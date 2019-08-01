Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes Aug. 1-7
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
'A Bench in the Sun'
What: The Swamp Fox Players present Ron Clark's play about two longtime friends, Harold and Burt, who live in a retirement center and constantly bicker, but things change up a bit when an ex-actress moves in.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3 and 8-10; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11
Where: Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown
Price: $19
More Info: 843-527-2924, swampfoxplayers.com
Friday
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
Saturday
‘Love Is a Dangerous Drug’
What: This play, written, produced and directed by Crystal H. Myers, features hidden truths, lies and betrayal that threatens the lives and marriages of two couples.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Mount Horr AME Church, 4360 Highway 174, Hollywood
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-889-3058, bit.ly/2SFBGnZ
Monday
‘Summer of Potter’
What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2.” There also is a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit upstairs.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2YpkBEc
Tuesday
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West.” The series continues on Wednesdays through Aug. 20.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 7
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4 general; free for ages 10 years
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2OjoOWk
'Doctor Who'
What: BBC Studios and Fathom Events will screen of “The End of Time” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of David Tennant’s last episode with “Doctor Who.”
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Regal Charles Towne Square 18, 2401 Mall Drive, North Charleston; and Regal Azalea Square Stadium 16, 215 Azalea Square Boulevard, Summerville
Price: $12.50
More Info: bit.ly/31CGz5o
Starlight Cinema
What: Each Wednesday until Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Christopher Robin.”
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Ghhkww