Benedict Cumberbatch (from left), Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." The movie will be shown Dec. 28 at the Jennie J. McMahan Library in St. George.

 Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP

Friday

Double Feature

What: Jennie J. McMahan Library will host double feature movie matinee screening of “Ready Player One” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

When: 11 a.m. Dec. 28

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us

Open Mic

What: Itinerant Literate will host its last Speak Easy open mic of the year with verse, storytelling, music and more. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Improv Riot

What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 28-29

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Saturday

Is This Art? 

What: By popular demand, the “Is This Art?” stand-up comedy show is back for round two with acts Jenn Snyder, Vince Fabra, Bill Davis, Keith Dee and Tanner Riley.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: James F. Dean Community Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Dinner Detective

What: America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show featuring a four-course dinner. The show will not be suitable for children 13 and under. Shows run every Saturday night.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Embassy Suites, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 404-245-3734, thedinnerdetective.com/charleston