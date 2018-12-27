Friday
Double Feature
What: Jennie J. McMahan Library will host double feature movie matinee screening of “Ready Player One” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
When: 11 a.m. Dec. 28
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us
Open Mic
What: Itinerant Literate will host its last Speak Easy open mic of the year with verse, storytelling, music and more. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Improv Riot
What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 28-29
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
Is This Art?
What: By popular demand, the “Is This Art?” stand-up comedy show is back for round two with acts Jenn Snyder, Vince Fabra, Bill Davis, Keith Dee and Tanner Riley.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: James F. Dean Community Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Dinner Detective
What: America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show featuring a four-course dinner. The show will not be suitable for children 13 and under. Shows run every Saturday night.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Embassy Suites, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 404-245-3734, thedinnerdetective.com/charleston