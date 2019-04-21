Itinerant Literate (copy)

Itinerant Literate Books will participate in Indie Bookstore Day celebrating independent bookstores with workshops, lectures and readings. 

 File/Paul Bowers/staff

Monday

Portrait Drawing Intro

What: Katelyn Chapman will lead a six-week, in-depth study of portrait drawing.

When: 6-8 p.m. April 22-May 27

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., Charleston

Price: $215 for members; $265 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2KzcDm6

‘Casablanca’

What: Charleston Music Hall will hold a screening of “Casablanca.”

When: 7 p.m. April 22

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $8-$75

More Info: 843-722-8881, bit.ly/2XqGTlJ

Concert Choir

What: The College of Charleston Concert Choir will perform a spring concert including works by Eric Whitacre, Ralph Vaughn Williams, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 22

Where: Circular Congregation Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/2v752AN

Spring Concert

What: The Horton School of Music Instrumental Department will present a concert featuring several chamber ensembles.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 22

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 23

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston

Price: $60 per month

More Info: 843-795-5678, https://bit.ly/2YMBKox

Get Lit Book Club

What: Every month the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. This month will discuss “The Hunger” by Alma Katsu.

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2Va7nty

Wednesday

Skirt Book Club

What: The April Skirt Book Club meeting will focus on “The Lost Girls of Paris” and will be hosted by New York Times best-selling author Patti Callahan Henry.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 24

Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., Charleston

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2V1Iosi

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 24

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Thursday

Pat Conroy & Poetry

What: Jonathan Haupt and Tim Conroy will explore Conroy's early forays in poetry, the poetic nature of his prose and his lifelong love of reading poetry.

When: 6 p.m. April 25

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3666

Read Music

What: David Carter will lead a step-by-step guide to reading music notes and rhythms.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 25

Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 West Montague Ave., Suite 200, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-745-5908, bit.ly/2GjgaQa

‘Connect, Collab, Collect’

What: Visiting artists will share their processes, residency concepts and their part in an initiative to create collaborations with the Museum Store.

When: 6-7 p.m. April 25

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Pezjaa

Brush Lettering

What: This intro-level class will teach the basics of learning brush lettering from tools and techniques to troubleshooting and style development.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 25

Where: The Community (Cigar Factory), 701 East Bay St., Suite 102, downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 516-661-9925, bit.ly/2UYrQ4k

Voice of the Cello

What: Cellist Kate Kayaian will perform music by Bach, Hovhaness and Gianopoulos.

When: 7 p.m. April 25

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2ZfAo65

Friday

Yoga in the Rotunda

What: Instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall.

When: 8-9 a.m. April 26

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2yPENAn

One-Day Book Sale

What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will hold a pop-up book sale.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/2V2Hv2p

Woodwind Quartet

What: The Charleston Symphony Woodwind Quartet will put on two performances at the Charleston County Main Library.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26; 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 27

Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GhMItX

‘The Fairy Doll’

What: 40 dancers from Ballet Academy of Charleston perform in this family-friendly ballet.

When: 5:30 p.m. April 26

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Ziqmkz

Oscillator Workshop

What: In this workshop attendees will build a simple circuit to create fairly complex sounds and will leave with basic electronics understanding and a battery powered electronic music circuit.

When: 6 p.m. April 26

Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W. Surrey Drive, North Charleston

Price: $25 per person

More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2VPaTGz

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. April 27

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Elizabeth Gaufberg

What: Dr. Elizabeth Gaufberg will lead an in-gallery, half-day workshop focusing on art museum-based educational methods used in the training of health care professionals.

When: 9 a.m.-noon April 27

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$65

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TT6UHq

Writing Group

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional, Charleston County Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2u5AnDl

Creative Arts Workshop

What: Join Susan Irish, local artist and owner of Fabulon Art, for an introduction to alcohol inks.

When: 10 a.m.-noon April 27

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2UmvYqf

Indie Bookstore Day

What: Itinerant Literate Books will participate in this one-day national party celebrating independent bookstores with workshops, lectures and readings.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 27

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/chsbookstoreday

‘ReMember the Museum’

What: The Charleston Museum will hold a family event with tours from museum curators from its five distinct collections, kids activities, book reading and a pop-up shop.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $5-$25 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VNbmsJ

Trondossa Festival

What: This music and arts festival’s second year will include local musicians, food and an artist market.

When: 1-11 p.m. April 27-28

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

Price: $88-$350

More Info: trondossa.com/experience, mail@trondossa.com

Art in the Park

What: The Daniel Island Historical Society and the Daniel Island Community Fund will present “Art in the Park: A Celebration of Daniel Island’s Live Oaks,” which will include musical entertainment, Gullah storytelling, a history presentation and kids’ activities.

When: 1-5 p.m. April 27

Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2PicNgG, dihistoricalsociety@gmail.com

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

When: 7-11 p.m. April 27

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe

Music of John Denver

What: Jim Curry and the North Charleston POPS! will present a concert of John Denver's greatest work.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 27

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $17-$37

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2v9KDes

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events