Today

'Hairspray' Sing-Along

What: A special sing-along screening of “Hairspray” (2007) in this edition of the Summer Sing-Along Series.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film June 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GqIIsf

John Crist

What: Christian comedian and viral video sensation John Crist on his “Up Close” Comedy Tour.

When: 7-10 p.m. June 20

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $28-$85

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2WvilGs

Friday

‘Shear Madness’

What: Charleston Stage production of this popular audience-participation and improve murder mystery.

When: Various showtimes through June 30

Where: The Pearl Theatre, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11, Charleston

Price: $32.50-$35

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Saturday

Benefit Screening   

What: The Terrace will donate a portion of ticket sales for “Toy Story 4” to Lowcountry Orphan Relief, and Charlie the RiverDog will give away prizes at 10:30 a.m. Clothing and book donations will be collected.

When: 10:30 a.m. June 22 (with five additional screenings throughout the day)

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2ZmDh4b

Outdoor Movie

What: The city of Goose Creek will screen “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018) and food vendors will be on site. Attendees encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. No pets, coolers or alcohol permitted.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 22

Where: Carnes Crossroads Village Green; 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2yssPM0

Sunday

Wrestling Benefit  

What: Old School Championship Wrestling will return with Tommy Dreamer, Star Gangrel and others. A portion of tickets sales will go directly to I GOT LEGS.

When: 5 p.m. June 23

Where: Hanahan Recreation Gymnasium, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $7-$12

More Info: 843-743-4800, oscwonline.com

Monday

Family Movie

What: Citadel Mall will host a screening of “Wonder Park” (2019) in Center Court.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 24

Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2Ik1iU9

‘Summer of Potter’

What: Continuation of the Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” with a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit in the upstairs gallery.

When: 7 p.m. June 24

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2XKuf0q

Wednesday

Family Film Series

What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “Turtle: The Incredible Journey,” and will continue each Wednesday through Aug. 20 with a different film.

When: 11 a.m. June 26

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $4

More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2KRidin

‘Echo in the Canyon’

What: Screening of "Echo In The Canyon," a film documenting the explosion of popular music that came out of Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s, including Tom Petty, Brian Wilson, David Crosby, Jackson Browne and more.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film June 26

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2IFczgG

Starlight Cinema

What: Each Wednesday until Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic, and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (2018).

When: 8:30 p.m. June 26

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2IKiiSn

