Today
Wo’Se
What: As part of their summer entertainment series, the Charleston County Parks Department will host Wo’Se of Charleston for a show of West African stories, songs, drumming and culture, including a talk with Queen Atterberry about her experience living in a traditional and modern African culture.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 2
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
‘The Tempest’
What: Theatre production of Shakespeare’s last work, “The Tempest,” a play set on a remote island including sorcerers, kings and illusion.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4, 3 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, charlestontheater.com
Friday
The Gullah Lady
What: Weekly performance that tells the stories of the Gullah Geechee community through personified animals, song, and in the Gullah Geechee language, performed by The Gullah Lady, Sharon Cooper-Murray.
When: 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 12
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$21
More Info: 843-722-3470, oldbethelumc.org
Rocky Horror
What: Terrace Theater’s monthly screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring a live shadow cast performance from Rocky Horror Charleston.
When: 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Aug. 3
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Saturday
Interabang Improv
What: The Interabang Comedy Troupe will present ”Step Right Up,” a one-night-only show of improv comedy and games.
When: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $12
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Sunday
‘Moonrise Kingdom'
What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “Moonrise Kingdom,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
LGBT Film
What: The Charleston County Public Library will screen the LGBT film, “But I’m a Cheerleader,” about a naive teenager who’s sent to rehab when she’s suspected of being a lesbian.
When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Charleston County Public Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Dive-In Movie
What: All-ages event at the Night Heron Park pool with a screening of “Wonder Woman” on the big screen.
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Night Heron Park Pool, Kiawah Recreation, 4000 Sea Forest Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-2121, kiawahactivities.com
Wednesday
Illusionist
What: As part of their summer entertainment series, the Charleston County Parks Department will host illusionist Howard Blackwell for a performance specializing in classic magic with a modern twist.
When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com