Today
JCC Filmfest
What: The final day of the Charleston JCC Filmfest and the Terrace Theater will culminate in a day of Jewish films.
When: First film begins at 12:30 p.m. March 17
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 D Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-580-8564, charlestonjcc.org/2019-filmfest
Birds Photography
What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 17
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, http://bit.ly/2HdSLCC
Festive Americana
What: The Charleston Men's Chorus concert will feature the all-male group singing a selection of American folk tunes, arrangements from musicals and Gershwin songs.
When: 4 p.m. March 17
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2BftAee
Monday
College Hill Singers
What: The Hamilton College Hill Singers, a 24-member choir, is directed by Danan Tsan, interim assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Hamilton. This year’s program will include music from the western canon and around the world.
When: 7 p.m. March 18 and 20
Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-2426, updates@hamilton.edu
Zephyr
What: Zephyr, a Charleston Celtic band, will play a mix of old and new Irish, Scots, Welsh and Breton music to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
When: 7:30pm March 18
Where: Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org
Tuesday
Figure Drawing
What: This regular session is for artists of any level.
When: 11 a.m. March 19
Where: Park Circle Creative, 1813 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-303-1513, bit.ly/2XZL0VU
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters. Supplies are included.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. March 19
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2Cco3Wq
Acrylic Painting
What: This three-week introductory class hosted by Redux Contemporary Art Center will be taught by Stephen Paul Herchak.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. March 19, 26, and April 2
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, Charleston
Price: $120 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2T8EUze
Artists Guild
What: Monthly meeting of Goose Creek artists coming together to promote art in the community and surrounding areas.
When: 6:30 p.m. March 19
Where: St James Methodist Church, 512 St James Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: GooseCreekArtistsGuild@gmail.com, http://bit.ly/2VUchrf
Jazz Ensembles
What: The Horton School of Music Jazz Ensemble will present its annual "Spring Swing" concert.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 19
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: media@csuniv.edu, http://bit.ly/2O621JS
Wednesday
Music Chats
What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra.
When: 6 p.m. March 20
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3658
First 3 No Flash
What: A concert photography exhibit featuring house photographer Kevin Harrington.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Um6D0D
Chamber Music Concert
What: The Charleston Symphony Woodwind Quintet with percussion and flute will perform a repertoire inspired by the exhibition "Lying in Wait: Sporting Art by Ogden M. Pleissner" at the Gibbes Museum.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 20
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2F2GSMx
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. March 20
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
Writing Workshop
What: Authors can get feedback on from author and professor Amy Hudock and fellow writers in this drop-in writing circle.
When: 7-8 p.m. March 21
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2TLpi8R
CSO Brass & Organ
What: The Charleston Symphony brass will play spiritual selections from Bach, Strauss, Gigout, and more alongside organist Daniel Sansone.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 21
Where: First Scots Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $10-$45
More Info: bit.ly/2T5QI58
Friday
‘Let's Do the Charleston’
What: This fundraising event for Threshold Repertory Theatre will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, live music and auctions.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 22
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 43 Legare St., Charleston
Price: $80
More Info: 843-301-1450., thresholdrep.org, thresholdrep@gmail.com
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. March 23
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Artist's Book
What: Local artist Kit Loney will introduce attendees to a variety of art journal practices, show examples of artist journals and will demonstrate pamphlet stitch, a basic bookmaking technique.
When: 10 a.m.-noon March 23
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/NChasArtsTix, culturalarts@northcharleston.org
Saltwater Sounds
What: This family-friendly event includes a performance in front of the big tank and an instrument petting zoo for children, where they can learn about a variety of musical instruments by holding and playing them.
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon March 23
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Whrf, Charleston
Price: $22.95-$29.95 admission
More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org/calendar
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional, Charleston County Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2u5AnDl
Art in the Barn
What: The annual "Art in the Barn" will bring together a group of artisans from the Charleston area, including potters, book artists, metal workers, painters and more.
When: 11 a.m. March 23
Where: Ruby Ranch, 1556 Tacky Point Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-708-8441, bit.ly/2Uz0tdx
