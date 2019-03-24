Today
Art in the Barn
What: The annual "Art in the Barn" will bring together a group of artisans from the Charleston area, including potters, book artists, metal workers, painters and more.
When: Noon March 24
Where: Ruby Ranch, 1556 Tacky Point Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-708-8441, bit.ly/2Uz0tdx
Wind Ensemble
What: The Horton School of Music hosts the South Carolina Youth Wind Ensemble Honor Band. This Allstate-quality Honor Band will present a concert of wind band masterworks.
When: 3 p.m. March 24
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2pR4cFn, media@csuniv.edu
Firehouse Fest
What: The Firehouse at Cane Bay Fundraising Committee will raise funds for firemen’s uniforms/equipment, office furniture and computers through the Firehouse Fest. Fire, EMT, police departments and businesses will provide Fire Prevention educational programs. The event also will include food vendors, entertainment, "Star Wars" characters, Keepers of the Wild, PAWs and more.
When: 12-5 p.m. March 24
Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-324-4926, firehouseatcanebay.org
'Israel in Egypt'
What: The King's Counterpoint will present the second installment the Handelian Concert Series, “Israel In Egypt” with special guests members of the North Carolina Baroque Chamber Orchestra.
When: 3 p.m. March 24
Where: Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hassel St., Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-297-4804, bit.ly/2TOMnZl
Monday
HSM Honors Recital
What: Faculty of the Horton School of Music nominate students from instrumental, keyboard and vocal areas to perform in this event.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 25
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7000, bit.ly/2pR4cFn
Tuesday
Bourbon & Bluegrass
What: The Establishment will host an event featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon and live bluegrass. This event will include dishes from chef Matt Canter, whiskey ambassadors and more.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 26
Where: The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-789-4028, bit.ly/2UzVhGd
Wednesday
Remembering Ann Head
What: Beaufort author Ann Head’s daughter will discuss her mother’s life as a writer who defied the conventions of Southern womanhood and mentored young Pat Conroy.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 27
Where: Beaufort County Library-Main Branch, 311 Scott St., Beaufort
Price: Free
More Info: 843-255-6430, bit.ly/2OitI2a
‘Colour of Music’
What: The Colour of Music Festival highlights the impact and historical significance of black classical composers and performers on American and world culture. The festival’s eight events will take place at various venues through March 30. It will begin with a chamber music concert.
When: 7 p.m. March 27
Where: Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 866-811-4111, bit.ly/2HHKBC1
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. March 27
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Hello, Saxophone!
What: Saxophonist Jonathan Kammer will be joined on the Midtown stage by pianist Irina Pevzner and clarinetist Philip Lipton to blend classical, contemporary and pop musical styles. Drinks and small plates will be available.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 27
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions
Friday
Bluegrass Festival
What: This family-friendly Lowcountry camping event features three stages of national and regional bluegrass, outdoor recreation and a diverse selection of local food & beverage options.
When: Noon-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $5-$30
More Info: andrew@charlestonwoodlands.com, bit.ly/2Fs2IJB
Young Contemporaries
What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for a celebration of this year's Young Contemporaries exhibition with an opening reception and awards ceremony.
When: 5 p.m. March 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Xf5UQP
9 to 5 Issue Party
What: 9 to 5 magazine will host a live showcase of three local artists to celebrate the release of its fifth issue.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 29
Where: The Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2TR9S43
‘Lowcountry Dancing’
What: The 11th annual “Lowcountry Dancing with the Stars” Oxygen Ball, benefiting the American Lung Association in South Carolina, will include a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by dinner, a live auction and the dance competition.
When: 6:30-11 p.m. March 29
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250
More Info: 843-556-8451, charlestonoxygenball.org/event-info
Mozart's Requiem
What: The CSO Chorus joins the Charleston Symphony for a monumental rendition of Mozart's Requiem.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 29
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2TXH74R
Founders' Ball
What: The Alpha Tau Omega Beta Xi Founders' Day Ball is returning to the College of Charleston. A black-tie optional evening with a cocktail hour featuring hors d'oeuvres and live music.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. March 29
Where: Hibernian Hall, 105 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: bit.ly/2JrNutg
Saturday
Old Village Festival
What: The Old Village Cultural Arts Festival will feature vendors of fine art, jewelry, crafts, wood works, candles, food, clay/pottery, floral and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30
Where: Miriam Brown Community Center, 118 Royall Ave., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-469-5672, OVCommunassoc@gmail.com
Met Opera Live!
What: Charleston County Public Library’s Main Auditorium will screen the opera "La Fille du Regiment" by Gaetano Donizetti.
When: 1-4 p.m. March 30
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2TmKJJk
Ballet Uncorked
What: Ballet Evolution will premiere its new performance space with vignettes focusing on the complexities of human interaction. Audience members can also partake in a drink and discussion session with the choreographer.
When: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., Charleston
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2TPdMub
Jazz Orchestra
What: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Charleston Jazz Orchestra will play the music of the bayou with an added dash of Lowcountry flavor.
When: 5-9:30 p.m. March 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2Cu6QYR
Courageous Kidz
What: Courageous Kidz – A Safe Haven for Kids with Cancer will present “Speak Easy, Die Hard,” a murder mystery fundraiser, including fine dining, an open bar, live music, performances from DanceFX, a silent auction and more.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. March 30
Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100 individual, $150 couple
More Info: 843-767-2129, bit.ly/2ukaS18
Evening of Singing
What: Join the Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul for a night of singing with Sandra McCracken featuring special guests Cindy Morgan and Caroline Cobb.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 30
Where: The Cathedral Church of St Luke & St Paul, 126 Coming St., Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7345, bit.ly/2Ffgdfs
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events