Charlton with Strings
Charlton Singleton and the Charleston Symphony's string section will play a program of jazz classics. 

 Grace Beahm Alford/File

Today

Emily Dickinson

What: In honor of National Poetry Month, performer Debra Conner will share the life and stories of the poet Emily Dickinson.

When: 2 p.m. March 31

Where: George H Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3662

‘Baddest Show’

What: Dance Lab and Mike Quinn will pit 1990s rock vs. hip-hop through live music and dance.

When: 6 p.m. March 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $30-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2HC5uzn

Monday

‘In the Mix: Live’

What: John Shields, musician and College of Charleston alumnus, will host “In the Mix: Live,” an annual live show featuring student performances.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 1

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-8228, bit.ly/1MnhBgn

Women of Holocaust

What: The 2019 Holocaust Creative Arts and Writing Competition is open to middle and high school students in the greater Charleston area, and winning entries in visual art, multimedia, and creative writing will be on display during April.

When: 9 a.m. April 1

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, publicrelations@ccpl.org

‘Faces and Places’  

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery at the Main Library will host an opening reception for Mia Lassiter’s “Faces and Places of Charleston” exhibit, which will run through April.

When: 6-7 p.m. April 1

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JALEpN

April Fools Concert

What: The Horton School of Music Symphonic Band will present a fun and lighthearted concert full of surprises, laughs and comical musical surprises

When: 7:30 p.m. April 1

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 2

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston

Price: $60 per month

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2HW159x

Conroy Book Club

What: Novelist John Warley will lead a book club discussion of Pat Conroy's first book. Registration required.

When: 5:30 p.m. April 2

Where: The Pat Conroy Literary Center, 905 Port Republic St., Beaufort

Price: Free

More Info: 843-379-7025, bit.ly/2FCygNO

Concert Series Finale

What: The College of Charleston’s International Piano Series will finish with a concert from Turkish pianist Aysedeniz Gokcin.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 2

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2JK2wdN

Wednesday

Piano Masterclass

What: Turkish pianist Aysedeniz Gokcin will host a masterclass, and music department students will perform.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 3

Where: Cato Center for the Arts, Room 237, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2JK2wdN

Chorus Concert

What: Lowcountry Senior Center’s Chorus, led by Paula Carl, will perform a spring concert. Register in advance online.

When: 1-2 p.m. April 3

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2St3eQO

Instrument Jam

What: This weekly jam session is for all experience levels and is facilitated by John Farrelly, Jason Thompson and Rik Loyola.

When: 6-7 p.m. April 3

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2Ty0RI4

Brian Hicks 

What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will talk about his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 3

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, http://bit.ly/2HW2AVk

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 3

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Thursday

‘Divided We Stand’

What: In the fourth annual Charleston Community Forum, author Marjorie Spruill will discuss the historical impact women activists on both sides played in American politics.

When: 5:30 pm

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $8.71-$25

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2HQ3H9b

Bridge Run Reading

What: Blue Bicycle Books will host the 20th annual Bridge Run Reading, including drinks, short readings and no running.

When: 6 p.m. April 4

Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 Kings St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2HW1CZh

Music Fest Finale

What: Janet Orenstein, Brooks Whitehouse and Allison Gagnon from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts will perform a full concert of piano trio works by female composers.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 4

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-953-6315,

Friday

Art & House Tour

What: The acclaimed Kiawah Art & House Tour fundraiser displays unique architecture, features, views and art collections.

When: 1-5 p.m. April 5

Where: 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

Price: $55

More Info: info@kiawahartsetc.org, kiawahartsetc.org/art-house-tour

Opening Reception

What: The Dare Gallery will host an opening reception for Andre Lucero’s new oil painting collection.

When: 5-8 p.m. April 5

Where: Dare Gallery, 31 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-5002, bit.ly/2HVDdmH

Opening Reception

What: Grand Bohemian Gallery will host an opening reception and meet and greet with artists Marilyn Sparks and Christine Patterson.

When: 5-8 p.m. April 5

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2usdtGw

Charlton with Strings

What: Charlton Singleton and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra's string section will play a program of jazz classics.

When: 7 p.m. April 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $30-$45

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2DKovMI

Candlelight Concert

What: Ann Caldwell and the Magnolia Singers will close out the Candlelight Concert season with a performance of a cappella Gullah spirituals and stories.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 5

Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-4617, bit.ly/2UZdb5E

Saturday

Jewelry Workshop

What: Karen Hakim-Butt will lead a workshop where students will learn to make jewelry from metal clay.

When: 10 a.m. April 6

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $185

More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2U8mSBC

Table Arrangements

What: Floral designer Gretchen Cuddy will teach how to create spring table arrangements.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $75 -$85

More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2CGKMKo

Slow Art Day

What: Halsey Institute staff and tour guides will lead guided in-depth conversations about a handful of the Young Contemporaries 2019 artworks for this international day of “slow looking.”

When: 2 p.m. April 6

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2TEtrYn

Conroy's Teaching

What: Jonathan Haupt will lead a behind-the-book discussion of “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy.”

When: 5-7 p.m. April 6

Where: McClellanville Town Hall, 405 Pinckney St., McClellanville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2HJkoE0

Murder Mystery 

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. March 16

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc8

Choral Concert

What: The Singers of Summerville present "As Time Goes By" featuring a jazz combo and arrangements from George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 6

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W 3rd South St., Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-873-1230, http://bit.ly/2TzFhmx

