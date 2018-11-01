Today
‘Of Mice and Men’
What: Final weekend of Charleston Stage's production of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of the American spirit and the bonds of friendship chronicling a few days in the lives of two migrant workers.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3; 3 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
'Living Dead'
What: "Night of the Living Dead" is a comedic tribute to the historic 1968 film featuring actors playing six strangers in a lonely farmhouse surrounded by brain-eating zombies.
When: 8:00-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Friday
'Creative Concepts'
What: Collaboration with Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker, DanceFX and ArtPot to explore themes of race, gender and culture though poetry, dance and storytelling. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Albert Simons Center for the Arts and Hill Art Gallery, 54 St. Phillips St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5079, bit.ly/2NTLYh1
Candlelight Concert
What: A phantasmagorical candlelight concert featuring dancers macabre, the Charlestones a cappella group, live organ and piano music and recitation of the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe. Proceeds will benefit music education programs for at-risk youth. Costumes are encouraged.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-723-4617, charlestonuu.org
Queen St. Comedy
What: The Queen Street Comedy Series will host Atlanta-based comic Drew Thomas and supporting acts Wayne Cousins and Vince Fabra.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-4487, queenstreetplayhouse.org
Comedy Open Mic
What: Keith Dee will host a comedy open mic and showcase for aspiring stand-up comedians.
When: 9-11 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: SportsBook, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, Ste. 166, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-745-9555, bit.ly/2OQW4ny
Saturday
'Country Legends'
What: North Charleston POPS! presents a tribute to the greatest names in country music, including Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and more, featuring two Nashville recording artists.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $17-$37; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: northcharlestonpops.com/concert/country-legends
Heather Land
What: Comedian, author and singer Heather Land brings her self-deprecating style of comedy to the Gaillard Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$78
More Info: 843-242 -3099, gaillardcenter.org
Sunday
'Jerry Finnegan’s Sister'
What: Last day to catch the fast-moving humorous play about a boy who must gain the courage to tell his best friend’s sister he’s in love with her before she’s married.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Monday
'Dragtime Cabaret'
What: The Charleston Performing Arts Center presents its new Dragtime Cabaret featuring entertainers Brooke Collins, Joey Taylor, Danielle Hunter and Melody Lucas. A family-friendly version of the cabaret will take place Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 5-6
Where: Charleston Performing Arts, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org