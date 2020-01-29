Today
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
Gigantic Book Sale
What: The Friends of the Summerville Library will host a sale with previously owned books, CDs, DVDs and audio books at discounted prices. Proceeds benefit the George H. Seago, Jr. Summerville Public Library. Refreshments provided by the ALP Ladies Auxiliary to benefit S.C. Girls State.
When: Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2NPHn1u
‘Ordinary Creatures’
What: Big Teeth Performance Collective will present, “Ordinary Creatures,” a show about monsters told through physical narrative, aerial acrobatics, ensemble exploration and dance.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater (School of the Arts), 5109-B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $15-$22
More Info: bit.ly/30V8UnF
‘Una Sancta’
What: “Una Sancta: Out of Many, One” - Charleston-based, Irish composer Cormac O’Duffy has set the words of Catholic priest Max Josef Metzger in a cantata entitled Gefängnisgedichte (Prison Poems), performed by the Taylor Festival Choir.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-696-9670, tmgcharleston.com
Monday
North Charleston City Gallery
What: Lori Starnes Isom will present a series of mixed media portraits of middle aged and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters - Women in Progress.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
First Monday Gallery Night
What: The Main Library will host a reception for Alvin Glen’s exhibit "Low Country Rhythms." The images in this exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Alabama. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials of Escape’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and non-functionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Southern Women Exhibit
What: “Central to Their Lives” examines the challenges female artists faced during the period between the late 1890s and early 1960s in which women’s social, cultural, and political roles were being redefined and reinterpreted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N5z1Tf
‘Return to the Grand Tour’
What: Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “A Return to the Grand Tour” features 92 micromosaics from the private collection of Elizabeth Locke.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-65
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2u4zVZd
Tuesday
Winter Lecture Series
What: The 2020 Winter Lecture Series will take place every Tuesday in February. This first lecture will be “The Revolution of 1719,” presented by Patrick McCawley from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$50
More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2RDPRLB
Wednesday
Children's Theatre
What: Part of the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department’s Children’s Theatre Series, Bright Star Touring Theatre will present “African Folktales,” featuring a variety of characters from a wide range of cultures, in stories and music that celebrate the various folk tale traditions throughout the entire continent of Africa.Designed for kids in grades K-5.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 5
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $2 per child
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2RvouTJ
‘Growing Up Gullah-Geechee’
What: Theresa Hilliard, a Gullah-Geechee storyteller, author and National Geographic-featured historian, will share tales of her Gullah-Geechee heritage.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Mt. Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2GIFRdP
'Our Town'
What: Charleston Stage will put on Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic, “Our Town.” The production will run through Feb. 28
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Charleston Stage at the Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2U6ZuUr
Film Festival
What: The “best-of-the-best” from the annual GLAS Animation Film Festival of Berkeley, Calif., an independent animation showcase of seven short films from “the newest generation to redefine what’s possible in the medium.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Thursday
Art Talk
What: Join Buxton Books for the second installment of Art Talks with artist Charles DeAntonio on First Friday. This second in this series of talks will focus on the search for beauty and the artist's gesture of fellowship.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2GBrO9L
Book Discussion
What: In celebration of Black History Month, local resident and author Greg Estevez will discuss his book "Edisto Island: The African American Experience."
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Edisto Library, 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-869-2355, bit.ly/37w8QNz
Amy P. Coy Forum
What: The Amy P. Coy Forum will honor the 2019 1858 Prize Winner, Donté K. Hayes, and feature a panel discussion of artists and art experts followed by a cocktail reception courtesy of Revival.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $46
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2vABWNT
Big Band Concert
What: Trident Technical College will host Charleston’s Premier Big Band featuring Nancy Clayton.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Trident Technical College, Thornley Campus, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-574-6082, bit.ly/38KuBJJ
Author Talk
What: Jewish Bookfest and KKBE will host author Andrew Ridker to discuss his debut novel “The Altruists.”
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hassell St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2uF2m0q
Friday
Opening Reception
What: In conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk, Robert Lange Studios will host a reception for the opening of “Parallels,” an exhibit by contemporary landscape artist KC Collins.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-8052, bit.ly/2RAcpN4
Opening Receptions
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will host an opening reception for “Spectral Marauding,” a group exhibition highlighting the work of artist collective Luminous Lookout, and “Vivid Creatures,” by Charlotte Fraser. The exhibits will run through March 21.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/31bk0F5
‘Growing Up Gullah’
What: In conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk, Neema Fine Art Gallery will host an opening reception for “Growing Up Gullah: The Artistry of Dana Coleman.” The exhibit will run through
When: 5:30-8:80 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Neema Fine Art Gallery, 3 Broad St., Suite 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-353-8079, bit.ly/36ItYiB
Gala Conversation
What: The Library Society's Gala weekend opens with a panel discussion "Shakespeare in the 21st Century," featuring actor Bernard Cornwell, director Dominic Dromgoole and Shakespeare in the Park casting director Kate Murray.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2GwDZ7x
Author Talk
What: Join authors, poets, educators and others to celebrate the life and legacy of local author Anne Rivers Siddons, who died on Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 83.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37CMmL1
Conrad Tao Plays Brahms
What: Conrad Tao returns to Charleston to play Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2RYUcrJ
Saturday
British Sporting Art
What: The second show in the Charleston Collects series, this exhibition features British sporting artworks by notable English painters from the private collection of Charleston’s Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Martha Penkhus. The exhibit will run through June 28.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706 x224, bit.ly/2tcpRgU
Oil Painting Workshop
What: Peggy Ellis will lead a two-day workshop on how to capture light and create landscapes in oil paints.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $210-$250
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2RFjLiC
‘Sabina Spielrein’
What: Sarah Berry-Tschinkel, an actress and Jungian psychoanalyst, will perform a one-woman show about the pivotal role played by female analyst Sabina Speilrein in early psychoanalytic history.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2vxEKew
‘Love Is in the Air'
What: The Charlestones a cappella quartet returns to Circular for its sixth annual “Love Is in the Air” concert, featuring love songs from Renaissance to jazz, Broadway to barbershop, and country to pop.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-513-3050, bit.ly/3aVw2Xu
‘The Agitators’
What: Pure Theatre will hold a one-night performance of “The Agitators” to benefit the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area. Tickets include a post-performance reception with remarks from our VIP host Carolyn Murray and refreshments.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-860-7784, bit.ly/31fBjFf
