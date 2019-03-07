Today
‘Chapel Moves’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at the College of Charleston will present its annual dance concert “Chapel Moves,” exploring themes of human connection, science and technology and self-reflection.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 7-10, 2 p.m. March 9-10
Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
Friday
Family Movie
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a screening of “A Bug’s Life.” Food trucks Pep Rolls and SOCU will be on site. Games and activities before screening at dark.
When: Medway Park & Community Garden, 2069 Medway Road, Charleston
Where: 5:30 p.m. March 8
Price: Free
More Info: 843-991-1689, charlestonparksconservancy.org
‘Small Mouth Sounds’
What: Opening night for Pure Theatre’s production “Small Mouth Sounds,” a play about six runaways from city life on a silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods. Shows will run through March 23.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 8
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Saturday
‘Death of a Salesman’
What: Footlight Players production of Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Death of A Salesman," running through March 24.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 9
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$34
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
'Daddy Long Legs'
What: Closing night for “Daddy Long Legs,” a play in the spirit of Jane Austin, The Bronte Sisters and “Downton Abbey,” based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astair.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Sunday
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com