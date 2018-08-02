"Tempest" Threshold Theatre

Threshold Repertory Theatre will present a production of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" Aug. 2-5.

 Provided.

Today

Wo’Se

What: As part of their summer entertainment series, the Charleston County Parks Department will host Wo’Se of Charleston for a show of West African stories, songs, drumming and culture, including a talk with Queen Atterberry about her experience living in a traditional and modern African culture.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 2

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $4-$5

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

‘The Tempest’

What: Theatre production of Shakespeare’s last work, “The Tempest,” a play set on a remote island including sorcerers, kings and illusion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4, 3 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, charlestontheater.com

Friday

The Gullah Lady

What: Weekly performance that tells the stories of the Gullah Geechee community through personified animals, song, and in the Gullah Geechee language, performed by The Gullah Lady, Sharon Cooper-Murray.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 12

Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$21

More Info: 843-722-3470, oldbethelumc.org

Rocky Horror

What: Terrace Theater’s monthly screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring a live shadow cast performance from Rocky Horror Charleston.

When: 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Aug. 3

Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $11

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

Saturday

Interabang Improv

What: The Interabang Comedy Troupe will present ”Step Right Up,” a one-night-only show of improv comedy and games.

When: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Flowertown Players, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $12

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Sunday

‘Moonrise Kingdom'

What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “Moonrise Kingdom,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

LGBT Film

What: The Charleston County Public Library will screen the LGBT film, “But I’m a Cheerleader,” about a naive teenager who’s sent to rehab when she’s suspected of being a lesbian.

When: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Charleston County Public Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Dive-In Movie

What: All-ages event at the Night Heron Park pool with a screening of “Wonder Woman” on the big screen.

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Night Heron Park Pool, Kiawah Recreation, 4000 Sea Forest Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-2121, kiawahactivities.com

Wednesday

Illusionist

What: As part of their summer entertainment series, the Charleston County Parks Department will host illusionist Howard Blackwell for a performance specializing in classic magic with a modern twist.

When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $4-$5

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com