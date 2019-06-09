Today
Matinees & Mimosas
What: 5th Wall Productions and South of Broadway Theatre Company will host a monthly staged reading of a new play, followed by a talkback with the playwright and complimentary brunch snacks and mimosas. This month: “Hearts of Stone” by Donna Hoke.
When: 11 a.m. June 9
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 5thwallproductions.org
‘Mockingbird’
What: A one-woman show about Nellie, a young girl in a sleepy South Alabama town who went on to be known as Harper Lee, author of the award-winning book, "To Kill a Mockingbird."
When: 2 p.m. June 9
Where: Threshold Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $21
More Info: 866-811-4111, piccolospoleto.com
Book Launch
What: Buxton Books and Skirt Magazine will host Mary Alice Monroe’s official launch of her latest book “The Summer Guests,” including a signed book, hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary cocktail.
When: 3-5 p.m. June 9
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $47
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/30V6dSt
Simmons’ Birthday
What: A celebration of the life and legacy of renowned blacksmith, the late Philip Simmons, featuring entertainment, food, a silent auction and more.
When: 3-6 p.m. June 9
Where: Neema Fine Art Gallery, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
‘No Turning Back’
What: The award-winning Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina presents "Frederick Douglass ... No Turning Back," starring Kyle Taylor, a look at the inspiring abolitionist, orator, statesman and leader.
When: 4 p.m. June 9
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$21
More Info: 866-811-4111, actorstheatreofsc.org
Ocean Film Tour
What: The International Ocean Film Tour Volume 6 features an evening of ocean adventure films, environmental documentaries, water sports and more.
When: 7 p.m. June 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Arts in the Park’
What: Summer series event featuring the Appalachian Ballet Company with selections from “Bluejeans and Ballet,” “The Nutcracker,” “El Amor Brujo,” “Peter Pan” and “The Sleeping Beauty.” Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, blankets and chairs.
When: 6 p.m. June 9
Where: Bay Creek Park, 3706 Dock Site Road, Edisto Beach
Price: Free
More Info: edistoartguild.com/arts-in-the-park
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Presented by Pure Theatre, comedian Andy Livengood will present an additional performance of “Butcher Stories,” based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager, his comedy blog and real interactions with clueless customers.
When: 6 p.m. June 6
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Monday
Library Opening
What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Wando Mount Pleasant Library.
When: 9 a.m. June 10
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2IB0dpV
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program. The installation will remain through June.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle Books presents this three-course lunch with local author Mary Alice Monroe in promotion of her new book, “The Summer Guests.”
When: 11:30 a.m. June 10
Where: Halls Signature Events at No. 5 Faber, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $64 (includes lunch, meet-and-greet and signed hardcover book)
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2IkCZ75
‘Summer of Potter’
What: Opening reception for the “Summer of Potter” film series and Harry Potter-themed art exhibit. This week’s screening is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
When: 5-7 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. screening June 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8 individual film tickets; $50 eight-film pass (includes specialty poster)
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Author Talk
What: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes will talk about her book, “Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness.”
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 11
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2We3G7c
Halsey Talk
What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. This edition will focus on utopias in conjunction with Jennifer Wen Ma’s exhibit “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light.” The installation is on exhibit through July 6.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 11
Where: Halsey Institute Galleries, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2JdrtOo
'Songs of America'
What: Grammy Award-winning musician Tim McGraw and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham will give a behind-the-scenes look at their new joint book, “Songs of America.”
When: 7:30 p.m. June 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$350
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2HJW4Au
Thursday
‘World of Strings’
What: Roger Bellow will lead an interactive introduction to stringed instruments.
When: 10:30 a.m. June 13
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2Mtjtuy
Author Luncheon
What: This event will include Deb Spera's first novel, “Call Your Daughter Home,” a three-course lunch and a cash bar. The novel is about the power of family, deep-buried secrets and the ferocity of motherhood.
When: 11:30 a.m. June 13
Where: Halls Signature Events at No. 5 Faber, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32 -$64 (includes lunch, meet-and-greet and signed hardcover book)
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2JYh5tQ
Appeal of ‘Gatsby’
What: Dr. Deno Trakas will host a discussion of how the F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” continues to resonate with readers.
When: 1-2 p.m. June 13
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/318mHGW
‘Shear Madness’
What: Charleston Stage production of this popular audience-participation and improve murder mystery.
When: Various showtimes June 13-30
Where: The Pearl Theatre, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11, Charleston
Price: $32.50-$35
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Friday
Spring Spectacular
What: Charleston Youth Company’s "How to Succeed in Movies Without Really Trying, Part 2," an original musical set in the 1920s.
When: 7 p.m. June 14-15
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, Charleston County School of the Arts, 5109-B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-766-4007, charlestonyouthcompany.com
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes June 14-Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Saturday
Author Talk
What: The Rev. Sharon Risher will give a talk on her memoir, “For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness after the Charleston Massacre.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
When: 11 a.m.-noon June 15
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JVRDF9
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. June 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. at Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
‘Is This Art? V’
What: Stand-up comedy from comedian Hillary Begley (Netflix's “Dumplin'”), Tom Peters, Heather Corbo, Michael Clayton and Vernon Moses.
When: 8 p.m. June 15
Where: Flowertown Players Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/events
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events