Today
Workshop Series
What: The Spring “Elements of Revision” workshop series will work with writers who already have prose pieces. The April date’s theme is “Improving style.”
When: 4 p.m. April 14
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $75-$325
More Info: 843-225-6569, https://bit.ly/2Vslg3u
CSO Brass Concert
What: Join the Charleston Symphony’s brass ensemble for a free performance on Daniel Island.
When: 5-6 p.m. April 14
Where: 110 Ithecaw Creek St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-7528, bit.ly/2YW6ELv
Figure Drawing
What: Every Sunday an instructor will facilitate a figure drawing session for all skill levels. Register in advance online.
When: 5-7 p.m. April 14
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2G4jOic
Monday
Golf Tournament
What: This is a golf tournament that will benefit the Cane Bay Choirs.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 15
Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
Price: $75-$280
More Info: 843-764-4618, bit.ly/2Ip5SAS
Screening & Q&A
What: German filmmaker, television personality and author Mo Asumang will screen her film “The Aryans” followed by a discussion and Q&A session.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 15
Where: Burke High School Auditorium, 224 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-1997, bit.ly/2Ulz9nd
Percussion Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Percussion Ensemble will present a percussion ensemble music concert.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 15
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu
Tuesday
Oil Paintings
What: Peggy Ellis will lead a two-session class on palette knife techniques for both beginners and experienced painters.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 16-17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250 for members; $300 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2YN56mO
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 16
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, https://bit.ly/2YMBKox
Barracks to Broadway
What: Citadel cadets take on favorite Broadway melodies old and new under musical director Nancy Lefter and choreographer Nakeisha Daniel.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 16
Where: Mark Clark Hall Auditorium, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-6918, bit.ly/2IpCWc2
Double Feature
What: The Halsey Institute will present a double feature of films about artists by director Olympia Stone: "Double Take: The Art of Elizabeth King," and "The Original Richard McMahan." Stone will hold a Q&A after the screenings.
When: 7 p.m. April 16
Where: School of Sciences and Mathematics, College of Charleston, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2OQZXFG
Steel Pan Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Steel Pan Ensemble will present a steel pan music concert.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 16
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu
Wednesday
Music Chats
What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra.
When: 6 p.m. April 17
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3659
Garden Concert
What: The Gibbes Museum partners with the Charleston Music Hall to bring the Charlton Singleton Quintet to the Lenhardt Garden.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2U9cuFw
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 17
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Orchestra Concert
The College of Charleston Orchestra will perform a spring concert conducted by Yuriy Bekker, including the premiere performance of a composition by College of Charleston student Will Goss.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 17
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 suggested donation
More Info: 843-953-6315, http://bit.ly/2D55Udt
Thursday
Collage & Mixed Media
What: Anne E. McCormick will lead a class on juxtaposing images from pieces of magazines, fabric, decorative paper and other recycled materials to create collages.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2G1V2hf
Drum Set 101
What: With Jazz Academy featured clinician Quentin Baxter, participants will gain insight about various aspects of drum set performance including. Register in advance online.
When: 5:45-8 p.m. April 18
Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-745-5908, bit.ly/2VDwwK8
Role of Public Art
What: Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt will discuss how public art transforms civic spaces and communities. Register in advance online.
When: 6-8 p.m. April 18
Where: West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2IkFIiw
Author Talk
What: Scott Poole will discuss his book, "Wasteland: The Great War and the Origins of Modern Horror."
When: 6:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, ccpl.org/events/author-talk-scott-poole
Watercolor Minis
What: Students will learn easy techniques to make several original pieces from instructor Caroline Davila. All supplies and materials are included.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $60
More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com/adult-classes-workshops
Friday
Spring Concert
What: Enjoy an evening of live music on the Village Green. Bring a chair or blanket.
When: 6-9 p.m. April 19
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2Imy5Ip
Songwriters Festival
What: This is one event in the three-day festival that begins April 18 and ends April 20 and features five musical acts.
When: 7 p.m. April 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2U2oNDC
Russian Romantics
What: Pianist Joyce Yang returns to Charleston to close out the season with a night of Russian romantic music.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 19 and 20
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org/event/russian-romantics
Saturday
Learn Calligraphy
What: This two-hour arts workshop taught by a professional calligrapher includes all materials, pens and supplies.
When: 10 a.m.-noon April 20
Where: Hobby Lobby, 2165 Tea Planters Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-429-3318, calligraphyandart.com
Art Walk
What: The Sea Islands Chamber of Commerce and Deep Water Vineyard will host the ninth annual art walk featuring 12 local artists.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 20
Where: Bohicket, 1900 Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-793-1234, http://bit.ly/2uZhVgm
Ray Charles Tribute
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra welcomes vocalist Manny Houston to celebrate Ray Charles.
When: 5 p.m. April 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2X0WAif
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. April 20
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc
