree Holistic Health Full Moon Drum Circle meets every full moon to celebrate life with traditional drumming, ceremony and peace gathering. Bring a chair or blanket. Find parking off street outside the gates. Register in advance.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 781-353-1553, bit.ly/2MHXqyI
Saturday
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2MMniJI
Concert Series
What: The third installment of The Ponds’ outdoor concert series will feature the Mahon Brothers.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: The Ponds Ampitheater, Village Ponds Drive, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/33fplvH
Special Needs Prom
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to a special prom night. Advance purchase recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: R. L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YRpqpS
