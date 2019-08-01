Murder Mystery11.JPG (copy)

Glenn Orange as BillyBob talks to audience members during "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery" at the Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Today

Mystery Theatre 

What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes Aug. 1-7

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

'A Bench in the Sun' 

What: The Swamp Fox Players present Ron Clark's play about two longtime friends, Harold and Burt, who live in a retirement center and constantly bicker, but things change up a bit when an ex-actress moves in.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3 and 8-10; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11

Where: Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown

Price: $19

More Info: 843-527-2924, swampfoxplayers.com

Friday

Improv Riot

What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu

Saturday

‘Love Is a Dangerous Drug’

What: This play, written, produced and directed by Crystal H. Myers, features hidden truths, lies and betrayal that threatens the lives and marriages of two couples.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Mount Horr AME Church, 4360 Highway 174, Hollywood

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-889-3058, bit.ly/2SFBGnZ

Monday

‘Summer of Potter’

What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2.” There also is a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit upstairs.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2YpkBEc

Tuesday

‘Simply Irresistible’ 

What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 34west.org

Wednesday

Family Film Series

What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West.” The series continues on Wednesdays through Aug. 20.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 7

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $4 general; free for ages 10 years

More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2OjoOWk

'Doctor Who'

What: BBC Studios and Fathom Events will screen of “The End of Time” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of David Tennant’s last episode with “Doctor Who.”

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Regal Charles Towne Square 18, 2401 Mall Drive, North Charleston; and Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16, 215 Azalea Square Boulevard, Summerville

Price: $12.50

More Info: bit.ly/31CGz5o

Starlight Cinema

What: Each Wednesday until Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Christopher Robin.”

When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Ghhkww

