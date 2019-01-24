Today
‘Blue Heart’
What: A night of film, drinks and conversation surrounding “Blue Heart,” a documentary film about the fight for the last free flowing rivers in Europe. Charleston Waterkeepers will share a few words about current issues and projects taking place in the Charleston area following the screening. All proceeds will be donated to Charleston Waterkeepers.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Blue Ion, 304 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-727-0310, bit.ly/2QQr03q
‘She Drives Me Crazy’
What: The return of last summer’s three mouth sellout performance “She Drives Me Crazy,” a show about a five-story walk-up overrun with love, angst and the pursuit of better coffee in a Friends-meets-Seinfeld production. The show will run through Feb. 23.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Friday
‘Three Tall Women’
What: Opening night for South of Broadway’s production of Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Three Tall Women,” with a local reboot, exploring the human condition through the minds of three women living in the greater Charleston area. The play will run through Feb. 3.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: South of Broadway Theatre, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-745-0317, southofbroadway.com
‘Othello’
What: The Village Repertory will present a rendering of Shakespeare’s “Othello” as directed by Evan Parry. The production will run through Feb. 9.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Woolfe Street playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Comedy Show
What: Nationally touring headliners Mat Alano-Martin and Dwight Simmons will be joined by Charleston comics Shawna Jarrett and Joseph Coker for a night of stand-up comedy.
When: 9-11 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Saturday
Creekside Comedy
What: An evening of comedy with headliner Tracy Smith of Comedy Central fame and supporting comics Sam Mazany and Stan Shelby.
When: 9-11 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2FApNeK
Monday
‘Matrix Reloaded’
What: To celebrate "The Matrix" trilogy’s 20th anniversary, the Music Hall will screen the second of the three, “The Matrix Reloaded” with the third installment's screening scheduled for Feb. 4. Dinner and show options available during purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com