Today
'Hairspray' Sing-Along
What: A special sing-along screening of “Hairspray” (2007) in this edition of the Summer Sing-Along Series.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film June 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GqIIsf
John Crist
What: Christian comedian and viral video sensation John Crist on his “Up Close” Comedy Tour.
When: 7-10 p.m. June 20
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $28-$85
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2WvilGs
Friday
‘Shear Madness’
What: Charleston Stage production of this popular audience-participation and improve murder mystery.
When: Various showtimes through June 30
Where: The Pearl Theatre, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11, Charleston
Price: $32.50-$35
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Saturday
Benefit Screening
What: The Terrace will donate a portion of ticket sales for “Toy Story 4” to Lowcountry Orphan Relief, and Charlie the RiverDog will give away prizes at 10:30 a.m. Clothing and book donations will be collected.
When: 10:30 a.m. June 22 (with five additional screenings throughout the day)
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2ZmDh4b
Outdoor Movie
What: The city of Goose Creek will screen “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018) and food vendors will be on site. Attendees encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. No pets, coolers or alcohol permitted.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Carnes Crossroads Village Green; 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2yssPM0
Sunday
Wrestling Benefit
What: Old School Championship Wrestling will return with Tommy Dreamer, Star Gangrel and others. A portion of tickets sales will go directly to I GOT LEGS.
When: 5 p.m. June 23
Where: Hanahan Recreation Gymnasium, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $7-$12
More Info: 843-743-4800, oscwonline.com
Monday
Family Movie
What: Citadel Mall will host a screening of “Wonder Park” (2019) in Center Court.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 24
Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2Ik1iU9
‘Summer of Potter’
What: Continuation of the Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” with a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit in the upstairs gallery.
When: 7 p.m. June 24
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2XKuf0q
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “Turtle: The Incredible Journey,” and will continue each Wednesday through Aug. 20 with a different film.
When: 11 a.m. June 26
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2KRidin
‘Echo in the Canyon’
What: Screening of "Echo In The Canyon," a film documenting the explosion of popular music that came out of Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s, including Tom Petty, Brian Wilson, David Crosby, Jackson Browne and more.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film June 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2IFczgG
Starlight Cinema
What: Each Wednesday until Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic, and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (2018).
When: 8:30 p.m. June 26
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2IKiiSn