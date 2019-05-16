Murder Mystery05.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Darryl Wade as Inspector NoClue during "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery" at the Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre.

 File/Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Today

‘Awakening of the Ancestors’

What: “Awakening of the Ancestors Through Music” will provide music and education of Lowcountry spirituals, funeral songs and more, as well as teach about ancestral musical history, its styles, meaning and purpose.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 16

Where: St. John's Episcopal Chapel, 18 Hanover St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-720-3600, bit.ly/2VOuHNK

‘The Agitators’

What: Pure Theatre will present a limited run of “The Agitators,” which tells of the friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 16-18

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2IKptwo

‘Tell Me on a Sunday’

What: Midtown Productions will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's one-woman musical “Tell Me on a Sunday,” starring Allison Sharpley and directed by Sheri Grace Wenger.

When: 8 p.m. May 16

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$27

More Info: 843-906-9981, http://bit.ly/2Obvf9V

Mystery Theatre   

What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes May 16-19 and 21

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

Friday

Improv Smackdown

What: This improv show is half improv, half sporting event and based on audience suggestions.

When: 8 p.m. May 17

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JdO7FW

Saturday

Morgan Wallen

What: Country music artists Morgan Wallen and Hardy.

When: 5:30-11 p.m. May 18

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $25 general; $99 VIP

More Info: cityofhanahan.com/events

Murder Mystery  

What: Participants will solve a crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery comedy event.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 18

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc

‘Lady Legends’

What: Double act Gracie and Lacy will perform the songs and tell the stories of female Broadway legends.

When: 7 p.m. May 18

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 800-838-3006, https://bit.ly/2Q0uDoz

'Music of 1969'

What: Gage Hall Coffeehouse Series presents "Music of 1969: A Night of Peace, Love and Music."

When:7:30-9:30 p.m. May 18

Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15 suggested donation

More Info: bit.ly/2VnqrAi

Improv Riot

What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.

When: 8 p.m. May 18

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu

Sunday

‘HERcules’

What: Dance Lab’s 2019 Youth Studio Spring Concert will showcase all of Dance Lab's youth classes in a gender-swapped retelling of Disney's “Hercules.”

When: 4:30 p.m. May 19

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2JdP9BG

Monday

‘Ask Dr. Ruth’

What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest and Terrace Theatre will hold a screening of “Ask Dr. Ruth,” a documentary on the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.

When: 7 p.m. May 20

Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$18

More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2EhColF

Wednesday

'That Sweet Soul Music'

What: Meeting Street Schools and the Watoto Academy of Performing Arts present their "That Sweet Soul Music" community concert, a musical journey that honors the music and artists responsible for creating soul music.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 22

Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free, but registration requested

More Info: 843-266-1818, bit.ly/2LO3l6i

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 22

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Tony Tone

What: Veteran comedian/actor Tony “Tony Tone” Luewellyn will perform at the HonkyTonk Saloon.

When: 7-10 p.m. May 22

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $10

More Info: 843-569-6000, bit.ly/2JD2rHr

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.