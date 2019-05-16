Today
‘Awakening of the Ancestors’
What: “Awakening of the Ancestors Through Music” will provide music and education of Lowcountry spirituals, funeral songs and more, as well as teach about ancestral musical history, its styles, meaning and purpose.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 16
Where: St. John's Episcopal Chapel, 18 Hanover St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-720-3600, bit.ly/2VOuHNK
‘The Agitators’
What: Pure Theatre will present a limited run of “The Agitators,” which tells of the friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 16-18
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2IKptwo
‘Tell Me on a Sunday’
What: Midtown Productions will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's one-woman musical “Tell Me on a Sunday,” starring Allison Sharpley and directed by Sheri Grace Wenger.
When: 8 p.m. May 16
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$27
More Info: 843-906-9981, http://bit.ly/2Obvf9V
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes May 16-19 and 21
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Friday
Improv Smackdown
What: This improv show is half improv, half sporting event and based on audience suggestions.
When: 8 p.m. May 17
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JdO7FW
Saturday
Morgan Wallen
What: Country music artists Morgan Wallen and Hardy.
When: 5:30-11 p.m. May 18
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $25 general; $99 VIP
More Info: cityofhanahan.com/events
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery comedy event.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 18
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc
‘Lady Legends’
What: Double act Gracie and Lacy will perform the songs and tell the stories of female Broadway legends.
When: 7 p.m. May 18
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 800-838-3006, https://bit.ly/2Q0uDoz
'Music of 1969'
What: Gage Hall Coffeehouse Series presents "Music of 1969: A Night of Peace, Love and Music."
When:7:30-9:30 p.m. May 18
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15 suggested donation
More Info: bit.ly/2VnqrAi
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. May 18
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
Sunday
‘HERcules’
What: Dance Lab’s 2019 Youth Studio Spring Concert will showcase all of Dance Lab's youth classes in a gender-swapped retelling of Disney's “Hercules.”
When: 4:30 p.m. May 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2JdP9BG
Monday
‘Ask Dr. Ruth’
What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest and Terrace Theatre will hold a screening of “Ask Dr. Ruth,” a documentary on the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.
When: 7 p.m. May 20
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$18
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2EhColF
Wednesday
'That Sweet Soul Music'
What: Meeting Street Schools and the Watoto Academy of Performing Arts present their "That Sweet Soul Music" community concert, a musical journey that honors the music and artists responsible for creating soul music.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 22
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free, but registration requested
More Info: 843-266-1818, bit.ly/2LO3l6i
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 22
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Tony Tone
What: Veteran comedian/actor Tony “Tony Tone” Luewellyn will perform at the HonkyTonk Saloon.
When: 7-10 p.m. May 22
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $10
More Info: 843-569-6000, bit.ly/2JD2rHr