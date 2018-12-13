Today
'Christmas Vacation’
What: The Restoration Hotel will host a special screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Tickets will include popcorn, a soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy. Adult beverages and additional snacks will be available for purchase, including a featured specialty cocktail "Bourbon Spike Hot Cocoa." Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for cooler temperatures.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: The Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2FJ7VQA
‘Christmas Special’
What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring baritone Matthew Billman of New York, the return of teenage operatic vocalist Jenna Flaherty, Wando High School student Eliza Turner, local artist Manny Houston, ventriloquist Michael Minor and more.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13-15; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; see website for additional showtimes
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $19-$41
More Info: 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com
‘Christmas Carol’
What: An adaption of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” into a family-friendly one-man show with award-winning theater teacher and actor George Younts. The production will run through Dec. 22.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22; 3 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: South of Broadway Theatre Company, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-745-0317, touringchristmascarol.com
Friday
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a holiday screening of “The Muppets Christmas Carol” in the park with free popcorn and holiday-themed activities. Food trucks Area 51 Foods, Dashi and Pure Fluff Co. will be on site.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Hampton Park, 20 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Saturday
Junie B. Jones
What: An encore performance of the contemporary holiday classic starring first-grader Junie B. Jones, who’s super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. When Junie B. draws her nemesis’ name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her a lesson in this endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.
When: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
'Gullah Christmas'
What: Art Forms & Theatre Concepts will present "A Gullah Christmas with Jazz and More," featuring Howard and Carolyn Brown, Jean Ortiz and Jackie Michael, light hors d'oeuvres and wine.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: City Gallery at Joe Riley Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-723-5399, aftcinc.com
Darci Lynne & Friends
What: Thirteen-year-old singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne as seen on “America’s Got Talent” will host a holiday show entitled “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $29-$49
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sunday
Stand-Up
What: A comedy stand-up benefit with Shawn Reynolds to support families trying to raise money to adopt a child that needs a home.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Seacoast Church, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-375-1089, buytickets.at/standupforadoption
Variety Show
What: The Village Repertory Ensemble invites guests to spend an evening celebrating the holiday season with festive songs, adult beverages and the Village Rep’s unique and slightly cracked take on beloved Christmas classics. The event is not suitable for young kids.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2DPW0Ok
Monday
'Holiday Spectacular'
What: The award-winning Academic Magnet High School Symphony and Singers will perform holiday classics fit for the whole family.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Elf’
What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “Elf” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as an elf to win a prize.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
'Rudolph, the Musical'
What: An adaption of the holiday film favorite “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to the theater stage with elaborate projections, costumes and characters against a nostalgic set of designs.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $18-$50
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com