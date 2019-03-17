Birds of Prey 2019_13.JPG (copy)
Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey. 

Today

JCC Filmfest

What: The final day of the Charleston JCC Filmfest and the Terrace Theater will culminate in a day of Jewish films.

When: First film begins at 12:30 p.m. March 17

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 D Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $11

More Info: 843-580-8564, charlestonjcc.org/2019-filmfest

Birds Photography

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 17

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $9.60-$65

More Info: 843-606-3400, http://bit.ly/2HdSLCC

Festive Americana

What: The Charleston Men's Chorus concert will feature the all-male group singing a selection of American folk tunes, arrangements from musicals and Gershwin songs.

When: 4 p.m. March 17

Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2BftAee

Monday

College Hill Singers

What: The Hamilton College Hill Singers, a 24-member choir, is directed by Danan Tsan, interim assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Hamilton. This year’s program will include music from the western canon and around the world.

When: 7 p.m. March 18 and 20

Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-2426, updates@hamilton.edu

Zephyr

What: Zephyr, a Charleston Celtic band, will play a mix of old and new Irish, Scots, Welsh and Breton music to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

When: 7:30pm March 18

Where: Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org

Tuesday

Figure Drawing

What: This regular session is for artists of any level.

When: 11 a.m. March 19

Where: Park Circle Creative, 1813 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-303-1513, bit.ly/2XZL0VU

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters. Supplies are included.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. March 19

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2Cco3Wq

Acrylic Painting

What: This three-week introductory class hosted by Redux Contemporary Art Center will be taught by Stephen Paul Herchak.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. March 19, 26, and April 2

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, Charleston

Price: $120 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2T8EUze

Artists Guild

What: Monthly meeting of Goose Creek artists coming together to promote art in the community and surrounding areas.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 19

Where: St James Methodist Church, 512 St James Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: GooseCreekArtistsGuild@gmail.comhttp://bit.ly/2VUchrf

Jazz Ensembles

What: The Horton School of Music Jazz Ensemble will present its annual "Spring Swing" concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 19

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: media@csuniv.eduhttp://bit.ly/2O621JS

Wednesday

Music Chats

What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra.

When: 6 p.m. March 20

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3658

First 3 No Flash

What: A concert photography exhibit featuring house photographer Kevin Harrington.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Um6D0D

Chamber Music Concert

What: The Charleston Symphony Woodwind Quintet with percussion and flute will perform a repertoire inspired by the exhibition "Lying in Wait: Sporting Art by Ogden M. Pleissner" at the Gibbes Museum.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 20

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $10-$30

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2F2GSMx

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. March 20

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Thursday

Writing Workshop

What: Authors can get feedback on from author and professor Amy Hudock and fellow writers in this drop-in writing circle.

When: 7-8 p.m. March 21

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2TLpi8R

CSO Brass & Organ

What: The Charleston Symphony brass will play spiritual selections from Bach, Strauss, Gigout, and more alongside organist Daniel Sansone.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 21

Where: First Scots Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $10-$45

More Info: bit.ly/2T5QI58

Friday

‘Let's Do the Charleston’

What: This fundraising event for Threshold Repertory Theatre will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, live music and auctions.

When: 7-10 p.m. March 22

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 43 Legare St., Charleston

Price: $80

More Info: 843-301-1450., thresholdrep.org, thresholdrep@gmail.com

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. March 23

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Artist's Book

What: Local artist Kit Loney will introduce attendees to a variety of art journal practices, show examples of artist journals and will demonstrate pamphlet stitch, a basic bookmaking technique.

When: 10 a.m.-noon March 23

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/NChasArtsTix, culturalarts@northcharleston.org

Saltwater Sounds

What: This family-friendly event includes a performance in front of the big tank and an instrument petting zoo for children, where they can learn about a variety of musical instruments by holding and playing them.

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon March 23

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Whrf, Charleston

Price: $22.95-$29.95 admission

More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org/calendar

Writing Group

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional, Charleston County Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2u5AnDl

Art in the Barn

What: The annual "Art in the Barn" will bring together a group of artisans from the Charleston area, including potters, book artists, metal workers, painters and more.

When: 11 a.m. March 23

Where: Ruby Ranch, 1556 Tacky Point Road, Wadmalaw Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-708-8441, bit.ly/2Uz0tdx

