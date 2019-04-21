Monday
Portrait Drawing Intro
What: Katelyn Chapman will lead a six-week, in-depth study of portrait drawing.
When: 6-8 p.m. April 22-May 27
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., Charleston
Price: $215 for members; $265 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2KzcDm6
‘Casablanca’
What: Charleston Music Hall will hold a screening of “Casablanca.”
When: 7 p.m. April 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $8-$75
More Info: 843-722-8881, bit.ly/2XqGTlJ
Concert Choir
What: The College of Charleston Concert Choir will perform a spring concert including works by Eric Whitacre, Ralph Vaughn Williams, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 22
Where: Circular Congregation Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/2v752AN
Spring Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Instrumental Department will present a concert featuring several chamber ensembles.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 22
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu
Tuesday
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 23
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, https://bit.ly/2YMBKox
Get Lit Book Club
What: Every month the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. This month will discuss “The Hunger” by Alma Katsu.
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2Va7nty
Wednesday
Skirt Book Club
What: The April Skirt Book Club meeting will focus on “The Lost Girls of Paris” and will be hosted by New York Times best-selling author Patti Callahan Henry.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 24
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2V1Iosi
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 24
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
Pat Conroy & Poetry
What: Jonathan Haupt and Tim Conroy will explore Conroy's early forays in poetry, the poetic nature of his prose and his lifelong love of reading poetry.
When: 6 p.m. April 25
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3666
Read Music
What: David Carter will lead a step-by-step guide to reading music notes and rhythms.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 25
Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 West Montague Ave., Suite 200, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-745-5908, bit.ly/2GjgaQa
‘Connect, Collab, Collect’
What: Visiting artists will share their processes, residency concepts and their part in an initiative to create collaborations with the Museum Store.
When: 6-7 p.m. April 25
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Pezjaa
Brush Lettering
What: This intro-level class will teach the basics of learning brush lettering from tools and techniques to troubleshooting and style development.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 25
Where: The Community (Cigar Factory), 701 East Bay St., Suite 102, downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 516-661-9925, bit.ly/2UYrQ4k
Voice of the Cello
What: Cellist Kate Kayaian will perform music by Bach, Hovhaness and Gianopoulos.
When: 7 p.m. April 25
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2ZfAo65
Friday
Yoga in the Rotunda
What: Instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall.
When: 8-9 a.m. April 26
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2yPENAn
One-Day Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will hold a pop-up book sale.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/2V2Hv2p
Woodwind Quartet
What: The Charleston Symphony Woodwind Quartet will put on two performances at the Charleston County Main Library.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26; 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 27
Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GhMItX
‘The Fairy Doll’
What: 40 dancers from Ballet Academy of Charleston perform in this family-friendly ballet.
When: 5:30 p.m. April 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Ziqmkz
Oscillator Workshop
What: In this workshop attendees will build a simple circuit to create fairly complex sounds and will leave with basic electronics understanding and a battery powered electronic music circuit.
When: 6 p.m. April 26
Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W. Surrey Drive, North Charleston
Price: $25 per person
More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2VPaTGz
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. April 27
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Elizabeth Gaufberg
What: Dr. Elizabeth Gaufberg will lead an in-gallery, half-day workshop focusing on art museum-based educational methods used in the training of health care professionals.
When: 9 a.m.-noon April 27
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$65
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TT6UHq
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional, Charleston County Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2u5AnDl
Creative Arts Workshop
What: Join Susan Irish, local artist and owner of Fabulon Art, for an introduction to alcohol inks.
When: 10 a.m.-noon April 27
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2UmvYqf
Indie Bookstore Day
What: Itinerant Literate Books will participate in this one-day national party celebrating independent bookstores with workshops, lectures and readings.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 27
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/chsbookstoreday
‘ReMember the Museum’
What: The Charleston Museum will hold a family event with tours from museum curators from its five distinct collections, kids activities, book reading and a pop-up shop.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $5-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VNbmsJ
Trondossa Festival
What: This music and arts festival’s second year will include local musicians, food and an artist market.
When: 1-11 p.m. April 27-28
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: $88-$350
More Info: trondossa.com/experience, mail@trondossa.com
Art in the Park
What: The Daniel Island Historical Society and the Daniel Island Community Fund will present “Art in the Park: A Celebration of Daniel Island’s Live Oaks,” which will include musical entertainment, Gullah storytelling, a history presentation and kids’ activities.
When: 1-5 p.m. April 27
Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2PicNgG, dihistoricalsociety@gmail.com
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
When: 7-11 p.m. April 27
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe
Music of John Denver
What: Jim Curry and the North Charleston POPS! will present a concert of John Denver's greatest work.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 27
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $17-$37
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2v9KDes
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events