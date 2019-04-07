Today
Cajun Festival
What: The Lowcountry Cajun Festival is a full day of Zydeco music, Cajun and Creole foods and kids activities.
When: Noon-6 p.m. April 7
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FISfdM
Dyed Pysanky Eggs
What: Artist Stephen Herchak leads this Pysanky (Ukraine) egg class for families with kids ages 12 and up.
When: 1-4 p.m. April 7
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $70
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2CVkTXA
‘Broken Bone Bathtub’
What: An immersive theater experience, a one-woman show from Siobhan O’Loughlin about her courage to ask for help after a serious bike accident, exploring the themes of trauma, suffering, human generosity and connection. Small, intimate performances at private residences in North Charleston and Hanahan.
When: April 5-7
Where: Address revealed after ticket purchase (in private residences)
Price: $30
More Info: brokenbonebathtub.com
'Seussical the Musical Jr.'
What: Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, with Horton and the Whos, the Cat in the Hat and more.
When: 3 p.m. April 7 and 13
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Rock & Rondo Redux
What: Musicians of Chamber Music Charleston will perform a crossover concert on three dates that combines classics of Rock and Roll with a chamber music masterwork.
When: 3 p.m. April 7; 7 p.m. April 9 and 11
Where: Presbyterian Church on Edisto, 2164 SC-174, Edisto Island; The Teal Residence, 224 Fish Hawk Lane, Kiawah; Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., Charleston
Price: $20-$25; $50; $30
More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2K2sV6N
Monday
‘The Way I See It’
What: Presented by the Edisto Art Guild, artist Bonnie Lee will discuss how she chooses her subjects and how she looks at art.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 8
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, bit.ly/2K2sOYS
2nd Monday Series
What: College of Charleston School of the Arts will feature faculty members Saundra DeAthos-Meers and David Templeton in a concert of operatic scenes, arias and art songs.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 8
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center of the Arts, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series
Tuesday
Figure Drawing
What: This regular session is for new artists exploring life drawing and practiced pros. Minimum six artists.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Park Circle Creative, 1813 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-303-1513, bit.ly/2XZL0VU
‘Art After Internet’
What: This Halsey Talks discussion will examine how art has shifted since the internet has become a large part of daily living.
When: 6:30-7:30 April 9
Where: Halsey Institute Galleries, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2WBwvWP
Young Peoples Concert
What: Students in grades K-5 are invited to join the CSO in an interactive and engaging program entitled “The Orchestra Swings.”
When: 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. April 9
Where: Lightsey Chapel, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org/overview
Wednesday
TEDxCharleston
What: TEDxCharleston is an all-day immersion experience designed to enrich the Charleston community with presentations and entertainment from local speakers. This year's theme is "Currents."
When: 10 a.m. April 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $67.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2TJa9Rw
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 10
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Broadway to Charleston
What: International musical theater star Leah Edwards will perform show tunes and jazz standards.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 10
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions
Thursday
Adult Coloring
What: Relieve stress and spend time coloring in a relaxing atmosphere. All supplies provided.
When: 1 p.m. April 11
Where: George H Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3655
Jewelry Trunk Show
What: Kristen Baird will present her newest collection of metalwork and gemstone jewelry and will customize Mother's Day gifts.
When: 5-8 p.m. April 11
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2HUfDHF
Poetry in the Garden
What: This event will begin with a writing workshop and end with a listen and share.
When: 6:15-7:15 p.m. April 11
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9741, ccpl.org/events/poetry-garden
‘Crescendo’
What: This musical event is part of Ashley Hall’s year-long Centennial + 10 Celebration and will feature student artists and special guests.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. April 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-722-4088, ashleyhall.org/crescendo
Poetry Show
What: The opening event of the 2019 Speak Freely Foundation Poetry Festival will be an open mic for adults to perform poetry and other vocal art.
When: 7-9 p.m. April 11
Where: Chill N Grill, 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: Donations Accepted
More Info: 843-345-2959, bit.ly/2FVNmym
Les Ballets Trockadero
What: The Charleston Gaillard Center will present Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, a company of professional male dancers performing the full range of ballet and modern dance repertoire.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 11
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$75
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2UrvTWp
‘Lion in Winter’
What: Threshold Repertory Theatre will present “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, April 18-20, April 26-27; 3 p.m. April 14 and 21
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 1/2 Society St, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Friday
Choral Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Choral Department will present a concert featuring Bel Canto, Singing Buccaneers and Concert Singers.
When: 3 p.m. April 12
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7000, bit.ly/2pR4cFn
Popcorn & Poetry
What: At this event, part of the 2019 Speak Freely Foundation Poetry Festival, will feature poetry and a popcorn bar.
When: 7-10 p.m. April 12
Where: Scott's Grand Reception & Corporate Center, 5060 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-345-2959, bit.ly/2OJnlF1
Bach B-Minor Mass
What: The Taylor Festival Choir, the Charleston Symphony and the College of Charleston Madrigal Singers will perform Bach’s “Mass in B-minor” to celebrate conductor Rob Taylor’s 20th year as director of choral activities.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. April 12
Where: Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, bit.ly/2TTcl91
Saturday
Metal Clay Workshop
What: Instructor and jewelry artist, Karen Hakim-Butts will teach various methods and techniques for using fine silver metal clay. Bring bag lunch.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $185
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2FLHtSZ
Poetry Workshop
What: Join Marcus Amaker, Charleston's poet laureate, in this celebration of National Poetry Month for an inspirational and creative approach to poetry.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 13
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, bit.ly/2FX2yeG
Speak Freely Saturday
What: This last event in the 2019 Speak Freely Foundation Poetry Festival will include interpretive poetry performances through martial arts, live visual art and dance and vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13
Where: Armory Park Community Center, 5000 Lackawanna Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $5 suggested donation
More Info: 843-345-2959, bit.ly/2HTKG6F
Poetry Slam
What: Celebrate National Poetry Month with the Jennie J McMahan Library. Listen to poems and share your own work or an old favorite.
When: 1 p.m. April 13
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843 563-9189, bit.ly/2UtK3q6
Tinystock
What: The fifth annual Tiny Tim Birthday Event will include a slide show of Tiny Tim memorabilia and a viewing of the 1996 documentary “Tiny Tim's Songs and Stories of the Crooners.”
When: 2-5 p.m. April 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2TVpwql
Aretha Franklin Tribute
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir will present a tribute to musical legend Aretha Franklin in performance of Gospel and R&B standards.
When: 6 p.m. April 13
Where: Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 866-811-4111, bit.ly/2CSXkP4
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events