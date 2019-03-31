Today
Emily Dickinson
What: In honor of National Poetry Month, performer Debra Conner will share the life and stories of the poet Emily Dickinson.
When: 2 p.m. March 31
Where: George H Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3662
‘Baddest Show’
What: Dance Lab and Mike Quinn will pit 1990s rock vs. hip-hop through live music and dance.
When: 6 p.m. March 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2HC5uzn
Monday
‘In the Mix: Live’
What: John Shields, musician and College of Charleston alumnus, will host “In the Mix: Live,” an annual live show featuring student performances.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 1
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-8228, bit.ly/1MnhBgn
Women of Holocaust
What: The 2019 Holocaust Creative Arts and Writing Competition is open to middle and high school students in the greater Charleston area, and winning entries in visual art, multimedia, and creative writing will be on display during April.
When: 9 a.m. April 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, publicrelations@ccpl.org
‘Faces and Places’
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery at the Main Library will host an opening reception for Mia Lassiter’s “Faces and Places of Charleston” exhibit, which will run through April.
When: 6-7 p.m. April 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JALEpN
April Fools Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Symphonic Band will present a fun and lighthearted concert full of surprises, laughs and comical musical surprises
When: 7:30 p.m. April 1
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu
Tuesday
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 2
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2HW159x
Conroy Book Club
What: Novelist John Warley will lead a book club discussion of Pat Conroy's first book. Registration required.
When: 5:30 p.m. April 2
Where: The Pat Conroy Literary Center, 905 Port Republic St., Beaufort
Price: Free
More Info: 843-379-7025, bit.ly/2FCygNO
Concert Series Finale
What: The College of Charleston’s International Piano Series will finish with a concert from Turkish pianist Aysedeniz Gokcin.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 2
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2JK2wdN
Wednesday
Piano Masterclass
What: Turkish pianist Aysedeniz Gokcin will host a masterclass, and music department students will perform.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 3
Where: Cato Center for the Arts, Room 237, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2JK2wdN
Chorus Concert
What: Lowcountry Senior Center’s Chorus, led by Paula Carl, will perform a spring concert. Register in advance online.
When: 1-2 p.m. April 3
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2St3eQO
Instrument Jam
What: This weekly jam session is for all experience levels and is facilitated by John Farrelly, Jason Thompson and Rik Loyola.
When: 6-7 p.m. April 3
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2Ty0RI4
Brian Hicks
What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will talk about his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 3
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, http://bit.ly/2HW2AVk
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 3
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
‘Divided We Stand’
What: In the fourth annual Charleston Community Forum, author Marjorie Spruill will discuss the historical impact women activists on both sides played in American politics.
When: 5:30 pm
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $8.71-$25
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2HQ3H9b
Bridge Run Reading
What: Blue Bicycle Books will host the 20th annual Bridge Run Reading, including drinks, short readings and no running.
When: 6 p.m. April 4
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 Kings St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2HW1CZh
Music Fest Finale
What: Janet Orenstein, Brooks Whitehouse and Allison Gagnon from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts will perform a full concert of piano trio works by female composers.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 4
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-953-6315,
Friday
Art & House Tour
What: The acclaimed Kiawah Art & House Tour fundraiser displays unique architecture, features, views and art collections.
When: 1-5 p.m. April 5
Where: 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: $55
More Info: info@kiawahartsetc.org, kiawahartsetc.org/art-house-tour
Opening Reception
What: The Dare Gallery will host an opening reception for Andre Lucero’s new oil painting collection.
When: 5-8 p.m. April 5
Where: Dare Gallery, 31 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-5002, bit.ly/2HVDdmH
Opening Reception
What: Grand Bohemian Gallery will host an opening reception and meet and greet with artists Marilyn Sparks and Christine Patterson.
When: 5-8 p.m. April 5
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2usdtGw
Charlton with Strings
What: Charlton Singleton and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra's string section will play a program of jazz classics.
When: 7 p.m. April 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $30-$45
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2DKovMI
Candlelight Concert
What: Ann Caldwell and the Magnolia Singers will close out the Candlelight Concert season with a performance of a cappella Gullah spirituals and stories.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 5
Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4617, bit.ly/2UZdb5E
Saturday
Jewelry Workshop
What: Karen Hakim-Butt will lead a workshop where students will learn to make jewelry from metal clay.
When: 10 a.m. April 6
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $185
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2U8mSBC
Table Arrangements
What: Floral designer Gretchen Cuddy will teach how to create spring table arrangements.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $75 -$85
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2CGKMKo
Slow Art Day
What: Halsey Institute staff and tour guides will lead guided in-depth conversations about a handful of the Young Contemporaries 2019 artworks for this international day of “slow looking.”
When: 2 p.m. April 6
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2TEtrYn
Conroy's Teaching
What: Jonathan Haupt will lead a behind-the-book discussion of “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy.”
When: 5-7 p.m. April 6
Where: McClellanville Town Hall, 405 Pinckney St., McClellanville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2HJkoE0
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. March 16
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc8
Choral Concert
What: The Singers of Summerville present "As Time Goes By" featuring a jazz combo and arrangements from George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 6
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W 3rd South St., Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-873-1230, http://bit.ly/2TzFhmx
