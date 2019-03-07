Today

‘Chapel Moves’

What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at the College of Charleston will present its annual dance concert “Chapel Moves,” exploring themes of human connection, science and technology and self-reflection.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7-10, 2 p.m. March 9-10

Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu

Friday

Family Movie 

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a screening of “A Bug’s Life.” Food trucks Pep Rolls and SOCU will be on site. Games and activities before screening at dark.

When: Medway Park & Community Garden, 2069 Medway Road, Charleston

Where: 5:30 p.m. March 8

Price: Free

More Info: 843-991-1689, charlestonparksconservancy.org

‘Small Mouth Sounds’

What: Opening night for Pure Theatre’s production “Small Mouth Sounds,” a play about six runaways from city life on a silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods. Shows will run through March 23.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 8

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Saturday

‘Death of a Salesman’

What: Footlight Players production of Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Death of A Salesman," running through March 24.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 9

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$34

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

'Daddy Long Legs'

What: Closing night for “Daddy Long Legs,” a play in the spirit of Jane Austin, The Bronte Sisters and “Downton Abbey,” based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astair.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 9

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

Sunday

Staged Reading

What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com